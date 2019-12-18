RGS Energy: What A Mess

The problem is the company's questionable strategy of hoping third-party roofers will do their marketing for them.

RGS Energy has utterly failed despite having had the world handed to it on a silver platter with Powerhouse 3.0.

RGS Energy (OTC:RGSE) is a train wreck. As our readers know, we were very optimistic about the stock this past year. Investors had every reason to expect big things for the company, as outlined in our prior articles. They had been given a superior product (Powerhouse 3.0 Solar Roof Shingles) which they were able to price competitively, and they enjoyed a lot of buzz with a substantial increase in purchase orders heading into their 2019 busy season. All they needed was to get the word out to consumers.

Unfortunately, not even the best product in the world will sell itself. A company needs direction and leadership to thrive. This, RGS seems to lack. The company dubiously relies on third-party roofers to do their marketing for them - essentially a passive wait and see strategy based on wishful thinking.

Investors should dump RGS, if they haven't already. But, where should they divert their money? For RGS investors who want a similarly priced solar stock, that is actually showing signs of life (documented consistent monthly returns rather than mere promises), we suggest Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (SIRC).

RGSE's Failed Strategy

RGS received a golden ticket to success when the Dow Chemical Company granted it an exclusive license to market the Powerhouse 3.0 Solar Roof Shingles. As noted above in the links to our prior articles, the innovative product was superior to and more competitively priced for value than its competitors' products.

Unfortunately, RGS' management opted to rely on third-party roofers to do its job for it, rather than focusing on marketing directly to consumers itself. The problem is that a pro versus con comparison between solar panels and solar shingles shows that solar panels can often be more convenient for roofers. Roofers are in business for a quick turn around, and installation logistics, price and popularity make panels (as opposed to RGS' shingles) an easier sell.

RGS should have marketed directly to consumers. A series of television commercials combined with proper business infrastructure (i.e., phone reps trained with a 5-10 minute sales script designed to guide consumers through financing and other logistics) would have gotten the word out much better. As in practically all things in life, if you want a job done right, you have to do it yourself.

Once Again Forced To Sell Its Stock

RGS recently issued preferred stock. Presumably, they did this because investors were smart enough to vote against raising the number of authorized shares of the company's common stock. Since the company has maxed out diluting its common stock, its only option was to issue a new form of stock - the preferred stock.

Our take is that the company still has not figured out how to really sell its product. Hence, the company has once again had little choice but to raise additional financing through equity dilution. Investors would prefer capital raises for expansion opportunities, as opposed to needing them to keep the lights on.

This is not good news for investors for two reasons. First, it is a sign that the company's strategy of relying on others (third-party roofers) to do its marketing for it is not working. Second, the preferred stock is essentially debt.

The company is required to pay investors of the preferred stock an annual dividend of 12% of the purchase price. The company's latest quarterly filing shows that it still is nowhere near breaking even, meaning it cannot even pay its existing bills (other than at the expense of investors via stock issuance, dilution, etc.).

So, this begs the question: if the company cannot sell enough of its product to turn a profit, and if existing revenues do not cover expenses, how in the world is the company going to afford the dividend? It seems the offering is just another step closer to bankruptcy.

SIRC, On The Other Hand, Is Thriving

We believe it is appropriate to offer an alternative to RGS for investors interested in a solar stock at a comparable price. Our pick is SIRC. While we invite readers to do their own research (Seeking Alpha does not cover nanocaps), we will mention in passing a few positives that it has going for it.

SIRC's financials show that, unlike RGS, the company has gained a net profit from sales revenue since 2016, and SIRC has not been issuing new common stock. Moreover, SIRC has been on a roll acquiring other solar companies this year, including Montross Roofing, Narrate, and McCay Roofing.

A final consideration is that, while RGS recently downlisted from NASDAQ to OTCQX, SIRC is about to uplist from pink sheets (lowest OTC) to OTCQB (a step up) "very soon." Uplisting will obviously be very good news. First, it will confirm that the company is moving forward pursuant to a plan. Second, investors will appreciate the transparency from more financial data per reporting requirements. Given that the company has already completed the requisite financial audit, the uplisting could happen any day now.

SIRC: The Risks

The main risk with SIRC, as with any solar company, is the China-U.S. Trade War. If we do not work out a deal with China, the resulting tariffs on solar products will exacerbate trade barriers and raise prices on U.S. consumers. This would undoubtedly hurt revenues.

Fortunately, SIRC is based in California. California recently passed its Solar Mandate Law. This law requires all new California homes built in 2020 to have solar panels. Essentially, this forces increased demand for SIRC's solar products.

Conclusion

Dump RGS before it gets worse. A good alternative is SIRC. Several reasons support this assertion, including but not limited to the documented fact that SIRC (unlike RGS) is already operating at a profit off of sales revenue alone.

