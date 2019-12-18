Cannabis Outlook Contingent On Cash Flow With Alan Brochstein (Podcast)

Summary

Alan Brochstein, our first repeat guest, is the founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures, a curated and original content site that focuses solely on the cannabis space.

He joins the show today to discuss the year that was in cannabis and his outlook for 2020.

We cover his concerns over the industry's capital crunch, why MSOs are doing better than Canadian LPs and why the CBD/hemp market is more concerning than exciting right now.