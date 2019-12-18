Tile Shop Holdings, Inc: Mispriced Due To Forced Selling With A Catalyst

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Low Tide Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is a micro-cap specialty retailer that sells man-made and natural stone tile to professionals in the home building industry and to upscale, fashion conscious retail homeowners. While we believe that the stock had been egregiously overvalued in the past, we now believe that the pendulum has swung in the other direction, providing a buying opportunity for investors. The Tile Shop surprised investors on October 22nd with news that they were going to delist from the NASDAQ and suspend reporting with the SEC. They also suspended their dividend and buyback programs. Forced selling from mandated institutions and shareholders who did not want to hold a deregistered and delisted company sent shares from $3.35 to $1.13, down 66%. After the news, insiders Peter Kamin (co-founder of ValueAct Capital) and Peter Jacullo bought 6.6mm shares, followed by two shareholder lawsuits that have barred insider purchases temporarily. Kamin has a history of buying minority stakes in companies and eventually taking control through various methods (e.g., tender offers, management buyouts), with the goal of making companies more efficient. We suspect that he is currently trying to do the same with The Tile Shop, which should act as a catalyst to close the gap between the current price and what we believe is fair value. Shares are currently trading at $1.72. We believe the stock is worth ~$2.66, which provides a 55% margin of safety.

Company Description

The Tile Shop currently leases 143 stores in 31 states and DC. It was founded in 1985 by Robert Rucker and became public via a reverse merger in 2012. The company has grown from 70 to 143 stores since becoming public, but not without its issues. The company is on its 3rd CEO in 5 years. Robert Rucker had to step down from his CEO position at the end of 2014 after news broke that his brother-in-law, a former employee, had not disclosed ownership in one of the company’s suppliers. It was later found out that the brother-in-law was being paid improper consulting fees by Chinese manufacturers that supplied tile for The Tile Shop. Rucker was also successfully sued by his ex-wife for committing fraud related to a misrepresentation of the value the company so as to lead to an unfair divorce settlement.

Tile Shop has experienced comparable store sales declines in the past 6 out of the 8 quarters going back to Q4 of 2017. In our opinion, the decline is explained by the suspension of pricing promotions in late 2017 and from pulling pricing from their website (pricing is now back up).

Another issue that they claim has affected store traffic and comparable sales has been the disastrous rollout of their new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which was implemented on January 1st of 2019. This led to significant disruptions in checkout time. After visiting two stores and speaking with one employee and one store manager, we learned that the POS system (a component of the new ERP system) would fail and they would have to write physical invoices and book the sale in the system when it came back online. The manager I spoke with noted that he thought staff was improperly trained, and that the system was rolled out too soon. According to the latest 10-K, it seems as though Adam Rucker (son of Robert Rucker) left the company on December 12th, 2018, (pg. 51) right before the rollout. Both employees I spoke with, each at different locations, stated that their POS systems are now working fine, without any issues.

The failed ERP system rollout, ending of price promotions, and taking pricing off the website has led to weaker foot traffic and negative comparable store sales growth. However, these issues are largely temporary and represent a bump in the road rather than a secular trend. We believe that these issues can be fixed largely through price promotions, of which were rolled out via their new Pro Loyalty Rewards program in 2018. This program gives pricing discounts and referral benefits to pro customers (e.g., contractors). This may affect their target gross margin of 70%. However, by focusing on opening new stores around their current distribution centers, they should be able to see an offsetting increase in margin due to their increased scale within existing markets. Two board members, Peter Kamin and Peter Jacullo III seem to be bullish, as they had been buying hand over fist after the delisting announcement.

The Delisting

There could be a few reasons as to why The Tile Shop wants to delist and deregister, but we do not buy into the cost savings excuse (e.g., some companies that have recently delisted have cited cost savings of ~$1mm, which is a drop in the hat for The Tile Shop with $345mm in TTM revenue). They have been having internal control issues lately with the implementation of their new ERP system and have hired a new CFO with experience in overseeing internal controls and procedures at The Virginia Tile Company. They have had internal control issues in the past as well, so it may be best for them to delist to get their internal control procedures in order.

K-Bar Holdings LLC and Wynnefield Capital filed lawsuits against the company on November 5th and November 7th, respectively, claiming that the reason for delisting was nefarious and that they are doing it so Rucker could gain control of the company. The two investment firms are currently protesting the delisting and, as a result, insiders have been suspended from making purchases. After the announcement, Peter Kamin and Peter Jacullo III purchased 4.3mm and 2.3mm shares. The timing of the announcement is extremely conspicuous, and it is possible that the two investment firms are correct in their stated reasoning. However, we do not think it is Rucker trying to gain control, but rather Peter Kamin.

The announcement (10/22/2019) came one day after Kamin received $11.2mm from Kerridge Commercial System’s cash acquisition of MAM Software Group. The acquisition gave Kamin $11.2mm (~12% of TTSH market cap) in dry powder to acquire shares in the open market. Pre-announcement, Kamin owned 4.8% of shares outstanding. He now owns 13.5% and has at least $4.2mm of additional dry powder. We believe that a controlling interest by Kamin would be in the best interest of shareholders, which is a central tenant to our thesis.

Wynnefield Capital’s goals are to 1) prohibit the company from going dark; 2) prohibit Kamin, Rucker, and Jacullo from making additional open market purchases; 3) adopt a poison pill or negotiate a deal with insiders to buy out minority shareholders at a premium to current market price; 4) impose a constructive trust on the shares that Kamin and Jacullo acquired after the announcement; 5) award monetary damages to shareholders for the boards breach of duty. Some of these goals certainly represent a risk to our thesis, that giving Kamin control would be best for the company. However, many of these events could also serve as a catalysts to a higher market price (e.g., a buyout at a control premium).

We have seen what Kamin has done in the past when he has gained control, and The Tile Shop fits 3K Limited Partnership’s (Kamin’s firm) investment criteria like a glove. It is also worth noting that Wynnefield Capital claims that Rucker was buying shares in the open market. According to SEC filings, this information appears to be incorrect. The fact that he is not buying in the open market signals that this isn’t solely his show anymore.

Peter Kamin and his firm 3K Limited Partnership look for companies to take either a large minority position or controlling position in small businesses. Peter Kamin and Philip Livingston, the two managing directors of 3K, are both on the board of The Tile Shop. As mentioned previously, Kamin purchased over 4mm shares after the announcement to delist was made, bringing his ownership to 13.5% of the company before he was suspended from purchasing more. Prior to the announcement, Kamin owned 2.4mm shares.

Kamin has a history taking a controlling stake in poorly managed companies and making them more efficient. His modus operandi is purchasing a large minority stake in the open market and then either having the company tender shares or buying out management (see Rand Worldwide, Rockford Group, and Calloway’s Nursery). As one example, upon taking control of Calloway’s Nurseries (OTCPK:CLWY) after a multi-year battle with management and the board, he has drastically improved the profitability of the business. Prior to acquiring his controlling stake in Calloway's, the average EBITDA margin from 2011 – 2015 was 7.20%. Upon taking control, the average margin has been 12.19%. ROIC from 2011 – 2015 averaged 4.83%, versus 10.88% from 2016 – 2018. Kamin cleaned house in 2016, replacing most of the legacy management.

Market Opportunity

Tile Shop Shares are currently undervalued due to forced selling pressure from institutions and individual investors who do not have the appetite to hold a non-listed, less transparent company. Even after considering the deterioration in fundamentals and sketchy past of Robert Rucker, we believe The Tile Shop is currently trading at a 55% discount to its intrinsic value of ~$2.66.

We think it is likely that Kamin takes control of The Tile Shop in a similar manner as he has done in the past. As such, we believe he will put the correct personnel in place to turn the company around.

His main challenge will be to increase foot traffic. Given The Tile Shop’s high gross margin, we believe that giving customers price promotions, as they did successfully in the past, would be a good way to increase foot traffic. This would come with a decreased gross margin but should regenerate comparable stores revenue growth.

Another area where they should focus is on their pro customer. They launched a pro loyalty rewards program in 2018, giving discounts to pros who frequently purchase items from The Tile Shop and who also refer customers to The Tile Shop. 40% of The Tile Shop’s revenue in 2018 came directly from pros, but management estimates that they contribute indirectly to revenue via referrals made to retail customers. They estimate that pros make up 70-80% of direct and indirect revenue. Therefore, this is an extremely important area to capitalize on. In Q1 and Q2 of 2019, management cited that pro traffic has been getting better (along with positive retail customer foot traffic growth) and that their efforts to bring the pros back in the stores via the pro rewards loyalty program is working. Employees that we spoke with mentioned that they had given their pros discounts in the past, but that the pro loyalty rewards program is more structured.

On top of increasing comparable store sales, the company is solely focusing on adding stores within their existing markets. In doing so, they will be utilizing existing distribution centers to achieve greater economies of scale within these markets. This should benefit margins. Strategic store placement is extremely important in order to avoid cannibalization.

Management

CEO Cabby Lolmough is a former Marine and joined the company in 2001, working in their warehouse. Wynnefield Capital’s lawsuit paints a dull picture of Cabby, suggesting he went from working in the warehouse directly to the CEO position. In 2014, he took the lead of the company’s pro customer strategy and in 2016 was responsible for implementing a new sales training program for employees throughout the company. From 2014 to 2016, same store sales grew 4.8% per year. Management specifically cites growth in professional customer sales for fiscal year 2015 for the total increase in comparable store sales. Cabby’s past history generating pro customer sales gives us some confidence in him going forward. Furthermore, Kamin has publicly expressed his approval for Cabby as CEO.

In August of 2019, past CFO Kirk Geadelmann announced he was resigning. He was replaced by Nancy DiMattia in September of 2019. This may prove to be a good hire, as Nancy’s past work experience includes overseeing the practices, controls, and procedures of The Virginia Tile Company’s accounting system, something that has clearly been an issue for The Tile Shop given the issues with their internal controls.

Deeper issues lie in the management of individual stores, however. Based on employee reviews, it seems that there may be some problems with many individual store managers. Many of the more recent reviews have commented on high employee turnover due to poor management and poor compensation. This is an issue that needs to be addressed going forward.

Compensation of the board and management seems extremely reasonable when compared to their most relatable US competitor, Floor and Décor (FND), even when considering their recent poor performance.

We believe management and the board are very well aligned with investors, as they currently own ~35% of total shares outstanding and have outstanding stock options of ~1.4mm shares at a weighted average exercise price of $10.96.

Competition

The Tile Shop operates in a very fragmented industry. Competitors include small mom and pop stores and big box stores such as Floor and Décor (FND), Home Depot (HD), and Lowes (LOW). We do not see online purchases of tile as a huge risk, as tiles need to be inspected for quality before purchasing (e.g., bowing and inconsistent patterns).

The short thesis of margin compression for The Tile Shop has not played out as many investors expected it to. Tile Shop’s gross margin is significantly higher than that of Floor and Décor’s and many thought that The Tile Shop would face some pricing pressure. Why hasn’t this happened? We believe that they serve different customers. Floor and Décor’s customers are more sensitive to price and will sacrifice it for quality and service. Tile Shop’s prices are certainly higher than Floor and Décor’s, but customers are getting 1) higher quality products; and 2) better service. On the topic of quality, it is true that a few years ago the majority of their tiles were sourced from China. However, the amount of tile sourced from China in 2018 was 43%, down from 60% in 2013. Tile Shop’s target retail customer is described as upscale and fashion forward. Sales managers have even gone so far as to visit customer’s homes to give their expert opinion on design and installation. Their service, product selection, and product knowledge are what separates them from the big box stores.

The obvious competitive advantage The Tile Shop has over mom and pop stores is scale. However, another competitive advantage lies within hours of operation. Most mom and pop stores are closed on Sundays. Tile Shop is not. According to store managers and employees, Sunday is easily their busiest day of the week. Mom and pop stores could start operating on Sundays in the future, but we don’t see this culture changing much anytime soon.

Financials

The Tile Shop’s fundamentals have not been stellar, to say the least. In the past three quarters, comparable sales have decreased and return on capital has fallen significantly below Tile Shop’s long term average of 19.5% to just .80% in the past twelve months. They experienced decreases in foot traffic in 2017 and 2018. Management targets a 70% gross margin, 20% EBITDA margin, and 20% return on capital. We do not think this is realistic over the long term for a company that is heavily tied to existing home sales, which are very cyclical. They achieved extremely high rates of return on capital coming out of the Great Financial Crisis, but these returns have been declining ever since. We believe that management’s main strategic initiatives to implement pricing promotions and focus on their Pro Customers can bring people back into the store.

Shifting consumer tastes has been a slight tailwind for The Tile Shop. In 2018, 46% of the company’s sales were from man-made tiles, an increase from 32% in 2013. 28% of the revenue in 2013 consisted of natural stone tiles, compared to just 52% in 2018. Natural stone tiles have higher price points, but are lower margin than man-made tiles.

The Tile Shop is well capitalized at 1.52x net debt/EBITDA and 15% D/A. The suspension of the dividend and share buyback program should help provide capital flexibility and it would be prudent for management to use these funds to pay down their $63mm in debt.

Valuation

We valued The Tile Shop using three different methods; asset based, private company comparables, and public company comparables.

Tile Shop owns four distribution centers around the US collectively valued at $9.6mm according to tax filings. Adding this figure to current assets and subtracting liabilities (excluding lease liabilities to assume liquidation) gives us a valuation of $.43. However, the Tile Shop is not at risk of filing Chapter 11, so this isn’t an appropriate valuation measure. Nonetheless, this valuation gives us a sense of downside risk.

We gathered data on 19 local tile shops listed for sale in various regions throughout the United States. The average P/S was .34x. The Tile Shop’s valuation using a private company comparables method would result in a share price of $2.32, representing a 35% margin of safety. Although The Tile Shop has already delisted, its average daily volume since trading on the OTC Pink Market for the past month has been 409,531 shares. One could argue that, because shares are more marketable, The Tile Shop deserves to trade at a premium to private company comparables.

The most comparable company to The Tile Shop is Topps Tiles (OTC:TPTJF). Topps Tiles owns 362 specialty tile stores within the U.K. and has similar economics to The Tile Shop.

Topps Tiles trades at 5.91x EV/TTM EBITDA, while The Tile Shop trades at 3.89x EV/TTM EBITDA. We do not think this 52% premium is warranted. As shown above, organic sales growth varies significantly for both companies year after year. We believe that we will see positive organic sales growth in the future under Kamin's leadership.

On October 21st, the day before the delisting announcement, The Tile Shop traded at a 7% premium to Topps Tiles (5.88x and 5.49x EV/TTM EBITDA, respectively). We believe that Topps Tiles and The Tile Shop should trade at similar multiples given their similarities. Topps Tiles may even warrant trading at a discount to The Tile Shop due to uncertainties revolving around Brexit. At a 5.88x EV/TTM EBITDA multiple, The Tile Shop should be valued at ~$3.00.

Given the private and public comparable methods conducted, we believe The Tile Shop should trade between $2.32 - $3.00. Averaging the two, we come up with a fair value of $2.66, representing a 55% margin of safety.

Catalysts

We see two opposing, yet favorable, outcomes of the lawsuits that have been brought against The Tile Shop. The first outcome we see is the courts ruling in favor of The Tile Shop. By delisting, they are better able to fix their internal control issues and to act as fiduciaries by focusing on the long term, shifting their focus away from SEC requirements, and focusing on the day to day operations while saving tangible and intangible costs. In this case, Kamin would likely continue to purchase shares in the open market and/or do some combination of a tender offer/restructure to gain control of the company. The board may also initiate another buyback plan to retire enough shares so Kamin achieves 51% ownership. The second outcome we see is a positive ruling for Wynnefield Capital and K-Bar Holdings, whereby insiders would need to buy minority shareholders out at a control premium.

In either case, insiders are motivated buyers at these discounted prices and are thirsty for control. We have seen Kamin’s patterns of gaining control in the past and believe a tender offer is possible, even probable, and could be a major reason for the dividend and buyback cancellation.

Beyond the lawsuit, we believe that there could also be two further catalysts that would help investors realize fair value. The first being initiating a dividend again. Tile Shop paid a regular dividend of $.05 for 11 straight quarters up until the cancellation of it in October. Assuming Kamin has control, he has a history of paying out large special and recurring dividends from his portfolio companies.

The second catalyst would be relisting and reregistering their shares with the SEC. They would do so after their internal control problems have been solved. We believe that relisting the shares would decrease the liquidity premium associated with 1) trading OTC and 2) not filing with the SEC.

The company has clear incentives to increase the share price due to the aforementioned ~35% insider ownership (expected to grow) and ~1.4mm stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $10.96.

Conclusion

We don’t think The Tile Shop is a great business, but due to forced selling it is extremely cheap. Insiders are well aligned and want more of the stock, but are currently barred from buying shares. This has given deep value investors an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity supported by a short-term catalyst.

Kamin’s history of achieving control over companies (e.g., buying minority stakes then having the company tender shares) and making companies more profitable and successful gives us confidence that The Tile Shop is currently mispriced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTS, CLWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.