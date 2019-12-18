George Risk Industries: A Great Business With A Cheap Low Volatility Stock

I also recommend a position in this stock because of its low EV/EBIT, its dividend and its low volatile stock.

George Risk Industries (OTCPK:RSKIA) designs and manufactures computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors and wire and cable installation tools. About 94% of the revenue is from Telemark products for security purposes. These products are sold through distributors and alarm dealers and installers. The remaining revenue is mainly from selling computer keyboards.

I think the company sells products for a growing market, based on demographics. I expect the population in the US to increase for example from immigration. Also I think the need for security products will grow because I expect income inequality in the US to increase further. According to many scientific studies, income inequality increases crime and negatively influences people's judgement of safety, see here and here. In fact increasing income inequality is already a long-term trend in the US, see here. Indeed revenue almost doubled during the last 8 reporting years while gross margins were pretty constant and even increased a little.

But I am not looking for a good story. That is not how I invest. I find this stock interesting because of its favorable metrics and other properties. These predict high returns on a statistical basis:

Relatively low trading liquidity, Low volatility, Low EV/EBIT of 4.0, Excellent 8-year metrics suggesting good earnings quality and good asset allocation, A good score on the metric Financial Strength, Not so high multiples P/Tangible Book and EV/Revenue.

See this free article for more information on my investment methods including explanation on the 8-year quality metrics and the Financial Strength score.

For practical reasons I do not screen for low volatility but I still prefer a stock with low volatility over a similar stock with higher volatility. I think investing in low vol stocks allows investors to get the same returns with lower risk. Often low volatility stocks are stocks of larger companies with market caps above $1 billion. At a stock price of $9.5 the market cap of George Risk Industries is only $47 million so this is a remarkable exception:

That recently momentum has picked up is probably a good sign but it is still too early to bet on the stock based on momentum. That moment might come in a couple of months: often I find value stocks becoming good momentum stocks later.

For combining investing based on statistics with fundamental research I think it is useful to check always the same points. That way research can be easier used to compare stocks. So that is what I always do: checking shareholder ownership, governance, related-party transactions and payouts. In this case I found all this information in the public filings. See the annual report over the year ending on April 30, 2019 and the subsequent quarterly report (July 31, 2019).

Ownership

There are 8,502,881 common shares including 3,550,571 treasury shares, so net 4,952,310 shares. Apart from common stock there are also convertible shares. According to page F-19 of the annual report they can be converted to 5 common shares at the option of the holder. They can also be exchanged for $20 per convertible share at the option of the board directors. There are only 4100 convertible shares, so either way in practice equivalent to at most 20,500 common shares. Therefore in total there are the equivalent of almost 5.0 million shares.

Executive director Bonita Risk owns 59.46% together with other family members. As far as I am aware there are no other substantial shareholders.

Governance

The stock is not listed on an official exchange but on OTC Markets instead. However the company still files with the SEC, see here. I think the risk the stock stops filing with the SEC is higher than for other stocks. But I am not so worried for 2 reasons. First, the public float is still worth $19 million. Second, shares are probably held by a relatively large number of different shareholders since there are no other shareholders with stakes of more than 5%.

According to page 14 of the annual report the daughter of the main shareholder is chairman, CEO and CFO. Ideally, the chairman and CEO should be different people. I think companies combining the CEO and Chairman role have more governance issues. Examples are Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) who separated the roles only after serious problems became apparent. Tesla was even forced by the SEC to appoint a separate chairman.

Even worse is the combination of CEO, Chairman and CFO of course. But it can get still worse. According to page 15 of the annual report, her mother is not only also executive director and main shareholder but she is also the assistant of the CFO, so of her daughter. I have no doubt it affects the quality of internal control.

There are not many related-party transactions though. The company leases a building from its controlling shareholder and director, Bonita Risk, for $18.4k per year. Another director is "principal shareholder" of FirsTier Bank. The company uses that bank for most banking services, with an account balance of about $4 million and $63k of interest income. I do not think these transactions are problematic in any way.

Compensation of the executive directors and senior managers is modest, especially for American standards. There are no bonuses and equity awards. The controlling shareholder earned $140k as director and employee during last fiscal year. Her daughter, so the CEO/CFO and Chairman, earned $120k.

A minor red flag is that the company did not file its 10-Q in time because of "computer glitzes and health issues". It expects to file the 10-Q in a couple of days however. The company did not issue a profit warning so I expect the results to be at least reasonable. From the stock price action it seems the market anticipates good results as well.

About $20 million of the short-term investments is invested in listed stocks. I do not like that. I think the company should pay out any excess funds to shareholders. They can then decide for themselves how they want to invest. The company does not report substantial gains on these stock positions either. Instead, other income over last fiscal year of $1.04 million was almost entirely dividend and interest income. It seems they have reinvested this income into stocks. That said, over the last 8 reporting years the geometric mean of the return on assets was still pretty good, better than for most other companies. So over the last 8 years the return on assets did not suffer much from these investments.

Payouts

The company has paid increasing dividends in the last 10 reporting years, once a year. At the moment the yield is about 4%, see here. In the year ending on April 30, 2017 the company spent a small but significant amount on buying back shares. In the last 10 years there were no other significant dilutions or buybacks.

Bottom Line

This company has governance issues and risks. In particular the combination of CEO, Chairman and CFO in one person, which is the daughter of the main shareholder. However, there are so many good things: a dividend yield of 4%, a high quality business, secular growth, low volatility in the stock price, a low price based on EV/EBIT and modest management compensation. Also Price/Tangible Book is similar to what I find at other very cheap stocks of high quality businesses.

While low trading liquidity increases returns on a statistical basis it is also a risk. The risk is not being able to get out when you need to. Limit your position size to mitigate this risk.

As an investor you cannot have it all. Usually it is much better to go for "cheap" than for "perfect" businesses. And while this business may not be very exciting it is certainly cheap. Furthermore good multi-year metrics for judging earnings quality and asset allocation and low volatility in the stock price suggest low downside risks.

So for these reasons I recommend a position in this stock. Like anyone else I can make mistakes so, as always, do your own research and make your own judgments.

