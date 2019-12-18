HighPoint Resources: Good Operational Performance Should Help It Reduce Debt In 2020

Leverage remains at the higher end of ideal, so HighPoint will need to be careful as it works towards refinancing its 2022 bonds at a reasonable rate.

It also appears capable of delivering positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2020 assuming it doesn't attempt to grow production much above 40,000 BOEPD.

Cost performance is also strong, and it should be able to generate a fair amount of positive cash flow in Q4 2019.

HighPoint is performing well operationally, delivering production at the high end of guidance despite some infrastructure issues.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) is performing solidly operationally, with production ending up at the high end of guidance in Q3 2019 despite some infrastructure issues. It is set to deliver a fair amount of positive cash flow in Q4 2019 and may deliver positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices if it goes with a maintenance capex or a bit above maintenance capex budget. HighPoint's leverage is at the higher end of the ideal range too, but its debt seems manageable at high-$50s oil.

Strong Q3 2019 Results

HighPoint ended up producing 3.4 MMBOE in Q3 2019, which was at the high-end of its guidance despite infrastructure issues that reduced volumes by around 0.1 MMBOE during the quarter. Oil production was strong too, at around 3% above the high end of the implied guidance.

HighPoint's cost performance was also strong, with lease operating expenses coming in at $2.47 per BOE and gathering, transportation and processing costs coming in at $0.47 per BOE.

HighPoint should be able to deliver significantly positive cash flow in Q4 2019, with its capex declining to $30 million to $40 million in the quarter, while its EBITDAX may end up around $100 million during the quarter.

Excluding working capital changes, HighPoint may be able to reduce its debt by around $40 million in Q4 2019. HighPoint does have a $102 million working capital deficit (excluding the value of its derivatives) though, so its credit facility debt may not decline as much.

Weak Prices For Natural Gas And NGLs

A challenge for HighPoint is that its realized prices for NGLs and natural gas were pretty dismal in Q3 2019. It only received $5.76 per barrel for its NGLs and $1.03 per Mcf for its natural gas in Q3 2019. Realized NGL prices were down 76% from Q3 2018.

15% of HighPoint's production was NGLs in Q3 2019, so the year-over-year drop in NGL prices reduced its realized price per BOE by $2.78. This was actually a greater impact on HighPoint's realized price per BOE after hedges than the year-over-year drop in oil prices since HighPoint had significantly negative value oil hedges in Q3 2018 that brought its oil price after hedges down to $55.92 per barrel.

In November, HighPoint noted that there was some improvement in NGL prices so far in Q4 2019 and expected further improvement in 2020. Natural gas prices should improve temporarily due to seasonal effects, although the outlook remains fairly gloomy for full-year 2020 natural gas prices.

2020 Outlook With Flat Production Growth

HighPoint noted that it believed that it could hold Q4 2019 production levels flat in 2020 with around $250 million to $300 million in capital expenditures. This would mean that production would be just under 40,000 BOEPD (63% oil).

At current strip prices (including around $58.70 WTI oil) in 2020, HighPoint would end up with $543 million in revenue after hedges. HighPoint has the majority of its oil production hedged in the high-$50s, so it is in fairly good shape there.

Natural gas and NGL prices may rebound slightly from current levels but are still expected to be fairly weak in 2020.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 9,125,000 $54.50 $497 Natural Gas 18,377,100 $1.25 $23 NGLs 2,297,100 $9.50 $22 Hedge Value $1 Total $543

HighPoint would then end up with a projected $510 million in expenditures with a maintenance capex budget. I've assumed $300 million for capital expenditures, which should allow for a bit of infrastructure and other non D&C spend if needed. HighPoint also has been averaging $18 million per year in unused commitment expenses, related to two firm transportation contracts that it retained after divestitures in 2013 and 2014. These contracts run until July 2021.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expenses $42 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $12 Production Taxes $42 Unused Commitments $18 Cash G&A $40 Interest Expense $56 Capital Expenditures $300 Total $510

Thus, HighPoint could end up with $33 million in positive cash flow in 2020 if it wants to maintain production levels at close to 40,000 BOEPD.

HighPoint had $800 million in debt at the end of Q3 2019. It may be able to reduce that to around $727 million by the end of 2020, assuming no working capital changes. If its working capital deficit was eliminated, that would leave it with around $829 million in debt. This is around 1.8x and 2.0x EBITDAX (excluding unused commitment charges) respectively.

Source: HighPoint Resources

Conclusion

HighPoint looks capable of delivering positive cash flow in Q4 2019 and 2020, assuming that it doesn't try and grow production much above 40,000 BOEPD in 2020. HighPoint's debt situation doesn't look that bad, although its leverage is around the high end of the ideal range, and it will need to continue to work on putting itself in position to refinance its 2022 debt maturity at a reasonable cost. HighPoint should benefit from its unused commitments ending in July 2021, saving it $18 million per year as the legacy contracts roll off.

