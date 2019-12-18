Pareteum Gets An Expensive Lifeline - Stay Away

Investors should continue to avoid Pareteum as the company will likely fail to redeem the preferred stock next year.

Assuming the company selling the entire $20 million in preferred stock, repayment obligations would calculate to $30+ million twelve months from now.

Note:

I have previously covered Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Apparently, controversial emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation is running short on liquidity again despite a $40 million emergency capital raise just three months ago.

While most of the funds had to be used to repay debt after violating covenants, an estimated $8 million should have been available for general corporate purposes but given anticipated material expenses for the restatement of the company's financial results for both FY2018 and 2019, recent management turnover and a host of lawsuits as well as ongoing negative cash flow from operations, I wasn't exactly surprised by Tuesday's news:

Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced an offering of up to 255 shares of non-convertible 8% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock for an aggregate purchase price of up to $20.0 million. The Company expects to receive approximately $5.0 million in gross proceeds from the initial closing rounds, which are expected to be completed by December 20, 2019. Under the agreement, the Company may raise up to an additional $15.0 million in gross proceeds at a purchase price of $100,000 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes and growth initiatives. "We are pleased to complete this financing as it responsibly strengthens our balance sheet and provides capital to execute on our growth strategy," said Mary Beth Vitale, Interim Chairman of Pareteum. "We remain focused on operating the business and delivering outstanding results for our customers. Our unique products and technology offerings continue to drive strong customer demand and we are well positioned to capitalize on a large and rapidly growing market opportunity." Hoving & Partners S.A., a long-time financial supporter of Pareteum, acted as the investor in the offering, showing confidence in Pareteum, its capabilities and the opportunity ahead. More information regarding the financing may be found on Form 8-K dated December 16, 2019 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The additional information provided in the 8-k actually reveals an ugly, very expensive transaction with the company's largest shareholder Hoving Partners, a Swiss-based wealth management firm which came on board with the acquisition of Artilium PLC last year. While Pareteum will be able to raise up to an aggregate $20 million from Hoving Partners, the preferred stock will have to be redeemed after just 12 months and the terms are truly back-breaking:

a fee of $300,000 and the potential for additional fees in the event of future debt financings or securities sales

a dividend of 8% per annum

redemption price set at 112.5% of the preferred's stock stated value

an aggregate $5.5 million discount:

On December 10, 2019, Pareteum Corporation (the “Company”) entered into a Subscription Agreement (the “Subscription Agreement”) for the issue and sale of shares (the “Shares”) of its newly authorized 8% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) for an aggregate purchase price of $5,000,000. On such date, the Company consummated the sale of 31.5 Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $1,500,000, with the balance of $3,500,000 to be funded by December 20, 2019 for 73.5 additional Shares. Up to an additional $15,000,000 in gross proceeds may be raised under the Subscription Agreement at a purchase price of $100,000 per Share.

With the preferred stock having a stated value of $100,000 per share, the initial $5 million draw will result in the issuance of 105 preferred shares with an aggregate stated value of $10.5 million.

In layman's terms: The company is borrowing $5 million but will be required to repay $11.8 million (stated value of $10.5 million * 112.5%).

That said, the remaining $15 million will be available to the company at no further discount.

Assuming Pareteum selling the entire $20 million in preferred stock to Hoving Partners, the company would have to repay a whopping $28.7 million twelve months from now. Including accrued dividends, the effective interest rate of the transaction could easily be north of 50% p.a. (!).

So much for the interim chairman's claims of "responsibly strengthening" the company's balance sheet.

Given the issues Pareteum is currently facing, it appears highly unlikely that the company would be able to repay $30+ million to Hoving Partners twelve months from now so why creating an obligation the company will obviously be unable to fulfill?

In short: Hoving Partners appears to be employing a loan-to-own strategy, with the transaction elevating them to the top of the company's capital structure, with the potential to heavily dilute or even wipe out common shareholders in case of a default next year.

Moreover, redemption is guaranteed by Pareteum Europe B.V., the former Artilium PLC business so Hoving Partners might very well end up taking possession of its original investment.

Bottom Line:

The Pareteum saga continues with the notoriously cash-strapped company obviously forced into a highly expensive transaction by key shareholder Hoving Partners, apparently designed to put the Swiss-based wealth management firm ahead of common shareholders and potentially take possession of the former Artilium PLC business.

While the cash injection will prevent the company from filing for bankruptcy for the next couple of quarters, Tuesday's transaction has actually weakened the position of common shareholders, as Hoving Partners' likely $30+ million claim would be firmly ahead of them in case of bankruptcy.

Given the issues discussed above, investors should continue to avoid Pareteum, particularly as in case of ongoing non-compliance with its SEC-filing requirements, the company will likely be subject to delisting in mid-April.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.