Vanguard Health Care ETF: The Clear Choice For Diversified Sector Exposure

The Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSE:VHT) is an exchange traded fund designed to track the performance of the 'MSCI US Investable Market Index/Health Care 25/50 Index', a U.S. equities-focused sector-specific benchmark. VHT with $11.2 billion in total assets under management is a low-cost option for investors to gain exposure to underlying trends in Health Care. This article covers why we think VHT is a better choice compared to the larger and more actively traded Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLV) considering a more positive performance history and higher current yield.

(Source: Finviz.com)

A Better Option Over XLV

What we like about the Vanguard Health Care ETF is that this offers wide diversification within the sector across 402 equity holdings. This is in contrast to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) which is more concentrated considering a strategy of tracking just the 60 Health Care sector stocks that are currently components of the S&P 500.

(Source: Vanguard)

In this regard, XLV is focused more on the "large and giant-cap" leaders of the sector while VHT includes exposure to more medium and small-cap companies. VHT is less concentrated with its top 5 holdings representing 28% of the weighting compared to 33% in XLV. VHT's exposure to medium and small cap stocks represent 20.3% compared to 7.05% in just medium cap stocks in XLV.

This dynamic has led to higher returns for VHT over the past decade that has definitively outperformed XLV and in our view simply has a better strategy over the long term capturing the broader sector. Data shows that VHT is up 20.6% year to date in 2019, ahead of the 19.25% gain by XLV on a total return basis. Over the past 10 years the lead becomes more evident with VHT returning 306.2% compared to 284.5% for XLV.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

VHF Underlying Holdings Performance

Curiously, while each fund tracks different indexes, VHT and XLV include the same stocks within the top holdings consistent with a market-cap-weighting methodology. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is the largest holding in both but represents a smaller 8.28% of VHT compared to 10% in XLV. The table below shows that for every stock in VHT's top 25 holdings, XLV has a higher weighting which demonstrates its higher concentration. The point here is to show that while with VHT investors still get exposure to the same Health Care sector "leaders" but the addition of small caps in the smaller holdings has driven the outperformance in recent years.

To that point, it's possible that over any particular time frame, XLV could exceed the returns of VHT should one of the top holdings that it is overweight significantly outperform the sector in general. Still, we think that over long periods of times across different market cycles, VHT effectively overweight the smaller companies supports higher returns. Going back to VHT's inception in 2004, the fund is up 370% compared to 327% for XLV.

(source: data by YCharts/ table by author)

Risk Metrics

The other important aspect here are the risk metrics with both funds having a very similar profile with VHT having a just slightly higher beta of 0.95 compared to 0.90 for XLV. Other metrics including risk-adjusted returns based on the Sharpe ratio at 1.185 over the past 10 years and historical max drawdown of 39% are nearly identical. In summary, VHT has presented strong returns and performance with a similar risk level as XLV.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

Dividend Yield

Continuing with our comparative against XLV, investors will also appreciate the higher dividend yield from the Vanguard Health Care ETF currently at 1.91% on a trailing twelve months basis compared to 1.47% for XLV. The fund traditionally yields less but benefited this year from larger Q2 and Q3 distributions compared to last year. Over the last year, VHT has distributed $3.62 with the last quarterly ex-date occurring on December 16th with a payment set for December 19.

Data by YCharts

VHT Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The Health Care sector is an exciting and dynamic part of the market that is supported by a number of fundamental tailwinds which are expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Naturally, a growing and aging population worldwide with higher incomes are seeking more access to health care services and medicine. The companies that comprise VHT are well-positioned to benefit from the trends driving our long-term favorable view on the sector.

Following what has been an exceptionally strong year for the equities markets in general, we expect some consolidation through 2020 and take a neutral view on VHT at current levels. In the United States, the 2020 Presidential Election presents some risks given uncertainty on the direction of healthcare policies. Regardless of the outcome, we expect some volatility especially among the healthcare plan providers over the next year. We rate VHT as a hold, but like the $165-$170 level as a good entry point to establish a long position on a potential pullback in the coming months.

Takeaway

For investors seeking to overweight the Health Care Sector, we believe Vanguard's VHT is the best choice compared to the more widely traded and larger XLV SPDR ETF. In our opinion, the consistent outperformance over the past decade to XLV, similar exposure to the core group of top holdings, and higher dividend yield over the past year combine to make VHT a clear choice in the segment. Finally, VHT's expense ratio at 0.10% is fractionally lower than XLV's at 0.13%, which while not a material difference, is simply another positive point in the fund's favor. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.