The 6 Best ETFs You Can Buy For 2020

This article explains how each is built, what it owns, its strengths and weaknesses, how its risk profile looks, and what kind of long-term returns you can expect if you buy today.

VOE, USMC, SDY, SPHQ, SPHD, and OUSA are six great smart beta ETFs that can make up the core of a diversified and properly risk managed portfolio that can deliver above-average yield and better total returns over time.

There are seven proven smart beta strategies that consistently beat the market over time. Quality, value, dividend growth and low volatility are the four that work great together.

A 25% to 50% core ETF portfolio can be combined with individual companies bought at reasonable or attractive prices, to tailor a portfolio that fits your needs.

ETFs are a great way for anyone to put savings to work who doesn't have the experience, interest, time or temperament to own individual companies.

How ETFs Can Help You Build A Better Portfolio

While the essence of what I do on Seeking Alpha and at the Dividend Kings is recommending individual companies, that doesn't mean that ETFs can't serve a valuable function for long-term investors in two main ways.

First, for any asset class that's outside your circle of competence (such as preferred stock, bonds, foreign companies, etc) ETFs are a great hands-off way to gain diversified exposure.

Second, and more powerfully, for anyone starting out constructing a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio, ETFs can make great core holdings. Rather than rush to build a diversified portfolio using reasonable risk management guidelines, you can start out with 25% to 50% of your savings in one or more ETFs and then patiently build out your individual stock portfolio.

But knowing what ETFs are worth owning at all isn't so easy. There are almost 2,000 ETFs available in the US (and 5,000 worldwide). So this article is meant to highlight six quality ones I can recommend as core holdings that can hopefully help you build the right portfolio for your needs.

The Power Of Smart Beta ETFs

(Source: Ploutos) as of November 2019

There are seven time tested approaches to generating alpha, and you don't necessarily have to use all of them.

Frazzini, Kabiller, and Pederson (2018) found that nearly all of Warren Buffet’s public stock performance at Berkshire Hathaway can be explained by exposure to the quality, value, and low beta factors." - Research Affiliates (emphasis added)

I personally strive to apply value, dividend growth and quality to all my investment recommendations (and my retirement portfolio buys). It also happens that quality dividend growth stocks tend to be have volatility over time.

Thus the portfolios I'm managing focus on quality, value, dividend growth and indirectly, lower volatility.

General Market Cycle: Which Alpha Factor Strategy Outperforms The Most

(Source: Ploutos Research)

Diversifying by strategy, or in my case, buying stocks with elements of four factors, is useful since different alpha factors will out/underperform depending on where in the market cycle we are. Since we can't know except in hindsight where we are right now in the cycle, diversifying into several ETFs can be a great way to hedge your bets while still obtaining superior long-term returns.

Equal Weighting 7 Alpha Factors Total Returns Since 1997

(Source: Ploutos Research)

Equally weighting seven smart beta ETFs would have delivered 2.4% CAGR better total returns with 10% lower volatility, resulting in 76% superior volatility adjusted returns over the past 23 years.

So which smart beta ETFs can I recommend for 2020?

6 Potentially Great ETFs To Consider For 2020

ETF Ticker Yield Expense Ratio Annual Turnover (Tax Efficiency) Morningstar Rating Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) 2.0% 0.07% 17% 5-star silver iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) 2.0% 0.15% 21% 5-star silver SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) 2.3% 0.35% 20% 5-star silver Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) 1.4% 0.15% 73% 5-star silver Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) 4.1% (paid monthly) 0.30% 43% 4-star bronze O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) 2.4% (paid monthly) 0.48% 15% 5-star neutral Average 2.4% 0.25% 32% 4.8/5 stars

(Sources: Seeking Alpha, Morningstar)

Some of these ETFs strive to harness just one factor, others stack up to three on top of each other. There are alternatives to each of these, but I've selected these six because they are the highest Morningstar rated ETFs targeting each smart beta approach that I was able to find.

O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

How it's built: "The Fund seeks to track the performance (before fees and expenses) of its target index, the FTSE USA Qual/Vol/Yield Factor 5% Capped Index (the “Target Index”)"

OUSA is run by O'Leary Funds (Mr. Wonderful of Shark Tank and Dragon's Den fame) and defines quality based on strong balance sheets and profitability (things like returns on invested capital over time).

It owns 139 companies with the top 10 representing 37% of its assets.

OUSA Top 25 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar)

Literally every single one of its top 25 holdings is on the Dividend Kings Master List of companies worth owning, and many of them are owned in our portfolios (my retirement portfolio as well).

(Source: Morningstar)

It's a highly diversified ETF with exposure to all sectors, and the focus on higher quality, financial health and ROIC can be seen in its comparative stats vs its large-cap value-focused peers.

The biggest issue with OUSA, as well as most quality-focused ETFs, is valuation.

(Source: Morningstar)

The ETF's weighted average forward PE is 17.9, slightly below the broader market's 18.6 but still rather elevated.

Ignoring valuations and rebalancing this ETF's long-term expected total returns should be about 9.8% CAGR. Net of the expense ratio, (and ignoring valuations) about 9.3% CAGR total returns can be expected over time.

(Source: Morningstar)

Since its July 2015 inception, OUSA has delivered 11.5% CAGR total returns and over the last three years has been in the top 9% of all large-cap value ETFs.

(Source: Morningstar)

OUSA's dedication to America's highest quality dividend stocks has resulted in below-average volatility and 57% better volatility-adjusted total returns. That includes falling 33% less during the December 2018 correction, which was the worst market downturn in 10 years. What's especially impressive is that the S&P 500 fell 19.8% during that correction and dividend aristocrats about 15%.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

How it's built: 75 highest yielding S&P 500 companies are ranked by volatility over the past 12 months. The 50 least volatile are chosen and weighted by yield, up to 3% cap.

SPHD is a reasonable ETF choice for those seeking high-yield though its approach brings certain downsides, such as relatively high turnover.

(Source: Ycharts)

The dividend is also more volatile, though it does grow over time. No dividend ETF is going to avoid variable payouts in the short-term, because of the changes in what companies are owned whenever rebalancing occurs.

SPHD is limited to 50 companies with the top 10 representing 27% of assets.

SPHD Top 25 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar)

With the exception of Macerich (MAC) I don't consider these top 25 companies to be especially dangerous to own.

(Source: Morningstar)

The focus on high-yield means that SPHD has lower growth, with Morningstar estimating 5.2% CAGR EPS/cash flow/dividend growth over time. That should be good enough to deliver about 9.3% CAGR total returns over time, ignoring valuation which is the second-best of these six ETFs.

(Source: Morningstar)

Sector exposure is more concentrated due to how this ETF is built, though no single sector exceeds my 25% risk management sector guideline. The payout ratio for the portfolio is 55% and 60% or less is safe. Lower profitability is likely due to high REIT exposure. High depreciation that makes EPS meaningless for REITs also reduces metrics like ROIC.

(Source: Morningstar)

SPHD is in the top 8% of large-cap value ETFs over the past five years and has delivered nearly 12% CAGR returns since its October 2012 inception.

(Source: Morningstar)

In terms of volatility-adjusted returns, SPHD has delivered 44% superior returns over its peers, thanks to much smaller declines during corrections. The peak decline during the late 2018 correction was just 7.6%, 5% less than comparative funds and 12% less than the S&P 500.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

How it's built: SDY targets the S&P 500 High-Yield Aristocrat index, which includes any company in the S&P 1500 with 20+ consecutive years of dividend growth. These companies (112 in total) are then weighted by yield. The top 10 holdings make up 18% of assets.

SDY Top 25 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar)

You can think of this as a more diversified version of the Dividend Aristocrat ETF (NOBL), but less overvalued.

(Source: Morningstar)

The yield weighting means that long-term growth is expected to be about 7% CAGR, meaning roughly 9.3% CAGR total returns ignoring valuation.

(Source: Morningstar)

It's a nicely diversified portfolio, with above-average quality companies as seen by nearly 11% weighted ROIC (8% or higher is considered good for most corporations).

The payout ratio is a modest 45% (40% to 60% is S&P 500's historical range since 1927) and 60% or less is safe for most companies.

(Source: Morningstar)

Over the past decade, SDY has been in the top 4% of large-cap value funds and has a superior risk profile as well.

(Source: Morningstar)

The largest decline in the last decade was 11% during 2011 when large-cap value stocks fell 19% (S&P 500 nearly 20%). SDY's 10-year returns have been 32% better than its peers on a volatility-adjusted basis.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

How it's built: chooses the top 100 quality companies based on balance sheet strength, and profitability (based on IVZ's formula). Companies are weighted by quality and market cap, with 5% risk limits.

Because it only owns 100 companies (actually 98) the top 10 holdings represent 43% of assets.

SPHQ Top 25 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar)

SPHQ is rich in aristocrats, kings, and Super SWANs.

(Source: Morningstar)

You can see the focus on quality via the nearly 21% weighted average ROIC and 97% wide or narrow moat ratings. Morningstar defines "moatiness" by its analysts' estimated ability for a company to generate ROIC above the CAPM derived cost of capital for the next 20 years (for wide moat) or the next 10 years (narrow moat).

However, valuation is this ETFs biggest weakness.

(Source: Morningstar)

The weighted forward PE is almost 20 for SPHQ, and given that most aristocrats and kings are currently 19% and 25% historically overvalued, respectively, I anticipate weaker returns from this ETF than it's enjoyed in the past few years.

SPHQ's long-term return potential, ignoring valuation, is about 1.4% yield (net of expenses) +8.7% CAGR long-term expected growth = 10.1%. However, valuation is going to drag on both the S&P 500 and this ETF's holdings in the future.

Most asset managers expect 2% to 7% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the next seven to 15 years. The Gordon Dividend Growth model estimates 6% to 7% and SPHQ should at least keep up with this if not surpass it slightly.

(Source: Morningstar)

Over the past decade, SPHQ has been in the top 1% of large-cap ETFs and has delivered 7.5% CAGR total returns since its December 2005 inception.

(Source: Morningstar)

It's had 8% less volatility than the Russel 1000 and thanks to superior returns, it has delivered 17% better volatility-adjusted returns. The largest single decline over the past 10 years was the late 2018 correction when it fell 14.8%, compared to the Russel 1000's 17.1% decline and 19.8% for the S&P 500.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF

How it's built: USMV's construction is complex and holistic. As Morningstar's Alex Byron explains

The fund attempts to construct the least-volatile portfolio possible with stocks from the MSCI USA Index, which includes large- and mid-cap names, under a set of constraints. These include limiting turnover, exposure to individual names, and sector tilts relative to the MSCI USA Index, which improves diversification. This strategy doesn't just target the least-volatile stocks. It also considers how stocks interact with each other, which allows it to better reduce volatility at the portfolio level by mitigating exposure to concentrated sources of risk." - Morningstar

USMV owns 209 companies with the 10 biggest holdings representing just 15% of the portfolio.

USMV Top 25 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar)

The top 25 names are chock full of Super SWANs, aristocrats and future aristocrats (dividend challengers).

(Source: Morningstar)

It's a highly diversified portfolio full of above-average quality names with strong profitability, and the average payout ratio is a safe 44%.

The biggest weakness is valuation, which is a common theme for any portfolio that owns so many overvalued consumer staples and utilities.

(Source: Morningstar)

The weighted forward PE is 21, the highest of any of these ETFs. Long-term weighted EPS/cash flow/dividend growth is expected to be about 8.5%. If valuations didn't matter then 10.5% CAGR total returns could be expected.

But since valuations explain 90% of total returns over 10+ year periods (according to Bank of America and Princeton) future returns are likely to be a lot weaker than in recent years.

(Source: Morningstar)

Over the past five years, USMV has beaten 96% of large-cap ETFs, with nearly 13% CAGR total returns. Since 2011 it's achieved nearly 15% CAGR total returns.

(Source: Morningstar)

Not surprisingly, USMV, which uses the most advanced approach to minimizing volatility, has 33% less volatility over time (relative to large-cap stocks). It has delivered 44% better volatility-adjusted total returns over the past five years and its largest decline in half a decade was a 7.6% peak fall during the late 2018 correction. That was nearly three times less than the broader S&P 500 and half as much as the dividend aristocrats.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

How it's built: VOE targets the most undervalued half of mid-cap US stocks and then weights them by market cap. Why select VOE as my value ETF? As Morningstar explains

While it often looks a lot like its peers, low fees give the fund a durable edge. Partially because of its cost advantage and lower cash drag, the fund outpaced the category average by 2.03 percentage points annualized during the trailing 10 years through January 2019." - Morningstar

VOE is the most diversified ETF of these six, with 202 companies and just 12% of assets concentrated in the top 10 names.

VOE Top 25 Assets

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Heavy exposure to financials doesn't surprise me, though 13% concentration in utilities certainly does.

However, the overall portfolio quality is slightly above average based on ROIC and the actual valuation profile is the most attractive of any of these ETFs.

(Source: Morningstar)

The 15.1 weighted forward PE is right at the Carnevale/Graham "sound and prudent" rule of thumb and Morningstar estimates that long-term growth should be 8.6% CAGR. That should be enough to deliver 10.6% CAGR total returns over time, again ignoring valuation, which for this ETF should be slightly beneficial and potentially boost long-term returns to 11% to 12% CAGR.

(Source: Morningstar)

Over the past decade, VOE has been in the top 8% of mid-cap value funds and delivered 8.7% CAGR total returns over the past 13 years.

(Source: Morningstar)

Smaller companies tend to outperform larger ones over time but at the expense of higher volatility. VOE has managed to basically match mid-cap value stocks on volatility-adjusted total returns though it's outperformed its peers by 23% on that basis.

Important Things To Consider When Selecting ETFs And Building Your Portfolio

It's important to remember that no alpha-factor will work all of the time. If it did, money would pour into it and high valuations would negate the inherent benefits of the strategy.

In other words, precisely because no alpha-factor works all the time is the only reason any of them work at all, over the long-term.

There are many important things to consider when constructing a portfolio that's right for you including

no ETF or fund is going to be perfectly suited for your needs

low yields are a major downside to most ETFs and funds

very high yield funds (like many CEFs) are dangerous, with variable payouts created by many yield trap holdings that cut their payouts

building your own portfolio, while harder than buying a premade one, is the best way to maximize your personal goals

focus on your primary and secondary needs, not necessarily beating a benchmark

Combining a core ETF portfolio with individual stocks is a reasonable and prudent approach for many newer investors to take

None other than Ben Graham, the father of value investing, Buffett's mentor and one of the greatest investors of all time wrote in "The Intelligent Investor"

The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market, but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” - Benjamin Graham, "The Intelligent Investor"

Here are the goals I have for constructing and managing a portfolio. You'll notice that I target quality, value and dividend growth directly, with lower beta being a natural result of focusing on dividend growth stocks.

You'll also notice that my top priorities are maximizing safe yield and sustainable growth, and I don't worry about total returns.

Since 1956 the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM has been one of the best long-term forecasting tools. This is why Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), and all the Dividend Kings have used it for years or decades.

The GDGM says that total returns over 5+ year periods = starting yield + long-term growth + valuation changes (mean reversion if fundamentals are relatively stable).

If you can build a quality, diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio with superior yield, equal or better growth, and equal or better starting valuation, then you don't have to worry about beating your personal benchmark over time, the fundamentals will take care of that for you.

Bottom Line: These 6 ETFs Could Help You Build A Better Portfolio In 2020 And Far Beyond

The right ETFs can be a great way to improve your portfolio by targeting the time tested smart beta strategies that consistently generate outperformance.

Which ones you want to include in your diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio will depend on your needs, time horizons, and risk profile.

VOE, USMC, SDY, SPHQ, SPHD, and OUSA are six of my favorite smart beta ETFs, because of their relatively low cost, and sound approach to proven alpha-generating investment strategies.

A core position in one or several of these ETFs, when combined with reasonable and prudent additions of individual quality companies, purchased at reasonable to attractive valuations, is a great way to improve your long-term returns. Returns that can maximize the chances of not just enjoying rising income over time, but eventually deliver a prosperous retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.