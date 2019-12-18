Preparing For Aerojet Rocketdyne's Q4 Earnings

We consider the stock in its run-up to its Q4 earnings, due towards the end of January.

The stock is prone to wild swings around earnings time, in spite of its steadily improving fundamentals and relatively predictable business.

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a storied stock at the heart of the original Space Race, has been on a tear lately.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc. or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background on Aerojet Rocketdyne

You're already familiar with Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) products. If you're reading this there is a very good chance that you've watched US government space launches on TV, YouTube, Twitter or some other means. And if you've watched a US government space launch, there's an extremely high chance that you've seen an AJRD product in action. The company makes, and has made for over fifty years, propulsion systems - rocket motors - that power some part of all the US government rockets you've heard of. From the mighty Saturn V onwards. AJRD also makes various forms of propulsion for missile systems. Remember, for investing purposes, space is defense and, increasingly, defense is space. So you may have seen today that AJRD won a small contract with Lockheed Martin (LMT) to provide hypersonic propulsion systems for LMT's next-gen missile systems.

What this means is that this old-line, storied company is likely to ride the space and defense boom that we think is en route.

If you knew the company of old, when it was passed from pillar to post, from owner to owner, well, this isn't your father's Rocketdyne. The company has in essence conducted a leveraged buyout, hidden in plain sight on the public market. Thanks to Steel Partners - the activist investor at the helm - and their installed CEO Eileen Drake, the company has delivered strong fundamental growth since 2015 and a stock performance to match.

The Numbers

Here's the three full years of company performance since Drake took the wheel.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

There's not a private equity fund in the land that wouldn't be delighted with that. Revenue growing, profit growing, balance sheet de-levering, pension obligations coming down.

And the market has rewarded this sterling performance.

The Stock

Here's the stock performance versus the Nasdaq from 1 January 2016 to date.

Source: YCharts.com

That's right. Versus the Nasdaq. You know, the tech-heavy index that's been an unstoppable force of nature since the financial crisis. Well, sleepy old AJRD has more than doubled it since its current CEO occupied the big corner office.

If you look closely, you can see that AJRD stock is pretty volatile. If you look closer still, you can see that the wobbles come around earnings time.

Source: TradingView

Now bearing in mind that AJRD is a flywheel kind of business model - it takes a long time to win orders, hold those orders in backlog, build and deliver projects, take those projects to revenue and earnings and cashflow - nothing much dramatic happens on a day to day basis in the business. Nor quarter to quarter.

So you have a stable business and a stock which is both unstable and heading up and to the right.

That's a pretty appealing prospect for the investor.

Ways To Win

Winning with AJRD takes two forms.

Firstly, just buy and hold. You can see this has been a good strategy for some time, and we have every confidence it will continue to be so. The US government space program is accelerating for the first time since the Obama administration canned the Shuttle and its replacement during the financial crisis. NASA has multiple missions coming down the pike which are reliant upon some part of AJRD hardware. Next up is the Orbital Flight Test of the new Boeing spacecraft which will soon be carrying American astronauts to the International Space Station if all goes well. That launches December 20th. The ULA rocket in use relies upon AJRD engines. Then in a couple years you should be seeing humans headed moonwards once more - in an Orion capsule (built by LMT, powered by AJRD) atop a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, built by NASA, powered by AJRD. And we already mentioned AJRD's role in providing hypersonic propulsion to next-gen US missiles. Finally, AJRD is part of the winning consortium to replace the US' ground-based nuclear missile arsenal. Northrop Grumman (NOC) is expected to be formally awarded this c.$85bn US Air Force contract since Boeing decided to no-bid. AJRD will be a supplier of solid rocket boosters to the NOC consortium.

Secondly, trade the volatility. Most quarters you have the opportunity to do this. In Q3 this year, the trade played out in less than 24 hours. If you were brave, trusted the fundamentals, and bought after the earnings release, you were up 9% when you were drinking your second coffee the following morning. (We highlighted the buy, and the sell, real-time in our SeekingAlpha 'Marketplace' service at the time).

We think nothing has changed. The company, which never gives guidance and doesn't hold earnings calls, stated in Q3 that Q4 would be strong. We've never known them make such a statement. And look at the chart running into Q4:

Starting to turn up nicely. Bottomed out post Q3 at around $42 and change. At today's close of $45.29, still 14% below its ATH of $52.83.

How We're Playing It

We hold two distinct positions in AJRD in our personal account.

We have a core holding position, for which we have long-term intent; and a trading position which as flagged to our subscribers, we bought at $44.50 and we have a Sell-Limit order placed for $47.90 - we're looking to pocket a relatively quick 7.5% trading gain from a stock we consider has a very substantial margin of safety.

We have great faith in our long-term position. We think that long-term stake can enjoy the fruits of the renewed US government space program and those of the missile refresh program.

Finally - the company remains a smallcap (c.$3.5bn EV) in a land of giants. And that activist investor? They're not a charitable cause, they have a fund to run. And AJRD doesn't pay a dividend. So someday they are going to be looking for a payday. We think there will be a number of potential buyers - Boeing (BA), if they ever regain their mojo, United Technologies (UTX) once the Raytheon (RTN) deal settles, maybe Lockheed Martin (LMT). AJRD is bitesize for all of them. So there is some un-plannable upside there too.

All in all, we're at Buy, both long- and short-term.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 17 December 2019.

Thanks for reading our work!

Want even better quality and actionability? Try our SeekingAlpha subscription service, The Fundamentals. Here's what you get: Deep sector expertise in space, technology and telecom.

Ever-increasing # of stocks covered.

Pro-grade analysis, easy-to-understand presentation.

100% independent, clear and direct opinion of stocks' prospects.

Long-term investment picks and short-term trading ideas.

Skin in the game. If we're at Buy, we own the stock personally. Any trade we make, you get to trade first. We speak directly to our companies, from CEO level down. Just $349/year or $39/month.

Our Prices Rise 1 January 2020.

Click HERE to learn more!



Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AJRD on a personal account basis, as follows: (1) A long term position which we intend to hold for the forseeable future, and (2) a short-term trading position which was purchased at $44.50 and for which we have a Sell-Limit order in place for $47.90.