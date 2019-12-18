15% Recession Probability In The Next 6-12 Months (Turning Points For The Week Of December 9-13)

Most leading indicators are positive; again, there is weakness in business related numbers.

Most long-leading indicators are positive; there is weakness in the earnings data.

Conclusion: my recession probability remains at 15%. There continues to be a weakness in business-related numbers: weak trade numbers have depressed sentiment, lowering industrial orders, causing a drop in the hours worked by manufacturing employees. However, last week's trade news could help to reverse that trend. Other indicators are positive; the credit markets are in mostly good shape, the labor market is very strong, and housing has made a rebound.

Long-Leading Indicators

Let's start with the 4Q earnings preview, starting with Zacks (emphasis added):

For 2019 Q4, total earnings (or aggregate net income) for the S&P 500 index are expected to be down -3.5% from the same period last year on +3% higher revenues, with 10 of the 16 Zacks sectors expected to have lower earnings than the year-earlier period.

Factset.com has a similar set of figures (emphasis added):

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for Q4 2019 is 2.5%. If 2.5% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the lowest revenue growth rate for the index since Q2 2016 (-0.2%). Eight sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Health Care, Utilities, and Communication Services sectors. Three sectors are predicted to report a year-over-year decline in revenues, led by the Materials and Energy sectors. ... The estimated (year-over-year) earnings decline for Q4 2019 is -1.3%. If -1.3% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported four straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since Q3 2015 through Q2 2016. Five sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in earnings, led by the Utilities and Financials sectors. Six sectors are projected a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Energy and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

This is a similar picture to the 2Q19 performance: modestly rising revenue combined with lower earnings growth. The overall picture is still bullish, especially with decreasing uncertainty. However, both analysts are projecting that a majority of sectors will experience an earnings decline, which is modestly bearish.

Other long-leading indicators are positive. Lower rated bonds are still trading at levels that ensure liquidity while M2 is increasing at a strong rate.

Long-leading indicators conclusion: most of these are positive. There is softness in the corporate sector, but it remains somewhat contained. Earnings weakness could also be explained by the impact of tax cuts and the tough Y/Y comparisons these cause.

Leading Indicators

There are some indicators that are showing signs of modest stress: The commercial paper market remains under stress. Remember - this is a short-term market where 5 basis points can make a great deal of difference. The recent spike has important consequences for short-term funding. Orders for key durable goods are soft. Both consumer and business durables are contracting on a Y/Y basis (on the right). Recent news on the trade war front may help to ease both trends.

The weekly hours of manufacturing employees are still declining.

However, other leading numbers have improved: Permits for 1-unit housing structures are now at cycle highs. The stock market has hit a new high.

The yield curve has improved.

Leading indicators conclusion: business indicators are soft: new orders of durable goods are contracting Y/Y and hours worked by manufacturing employees are still declining. But the labor market is good shape, as is the housing and stock market.

Coincidental Indicators

Last week, the Census released the latest retail sales figures. Here are the moving averages of the monthly increases:

Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

The 3-month MA (in blue) is now negative, a fairly rare event over the last few years. However, the 6 and 12-month MAs (gold and gray, respectively) are still at solid levels.

Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

The labor market is in very good shape; the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages are once again near 200,000/month. This is a very healthy rate for an economy in the 10th year of expansion.

Coincidental data conclusion: the data here is a bit mixed but still generally positive. The most important indicator - the labor market - is in great shape. Retail sales are a bit softer than desired but there isn't sufficient negative data to warrant concern yet. Industrial production (not shown) is softer as well, but this week's trade news could help to reverse that trend in the 1H20. Finally, wages (also not shown) continue to grow modestly. Overall, the picture is sufficiently positive to argue for continued expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.