Denbury Resources: More Cost Cutting And Debt Reduction

The company could use a further $5 increase in oil prices, which would help push its net second-lien debt down to around 2.0x EBITDAX, improving the refinancing outlook.

At $58.70 WTI oil, Denbury's leverage is projected to be 3.6x EBITDAX without further debt exchanges, while its net second-lien debt would be 2.5x EBITDAX.

The company also implemented a voluntary separation program that will help it save $21 million per year, with $17 million in one-time cash payments for severance.

Denbury continues to be active with debt exchanges, trading 24.6 million shares and $5.2 million in cash for $58.3 million in subordinated debt.

Denbury Resources (DNR) has continued to make incrementally positive moves, including exchanging shares and cash for outstanding subordinated debt and cutting costs. Oil prices have also improved, helping the company's projected 2020 results, although it could also use a $5 further increase in oil prices to get its net second-lien debt down to around 2.0x EBITDAX.

Cost Reductions And Debt Exchanges

Denbury implemented a voluntary separation program that has resulted in around 12% of its workforce deciding to leave the company. This is expected to reduce annual costs by around $21 million, and Denbury expects to make $17 million in one-time cash payments for severance and related costs. This helps the company a bit, with the annual savings having roughly the same impact as a $0.90 increase in oil prices.

Denbury also entered into several more privately negotiated exchange agreement in November. It issued 24.6 million shares and $5.2 million in cash in exchange for $11.8 million in 5.5% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2022 and $46.4 million in 4.625% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2023. This reduces its net debt by around $53 million and its annual interest costs by around $3 million, while increasing its share count by around 5%.

2020 Outlook At Strip Prices

The 2020 WTI strip prices have improved to around $58.70 per barrel. This would allow Denbury to generate around $1.254 billion in revenue after hedges, assuming 58,000 BOEPD in production and zero differential to WTI.

Denbury's 2020 hedges are primarily three-way collars, and oil prices can go up by around four more dollars before the ceiling kicks in on approximately 22,000 BOEPD.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 20,598,410 $58.70 $1,209 Natural Gas (MCF) 3,429,540 $2.00 $7 Net Other $35 Hedge Value $3 Total $1,254

With the effect of the company's voluntary separation program, it is expected to end up with around $1.11 billion in cash expenditures for 2020. This includes the $21 million in annual savings from the program, mostly offset in 2020 by the $17 million in cash payments. I have assumed that Denbury's capex in 2020 is around $265 million, and that it uses a JV to offload the capex costs associated with its CCA CO 2 pipeline.

This scenario would result in the company generating $144 million in positive cash flow in 2020, while holding production around 58,000 BOEPD.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $468 Transportation and Marketing Expenses $43 Production Tax $93 Cash G&A $51 Cash Interest $177 One-Time Severance Costs $17 Capital Expenditures $261 Total $1,110

Debt Projections

With Denbury's additional debt repurchases in November, it is now projected to end 2019 with around $2.285 billion in debt. Factoring in the positive cash flow in 2020 may result in its net debt declining to around $2.14 billion at the end of 2020. This does not include the potential effect of additional debt repurchases at a discount.

At End of 2019 $ Million Credit Facility $0.0 9% Second Lien Notes due 2021 $614.9 9.25% Second Lien Notes due 2022 $455.7 7.75% Second Lien Notes due 2024 $531.8 7.5% Second Lien Notes due 2024 $20.6 6.375% Convertible Notes due 2024 $245.5 6.375% Subordinated Notes due 2021 $51.3 5.5% Subordinated Notes due 2022 $58.4 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2023 $136.0 Pipeline Financings $171.1 Total Debt $2,285.3

This would still be approximately 3.6x the company's projected 2020 EBITDAX (excluding one-time severance payments) at strip prices though, indicating that Denbury still needs further debt reduction and improved oil prices. The company's net second-lien debt would be around 2.5x its projected 2020 EBITDAX in this scenario.

A further $5 increase in oil prices (to around $63.70) would help reduce Denbury's net second-lien debt to around 2.0x unhedged EBITDAX.

Conclusion

Denbury Resources is continuing to chip away at its debt with exchanges for cash and shares and has also cut costs. This is improving its future cash flow expectations and helping to reduce its leverage. The company still likely needs help from the oil market though, with its net second-lien debt expected to be around 2.5x EBITDAX at $58.70 oil. An increase to $63.70 oil would reduce its net second-lien debt to around 2.0x unhedged EBITDAX at 58,000 BOEPD in production, which would be a better position from which to attempt refinancing some of its second-lien notes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.