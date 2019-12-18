BAR Weekly: Pro-Risk Rotation Likely To Delay Gold's Upside

We expect BAR to reach $16 per share in January 2020, instead of this month.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR proved resilient last week despite the official announcement of a Phase 1 trade agreement between the US and China.

Although risk assets are preferred among investors, the macro backdrop for gold remains positive because the dollar and US real rates are likely to come under pressure thanks to the Fed’s easy policy stance.

We expect BAR to reach $16 per share in January 2020 (instead of year-end) because the pro-risk rotation underpinned by the US-China partial trade deal is likely to delay the uptrend in gold prices.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators slashed their net long position by 66 tonnes in Comex gold over December 3-10, marking the largest weekly pace of net selling since October. The Comex gold spot price dropped 0.8 % over the same period.

The net spec length is down 129 tonnes from its 2019 high of 972 tonnes established on September 24. That said, the net spec length has increased substantially by 456 tonnes since the start of the year, which represents 21% of OI and 11% of global physical demand.

The recent unwinding of the excessively net long spec positioning has pushed copper prices under pressure since September. Because gold’s spec positioning remains heavily long, this spec normalization could continue further and push prices further lower, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

However, an unwinding of this long spec positioning in gold warrants a marked deterioration in its macro backdrop. Put it differently, a sustained increase in the dollar and US real rates (key macro variables driving gold’s net spec length) is needed to trigger speculative selling in gold.

However, we argue that the dollar and US real rates should come under downward pressure because the Fed is committed to letting the economy run hotter by setting its key interest rate below the inflation rate. In addition, the de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute has had a negative impact on the dollar because investors are unwinding their “long dollar” positions in a pro-risk rotation. This macro backdrop should keep gold’s spec positioning bullish, limiting speculative selling.

Implications for BAR: Although gold’s spec positioning is long, we think that a violent unwinding is unlikely considering the positive macro backdrop despite the recent US-China partial trade deal. Gold spot prices and BAR should, therefore, prove resilient.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated 3 tonnes of gold last week, marking a second straight week of outflows.

Last week, growing expectations for a phase 1 trade agreement between the US and China, which was officially announced last Friday and confirmed over the weekend, prompted some investors to unwind some risk-unfriendly positions (like gold) to lift their exposure to risky assets (like equities). Still, the pace of ETF selling was limited because the macro backdrop for gold did not deteriorate meaningfully. In fact, the dollar came under pressure after the announcement of the partial US-China trade deal, which contained the ETF liquidation.

Despite the surge in risk-taking appetite, we do not expect massive ETF outflows from gold because we believe that most investors who built long positions at the start of the year view gold as a long-term hedge against a possible sell-off in equities over the next year or so. Only a minority of ETF inflows came from momentum-based trading strategies, in our view, as momentum-based traders tend to use the gold futures markets.

Unless an abrupt sell-off in equities emerges, which could be caused by another turmoil in the repo market, ETF holdings should remain broadly stable.

Implications for BAR: As gold ETF holdings should remain stable, gold spot prices and BAR should prove resilient.

Closing thoughts

The US-China partial trade deal, confirmed over the week, is likely to underpin a pro-risk rotation, preventing BAR from rising as much as we initially expected.

As a result, we believe that our target of $16 per share will be reached in January, rather than by the end of the year.

Our positive view on gold is driven by the Fed’s stance, which is sufficiently loose to let the US economy run hotter. Consequently, the dollar and US real rates should come under downward pressure, stimulating the monetary demand for gold in the process.

