Independent Bank And Texas Capital Bancshares Tying Up In A Curious MOE

This merger will create a top-five bank in Texas with strong deposit share in Dallas and Austin, but still some work to do in Houston.

IBTX and TCBI are culturally/strategically quite different, but IBTX has experience integrating deals and the accretion potential of this combination is very compelling.

Mergers of equals have suddenly become a lot more popular in the banking space, likely as an answer to several trends in the industry including significant growth headwinds in 2020 and meaningful economies of scale, particularly with respect to future IT spending and branch network costs. The latest announcement, the tie-up between Independent Bank Group (IBTX) and Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI), is a curious one in many respects, but also one that makes quite a bit of sense. Given the significant EPS accretion potential on relatively modest cost savings assumptions and loan marks, not to mention the diversification the deal will provide, I think Independent Bank shares are worth considering here, and likewise Texas Capital.

The Deal

Given the popularity of Texas as a long-term banking market, the idea that there would be more M&A activity in Texas, including mergers of equals (or MOEs) is not novel, but I don’t think anybody had the combination of Texas Capital and Independent high on their list of likely outcomes, if for no other reason than the significant differences between the companies in operating philosophy.

While Texas Capital shareholders will end up with the bulk of the shares of the combined company (55%) and is far and away larger in terms of assets (about $33.5B billion to $15 billion), Independent Bank is technically the acquirer here from a legal perspective, and TCBI shareholders will be getting 1.0311 shares of IBTX for each share they own (a roughly 5% premium at the time of the announcement). The bank holding company will be called Independent Bank Group, and the bank itself will be called Texas Capital, but the IBTX retail branches in Colorado will continue to operate as “Independent Financial”.

IBTX’s Chairman and CEO David Brooks will assume those roles for the combined company, with TCBI CEO Keith Cargill acting as a special advisor to Brooks.

The New Independent Bank

The new Independent Bank is going to be a better-balanced business after this deal and one with more exposure to fast-growing metro areas in Texas.

The combined company will be about three times larger than IBTX today and will become the 20th-largest bank in the country in terms of assets. The new bank will also be the largest Texas-based bank and will hold the fifth-largest deposit share in the state of Texas at around 3.6% assuming no attrition (I don’t think there will be much…). The new bank will be the third-largest bank by deposit share in Dallas (with almost 8.5% share) and the sixth-largest bank in Austin, but will still be outside the top 10 in the large Houston market (about 1.5% combined share).

How the loan book will look after the deal is arguably one of the attractions, particularly for Texas Capital. The two banks are closer in size on loans (TCBI at around $17 billion versus $11.5 billion for IBTX in held-for-investment loans), but TCBI is far more leveraged to C&I lending (over 40%) and mortgage warehouse lending (32%), while IBTX is far more dependent upon commercial real estate lending (close to two-thirds of the loan book). Together, the loan book will be much more balanced across C&I (33%), commercial real estate (30%), and mortgage finance (24%), though the construction exposure will still be high (at around 12%).

The deposit franchise will also be improved by this move. Texas Capital will benefit from a significant expansion of its branch network (15 branches versus IBTX’s 61 branches in state), particularly in the suburbs, while Independent benefits from Texas Capital’s greater non-interest-bearing deposit base and exposure to San Antonio. All told, deposit costs of approximately 1.24% will still be above-average (versus around 0.90%), though above-average loan yields offset this and the combined NIM should be above the recent peer group average of around 3.3%.

Independent is assuming only around 11% cost savings, which seems prudent relative to other MOEs but could leave some room for upside. Even so, the accretion potential is significant – 26% to Independent in 2021 (EPS), with almost immediate 27% tangible book accretion versus the more typical modest dilution of recent deals.

Why Do This Deal?

This is where I get to the curious parts of the deal. While the idea of IBTX doing a deal, and particularly a deal to get larger in Texas, is very consistent with management’s past behaviors and comments, Texas Capital is an interesting target.

Culturally, the two banks are pretty different, with TCBI historically operating a very highly asset-sensitive model (a problem when rates are falling) with a small branch network and riskier lending including energy and leveraged loans (6% and 4% of the loan book, respectively). Culture clashes are always an issue with MOEs, and I’ll be curious to see if there is much attrition among TCBI’s loan officers leading into and after the deal.

This is also a curious time to buy TCBI. Mortgage lending looks to be entering a cyclical slowdown, with banks like First Horizon (FHN) expecting slower production in the coming quarters. TCBI has also just gotten underway with a strategy deposit growth initiative and has already incurred a lot of the upfront costs.

While the credit cycle has been pretty benign to most banks, TCBI has been seeing some increasing pressure, particularly in the energy and leveraged loan books. As a percentage of performing loans, loans considered special mention or substandard have climbed from 1.5% a year ago to 2.5%, with energy criticized loans moving from 3% to 5% and leveraged criticized loans moving from 4.4% to 15%. In fact, Texas Capital has been covering poor performance in those two categories by releasing reserves from other loan categories, and I have some concerns that the cupboard is pretty much bare now and there is some risk that C&I and CRE loans are thinly-covered. That’s all particularly interesting in light of the 1.7% loan mark for the deal, though the companies went to some length to reassure investors that there was a thorough independent due diligence process with a third-party credit review.

Even with those risks, I see some solid arguments for the deal. Scale is increasingly important, and TCBI makes Independent a much more formidable competitor in some of the most attractive markets in the country. TCBI also complement Independent by adding capabilities in government, healthcare, and corporate banking, capital markets operations, equipment financing businesses, and a range of national deposit-gathering businesses. As a top-20 bank, the combined entity will be much better-positioned to reinvest in IT and should see better operating efficiency.

The Outlook

I’m definitely concerned about the prospect for a culture clash here, and I’m likewise concerned that TCBI’s loan book could produce higher than expected credit losses. On the other hand, I don’t know of any other potential deal in Texas that would have produced similar accretion (a deal for Hilltop (HTH) would have been accretive, albeit less so), and waiting for TCBI’s challenges to play out (asset sensitivity, credit losses in energy and leveraged, et al) in the hopes of a lower price and/or safer transaction would have run the risk of somebody else buying them. Again, while there are other banks in Texas, there aren’t/weren’t many opportunities to add scale on this level in a single transaction.

Although the deal carries risks, I think they’re risks worth taking and I think this is a value-creating deal for IBTX shareholders (and TCBI shareholders as well).

The Bottom Line

“Win-win” deals are rare, and I don’t necessarily expect all involved shareholders to agree with me that this is such a case – IBTX shareholders may be worried about the quality of the target, while TCBI shareholders may think a better deal could have been out there. As it is, though, I like it, and I think IBTX shares look undervalued and likewise with TCBI shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.