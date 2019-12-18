MUB: A 2% Tax-Adjusted Return Is Not Worth The Risk

If oil prices continue to rise, it will cause an inflationary spike and MUB will likely decline 5-10%+ in value, possibly quickly.

The fund also has high exposure to California and New York which have highly cyclical tax revenue and are suffering from middle-class exodus.

Municipal bonds undoubtedly had a great year in 2019. Interest rates dove and a major repricing occurred due to the improved tax advantages of municipal bonds. The principal value of the iShares Municipal Bond ETF (MUB) is currently up nearly 5% YTD but has stopped rising after hitting its previous peak:

As you can see, the fund is at a long-term resistance level and pays a historically low dividend yield. This means that, unless a huge wave of deflation comes, it is entirely unlikely for the principal value of Muni bonds to rise.

Now, MUB is very low risk and its dividends are exempt from federal income taxes which is attractive to many investors living off interest income. However, the market fully discounts that risk as the average yield-to-maturity of the fund is merely 1.66%.

This is lower than the weighted average yield-to-maturity of the comparable Treasury ETF (IEF) at 1.86%. While you needn't pay Federal Tax with MUB, you don't pay state and local tax with IEF. Even more, IEF is technically risk-free (since it's backed by a printing press) while Muni bonds carry default risk (albeit low). Given 44% of the fund is allocated toward the most indebted states (New York and California), credit downgrades could occur when the next recession hits.

With rates unlikely to fall further, it is probably a good time to take profits on MUB before rates rise again.

A Close Look At Interest Rate Sensitivity

For having such a low yield, MUB is incredibly popular with a total AUM of $15B. The fund was launched in 2007 and has seen incredibly high inflows since over the past five years. Take a look at its total return price vs. AUM below:

As you can see, the fund has had relatively steady returns with very high inflows. I find its AUM interesting because we can see its roughly 50% rise this year occurred during a decline in interest rates. This means that investors in the fund may not be particularly concerned by its low yield and bought to take advantage of falling rate principal appreciation.

While the fund paid a 2.42% yield over the past twelve months, that rate has declined to 1.64% as seen in its 30-day SEC yield. If we assume a 20% Federal income tax rate, this pans out to a 2.05% effective tax-equivalent yield. Remember, the Federal Reserve is targeting a 2%+ inflation rate and core inflation is 2.3% so investors today are essentially guaranteed to lose money after inflation.

On that note, it has interest rate risk with a weighted average maturity of 5.6 years. Bond math tells us that a 1% increase in interest rates/inflation will cause the fund's principal value to fall by 5.3%. A 2% increase implies a 10.3% drop and a 3% increase then 15.1%.

A 1-2% increase in interest rates likely given the current economic environment. Rates dove this year primarily because of a 35% drop in the price of crude oil late last year which caused many to believe inflation was structurally falling. In fact, it seems clear that inflation is actually structurally rising and the drop in energy prices was largely due to a speculative rise in prices last year.

See below:

Note, AAA corporate bond yields are a decent proxy for MUB's effective tax yield. As you can see, AAA bond yields track top-line inflation which tracks the crude oil price. Crude dove, inflation dove, yields dove, MUB shot up.

However, you can also clearly see that core inflation which excludes food and energy prices has been rising and is currently at 2.3%. Core inflation is largely a function of Fed policy and today's low-interest rates are likely to continue to boost core inflation. To make matters worse, crude oil is rising (and I believe will continue to do so for some time) which has already caused the U.S inflation rate to accelerate higher.

This situation means a 1-3% rise in interest rates is more likely than another drop. This will likely cause MUB to fall 5-10% and, considering it pays effectively 2% today, makes for a very poor risk-adjusted return.

Credit Risk Low, But It Exists

The fund currently owns roughly 4,200 investment-grade municipal bonds from all over the country. However, it is not necessarily diversified as 54% of its holdings are tax-backed and there is a very high concentration in California and New York bonds. See below:

This is logical considering those two states are the largest debtors, but they do have some credit downgrade risk.

California GO bonds currently have an AA rating which means rating agencies view their default risk as incredibly low. California has seen considerable bond upgrades due to its $5-10B budget surplus. However, because California has high capital gains tax and a more progressive policy structure, state revenue can drop by $25B+ if a recession occurs according to the government's own math. There is an added risk considering many of its localities are dependent on high home prices for property taxes which is also cyclical.

The situation is a bit more complicated for New York since most of those bonds are to the city, but looking at their income statement it seems clear they carry similar cyclical risk.

Importantly, both California and New York are increasingly struggling with middle-class exodus as residents look toward areas with lower taxes and property costs. In fact, net migration has been out of California for three years and total population growth is likely to turn negative around 2021 at current rates. While this is unlikely to cause a default any time soon, it will drive revenue permanently lower which could cause a credit downgrade which would devalue MUB.

The Bottom Line

Overall, income-oriented investors would be smart to steer clear of MUB. One could get nearly the same return or better in a money-market fund like MINT, FLOT, TIP or OPER with far less interest rate and credit risk.

Personally, I believe the best allocation strategy today for conservative income investors is to put the majority of their capital in a low-risk money market fund and a small portion in a higher-risk value equity fund that will appreciate with inflation. Such a strategy is likely to offer a superior risk-reward profile than is found in almost all investment-grade bonds today.

I would be surprised if MUB delivers positive post-inflation returns given its incredibly low 1.64% yield today and rising inflation. In fact, I expect the ETF to fall back toward $108 or below by year-end 2020 to account for this rising inflation. If a recession occurs and the states the fund has high exposure to suffer credit rating downgrades, MUB could certainly fall lower.

