Treat Southern Company Like A Government-Insured Bond

Going forward, treat SO as an investment-grade bond with the state's PSC serving as a type of implied government insurance for its dividend.

It is a mistake to treat SO like a stock.

The key has been an accommodative public service commission rather than the performance of the company itself.

Southern Company's stock has overcome a multitude of problems and continues to perform.

I have been highly critical of Southern Company (SO), and they have deserved the criticism as evidenced by past actions.

Mississippi Power's Coal Gasification debacle, otherwise known as the Kemper Project

Cost of building and repeated delays for Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4

Selling Gulf Power to fund construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4

Despite these challenges, the stock price has risen (especially in 2019).

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the stock price continues to rise, their earnings per share have flattened.

How to reconcile this discrepancy between a rising stock price and flat earnings?

The best way to understand SO is to see it as an investment-grade bond with an implicit guarantee by the State of Georgia.

This is more than my opinion.

"[Georgia PSC] Commissioner Tim Echols, who suggested the final number, said a 10.5% profit margin would protect Georgia Power's financial integrity, including its credit with bond-rating agencies Maintaining Georgia Power's financial integrity is important to me and the economy of this state," he said. "This keeps the company on the low side of Moody's and S&P's metrics., according to a report in the Augusta Chronicle.

With that sort of backing from a state regulator, Southern Company investors can proceed with less worry that the company might not be able to continue to slowly raise the company's dividend even if its revenues falter.

Buy SO for yield not growth

With the stock already north of $60, investors should not look for meaningful price appreciation going forward over the next year.

Rather, like a bond, stockholders should look to yield rather than price appreciation for their return on their investment.

For one thing, Southern Company's service area is experiencing slowing growth rates. Employment growth in all of Southern Company's states continues to slow.

Alabama Employment Growth Rate, 2019

Georgia Employment Growth Rate, 2019

Mississippi Employment Growth Rate, 2019

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

And electricity sales continue to be broadly flat.

Source: Southern Company Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

Earnings per share for 2019 should come in right around $3.10.

Source: Southern Company Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

Stock price is vulnerable to market sentiment but protected from dilution

If I were treating Southern Company as a stock, I might be concerned that the company's stock price may tumble.

Without any meaningful growth and with a price/earnings ratio currently at 20, the company is vulnerable to any change in general market sentiment towards utilities that might cause the P/E to decline even if earnings are unchanged.

That could be caused as much by investors leaving defensive sectors such as utilities for more growth-oriented stocks.

The good news is that any dip in the stock price just enhances the dividend yield.

At the same time, a positive is that despite the headwinds of Plant Vogtle, Southern Company has promised no more equity issuances that might dilute the dividend yield, which is definitely a positive.

Source: Southern Company Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

While a price drop might worry an investor looking for price appreciation, for a long-term bond investor who is focused on yield, it should not be a concern.

Conclusion

A safe bet is to treat SO like a long-term bond, rather than as a stock.

Buy at the current level with the yield around 3.9%, assuming that the company will be raising its dividend in 2020 and then accumulate on any dips that take the yield above 4.1%.

This yield places the stock hovering around a lower-investment grade bond, and so makes Southern Company a useful alternative to current bonds.

Ignore drops in the stock price as you would ignore fluctuations in the price of a bond knowing that the underlying asset is safe with an implicit guarantee from the state.

As long as the Georgia Public Service Commission stays accommodative and is willing to serve the company as a type of implicit government insurance by approving above-average return on equity, there is no reason for investors not to take advantage of the situation by buying the stock at for its dividend yield even if its stock price appreciation is muted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.