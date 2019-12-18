Hartford Financial Delivering On A Model With Both Growth And Defensive Traits

Increasing loss severity, driven in part by social inflation, is an industry-wide threat, but Hartford is taking appropriate pricing action and its small-company business is somewhat shielded.

Unlike many peers/rivals, Hartford hasn't been dependent on reserve releases to drive earnings and doesn't appear to need to shore up reserves.

Hartford has done pretty well as the market has come to appreciate the company's underwriting discipline, reserve position, and growth prospects.

I let Hartford Financial (HIG) fall off my regular paper route, but a lot of the things I liked about the company when I last wrote about it, including its Navigators acquisition, have worked out and my bullish stance has been rewarded with a decent 25% or so total return since then – pretty good next to Chubb (CB) and Travelers (TRV), though not quite as good as W.R. Berkley (WRB) and Arch Capital (ACGL) (another one I’ve long been fond of).

Re-examining the story again today, I like the company’s comparatively healthy reserve position and disciplined underwriting strategy – two factors that should let the company benefit from a very hard market where pricing is being driven by underwriting mistakes made by other insurers and claims inflation. I also like the potential for ongoing growth in the small business category, not to mention the potential to continue leveraging the Navigators deal to expand its product line-up.

As far as valuation goes, though, I’m not as bullish as I was. Between discounted core earnings and ROE-driven price/book, Hartford should be trading between the low and mid $60’s and that’s where the shares are today.

Rates Are Rising … But There’s A Reason

Commercial P&C rates have risen for 13 straight quarters and the momentum in the market is such that Towers Watson is actively warning customers about the risk/prospect of rising rates in areas like property, umbrella, and D&O coverage through 2021. Along those lines, Travelers reported a 4.3% increase in rates in the third quarter (up from 3.6% in the second quarter and 2.3% in the first), while Hartford reported a 5.6% increase in commercial P&C rates excluding workers comp.

This is by no means “free money”. Rates are heading higher because a lot of insurers wrote too much business when rates were weaker and got sloppy (or aggressive) with their reserves management. In worker’s comp, for instance, reserve releases have climbed from basically nothing (as a percentage of earned premiums) in 2012 to 6% in 2016 to about 13% in 2017 and 15% in 2018. Within that, there’s been a wide spread – Chubb and Hartford have been pretty conservative (both released around 4% of earned premiums in 2018), but Travelers, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), and Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY) have been releasing double-digit percentages.

You’ll find similar trends in other subtypes, but the key takeaway is that Hartford has been conservative (or prudent, depending upon your point of view) and others less so. Travelers had to shore up reserves in the third quarter and there are worries that others will have to follow suit.

Another aspect to the reserve and rate situation is increasing loss severity. I’ve written about this a lot in the past, but the basic gist is that insurance companies are finding payouts for a given incidence rising at rising rates. A big part of this is called “social inflation”, where juries are awarding increasing large punitive awards to plaintiffs, and it’s being fueled in part by litigation financing that is encouraging more fishing expedition lawsuits. While there’s not a lot that Hartford can do about this specifically, beyond taking rate action and reserving appropriately, social inflation has hit small companies less heavily – juries don’t have the same desire to “stick it” to small businesses as opposed to the big ones with name recognition.

Growth Opportunities Remain

Hartford is one of the two largest players in small commercial P&C insurance (I believe Travelers is a little larger), and this remains an attractive market. Small companies don’t have as much pricing power and Hartford’s distribution network is difficult to replicate. At the same time, a recent McKinsey report estimated that 40% of small businesses don’t have insurance. That leads me to believe that Hartford can still grow this business, even with the entry of larger rivals like Chubb and Zurich.

Hartford is also only just starting to leverage the opportunities from the Navigators deal. In addition to substantially broadening Navigators distribution, the acquisition allows Hartford to integrate Navigators’ specialty products into a broader array of offerings for its core customer base.

There are also a few other “Navigators-specific” opportunities to exploit. Management expects to see margin improvement from re-underwriting the Navigators book, repositioning the business, and letting less attractive business (like its D&O and E&O book) run off. Rate action is also a very real driver, with management talking about double-digit rate increases on the Navigators book in the third quarter.

Personal P&C can also still, eventually, be a growth business for Hartford. The company has basically purged non-AARP agents and decided to take some rather dramatic pricing actions in the wake of weaker profits in the core home and auto businesses. These actions have led to contraction in net written premiums (down 4% in the third quarter and down several years running), but the business is generating decent underlying combined ratios now (in the low 90%’s) and has returned to solid profitability on an underwriting and core earnings basis.

The Outlook

I’m moderately concerned about rising core loss trends in the commercial P&C business, but I believe this is a well-understood issue, and I think Hartford is taking the proper pricing and reserving actions to handle it. I expect earnings to decline next year, but I also expect Hartford to start generating significant surplus capital – capital that I expect will be returned to shareholders as dividends and buybacks, but I can’t and won’t rule out the possibility of some additional M&A.

My modeling assumptions work out to a long-term core earnings growth rate of 4%, which is enough to support a roughly double-digit annualized total return. I get a similar result from my ROE-P/B approach, and the net result is a fair value range from the low to mid-$60’s.

The Bottom Line

I still like Hartford, but I think the market has now more accurately factored the company’s above-average quality and growth prospects into the valuation. It’s fine as a hold, and it’s a name I’d reconsider on a pullback, but I don’t find the prospective returns quite good enough to be enthusiastic about adding the shares to my portfolio today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.