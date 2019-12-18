The company will now be relatively self-funded, an important development given the state of the industry and share price declines reducing the possibility of accretive equity issuance.

This article is meant to serve as a brief summary of the terms of the internalization and the long-term outlook for the redefined company. It is also meant to be a place where discussion can occur, since very little activity has been seen on Seeking Alpha since the terms were released.

The announcement of the internalization of Jernigan Capital (JCAP) was met with very positive trading action the following day, indicating that Mr. Market approves of the buyout price and long-term implications for the internalized company and/or too much pessimism was baked into the stock price.

Image from Finviz

As you can see from the chart above, the market knew that the cost was coming, and coupled with some self-storage sector headwinds and the late-October mention of “right-sizing” the dividend going forwards, the share price was in the dump.

Terms of the Deal

Image from Jernigan Capital internalization presentation

The external advisor has been bought out for an upfront $31.6 million (worth a little more now since the pop in price, about $33 million) worth of stock and the chance to earn a bonus $13.5 million worth of stock if a share price of $25 is achieved and held for at least 30 days between closing and the end of 2024. This is a nice carrot for management to see the impact of the dilution negated by an increase in NAV and shareholder returns in the long run. The total dilution to shareholders comes out to about 8%.

I think that the market reacted so favorably because the consensus estimate for the buyout was for $50.5 million to be paid all at once in 2020. Additionally, the amount of money that the company is now going to be saving on fees is enormous.

Image from Jernigan Capital internalization presentation

JCAP was paying out the tooth for its external management, as is common, and the elimination of these fees is a great deal for the company’s bottom line. Taking FY 2020 fee savings into account, the buyout price ended up being less than 3x its annual fees. I would be thrilled if the other externally managed REIT in my portfolio, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), could do the same. The transaction is slated to pay for itself after about 4.5 years, and clears the way for institutional investors and retail investors who wisely avoid externally managed REITs to invest in JCAP. That, coupled with the fact that management will now own 12.8% of the new company, does a good job of aligning shareholder interest.

The Dividend “Right-Sizing”

Other than the ~8% dilution that current shareholders are receiving, the other source of short-term pain for long-term gain is the dividend reduction. The new dividend will be $0.23 a quarter, down from $0.35 a quarter. The idea behind the reduction is similar to that of the MLP midstream industry, that the company wants to be able to self-fund future growth and not have to rely on external capital raises or equity issuance. I believe that this is the main reason that the internalization was accelerated ahead of schedule. With the industry facing some oversupply issues and NOI margins and occupancy being pressured, the market has been punishing self-storage REITs.

Image from Yahoo Finance

Public Storage (PSA) is down 18.3% in the past 3 months, and many other peers are down pretty significantly as well. These share price declines don’t hurt the big players as much because they can fund a large portion of their growth through a low cost of capital (debt issuance). JCAP, being a small-cap stock with a good portion of their portfolio in development loans and only 15 physical properties, has had to fund a majority of its growth through accretive equity issuances, typically in the $20+ range. Since JCAP was trading in the mid-$17's range as recently as yesterday, this accretive equity issuance lever was now unavailable to the company. Management had to move up the timeline or be faced with a growth company gone stagnant.

Now, with the fee savings and reduced dividend, JCAP can continue buying out self-storage development partners and continue to grow the physical business and transition away from the “mortgage REIT” that it was branded as. Despite the fact that the company was very successful in its operations, the market generally feels uneasy about money lenders and often gives them valuations at or below book value. Equity REITs, on the other hand, are richly valued, especially in the industrial/logistics/self-storage industries (historically). Just three months ago, PSA was being valued at around 24x FFO. Obviously, JCAP deserves a discount to this mighty peer, as it is far smaller and riskier, but this is the valuation that the company can someday aspire to achieve.

In the meantime, the pro forma dividend yield of the company is now about 4.9%, given the fact that the stock is continuing to soar following the news ($18.66 as I write this sentence). This still compares favorably to the self-storage sector average of 3.8%. The company also points out that it estimates that the new dividend will be able to be covered by Funds From Operations as soon as early 2022. That may strike some people as odd and make JCAP look risky, but you have to remember that it's still largely a financing company with the shift to equity quickly gearing up. If you want to use the currently more relevant Earnings Per Share ($0.26) or adjusted EPS ($0.46), the $0.23 dividend is currently covered.

Summary

The internalization move was a necessary evil to greatly enhance JCAP’s prospects going forwards. The external advisor management fees were chewing up a good portion of earnings and will help the new, lean and shareholder-aligned company move forward. The company will now largely be self-funded, and while you wait for this rapid growth, you still are getting a decent yield of 4.9% after the dividend reduction. The retirement of Dean Jernigan is a sad departure, but the rest of the staff will stay in place and the future is a bright one.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with over 1000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of over 1000 "landlords" before we hike the price!



Disclosure: I am/we are long JCAP, APTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.