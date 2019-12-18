Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 3: Hidden Gems In November 2019)

In Part 3, I'm showcasing high-quality stocks not ranked in the top 50. These are hidden gems that contrarian investors may find interesting.

Part 2 showcased the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector, providing investors looking to diversify their portfolio with potential candidates to consider.

Part 1 of this article presented the top 50 holdings of 50 dividend-paying ETFs, ranked by using a proportional scoring system that favors larger investments and larger ETFs.

The top 50 holdings are not distributed evenly among the 11 GICS sectors. For example, the Information Technology sector has ten members in the top 50 list, whereas the Industrials and Materials sectors each have only one member in the top 50 list. For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, such an uneven distribution is not very helpful. For this reason, I presented the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector in Part 2 of this article.

In Part 3, I'm showcasing high-quality stocks not covered in Part 1 and Part 2 of this article. These are hidden gems that may be of interest to contrarian investors, who seek investment opportunities outside the prevailing sentiment of the time. And certainly, highlighting the top holdings of dividend-paying ETFs is an attempt to capture the prevailing sentiment of the time (at least for dividend investing).

High-Quality, Lower-Ranked Stocks

In this section, I present high-quality stocks not covered earlier. By high quality I mean stocks with quality scores of at least 20 based on the quality scoring system developed by David Van Knapp.

In the first table, Rank is the stock's rank as determined by my proportional scoring system. Freq indicates the number of dividend ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases; Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over a 5-year period, where available.

I also provide a fair value estimate (FV) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value estimate are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values), and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Qual is the quality score as mentioned above.

Stocks I own are highlighted in the Ticker column.

The second table presents the quality indicators that make up the quality score (Qual) in the first table:

Stocks with a quality score of 25

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 163 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 1 A++ Wide AA 97

I own a small position in ADP, which has a perfect quality score of 25. Unfortunately, the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, otherwise I would certainly increase my position.

Below is a F.A.S.T. Graphs chart for ADP. In the chart, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

ADP's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio, confirming that the stock is trading at a premium valuation. An investment in ADP in July 2009 would have returned 18.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 13.6% over the same period.

Stocks with a quality score of 24

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 82 Mastercard (MA) 1 A++ Wide A+ 99 89 Medtronic (MDT) 1 A++ Wide A 99 102 Honeywell International (HON) 1 A++ Wide A 99 116 Accenture (ACN) 1 A++ Wide A+ 92 133 Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) 1 A++ Wide A- 88 210 Oracle (ORCL) 1 A++ Wide A+ 99 258 Eli Lilly (LLY) 1 A++ Wide A+ 96 295 Stryker (SYK) 1 A++ Wide A 99

Except for LLY, I own all of the stocks in this category. Despite LLY's high-quality score, the stock's Chowder Number (CDN) is too low for me to be a buyer. Recall that the CDN is the sum of the current dividend yield and the five-year annual dividend growth rate, and values of at least 15 are favored for stocks yielding less than 3%.

Only UNP and ORCL are trading below my fair value estimates, and since I have relative small positions in both of the stocks, I'm interested in buying more shares.

Let's consider a F.A.S.T. Graphs chart of ORCL:

ORCL's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio, so it is trading at about fair value. (Though my fair value estimate indicates some upside potential.) An investment in ORCL in June 2009 would have returned 11.0% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 13.7% over the same period.

Stocks with a quality score of 23

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 114 Costco Wholesale (COST) 1 A+ Wide A+ 99 115 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 1 A++ Narrow A+ 81 119 United Technologies (UTX) 1 A++ Wide BBB+ 96 126 TJX Companies (TJX) 1 A++ Narrow A+ 86 168 Emerson Electric (EMR) 1 A++ Wide A 78 221 BlackRock (BLK) 2 A+ Wide AA- 98 236 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 1 A++ Narrow A 95

Again, I own most of the stocks in this category. The exceptions are UTX and EMR, which both have low CDNs. BLK is trading at a discount, but I already own a larger-than-average position, so I'm not interested in buying more shares at this time.

Nevertheless, here's a F.A.S.T. Graphs chart of BLK:

BLK's price line is above the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio, so it is trading at about fair value. (Again, my fair value estimate indicates some upside potential). An investment in BLK in January 2009 would have returned 14.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 13.4% over the same period.

Stocks with a quality score of 22

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 97 Public Service Enterprise (PEG) 1 A++ Narrow BBB+ 99 125 American Electric Power (AEP) 1 A+ Narrow A- 81 141 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 1 A+ Narrow A 88 159 Chubb (CB) 1 A+ Narrow A 99 165 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) 1 A++ Narrow BBB 91 207 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 1 A+ Narrow A- 92 240 Roper Technologies (ROP) 1 A+ Wide BBB+ 98 401 Starbucks (SBUX) 1 A++ Wide BBB+ 67 410 WEC Energy (WEC) 1 A+ Narrow A- 87

I own only three of the stocks in this category: CB, PNW, and SBUX. Only PNW is trading below fair value, and it is a position I recently added to my DivGro portfolio.

Of the stocks I don't own, ROP looks interesting due to its impressive dividend growth rate. However, the yield is very low, and the stock would not pass the smell test for many dividend growth investors!

Here's a F.A.S.T. Graphs chart:

An investment in ROP in January 2009 would have returned 21.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 13.4% over the same period.

Certainly, ROP's performance over the last decade confirms its growth stock status, so the stock may be suitable for younger dividend growth investors. My one concern would be the earnings estimates, which seem to predict a slowdown.

Stocks with a quality score of 21

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 61 CVS Health Corp. (CVS) 1 A++ Narrow BBB 67 107 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1 A++ Narrow BBB+ 71 134 Applied Materials (AMAT) 3 A+ Wide A- 86 146 Lowe's (LOW) 2 A+ Wide BBB+ 93 151 Boeing (BA) 2 A++ Wide A 60 175 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1 A+ Wide NA* 94 246 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 2 A Wide A 97 249 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 1 A+ Wide A+ 49 253 Dover (DOV) 2 A++ Narrow BBB+ 89 263 McCormick (MKC) 1 A+ Wide BBB 80 349 Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH) 1 A Narrow A- 99 419 US Bancorp (USB) 1 A Wide A+ 77 422 Xcel Energy (XEL) 1 A+ Narrow A- 79

In this category, I own six stocks, with most of them trading below fair value. The exception is XEL, a Utility sector stock and one of my so-called home run stocks.

The only stock that is trading below fair value and that is a below-average position in my portfolio is CNI, so let's look at its F.A.S.T. Graphs chart:

CNI's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio, so the stock appears to be trading at a premium valuation. However, my fair value estimate indicates some upside potential, which is confirmed by the earnings estimates in the F.A.S.T. Graphs chart.

An investment in CNI in January 2009 would have returned 16.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), whereas the S&P returned 13.4% over the same period.

I'll wait for a more favorable stock price before adding to my CNI position, perhaps below $85 per share.

Stocks with a quality score of 20

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 90 Kellogg (K) 1 A Wide BBB 66 135 Hormel Foods (HRL) 2 A Narrow A 99 167 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 3 A Wide A 83 244 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 2 A Wide BBB+ 92 255 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2 A Narrow A 90 256 Anthem (ANTM) 2 A Narrow A 99 266 Ross Stores (ROST) 2 A Narrow A- 99 357 Brown & Brown (BRO) 1 A Narrow BBB- 99 375 Ralph Lauren (RL) 3 A+ Narrow A- 83 424 Analog Devices (ADI) 2 A+ Wide BBB 63

Finally, I own half of the stocks with quality scores of 20. Of these, only the Health Care sector stocks GILD and ANTM are trading at discount valuations.

I already own a large position in GILD, so let's consider ANTM instead:

ANTM's price line is at the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio, so it appears to be trading at about fair value. Notice, though, the strong upside potential as indicated by the earnings estimates in the F.A.S.T. Graphs chart.

An investment in ANTM in January 2009 would have returned 20.0% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), whereas S&P returned 13.4% over the same period.

Given ANTM's strong upside potential, I'm considering adding shares to my position.

Unranked High-Quality Stocks

In my portfolio are stocks that do not appear in any of the top 50 holdings of the 50 dividend-paying ETFs I analyzed for this article. It turns out that some of these unranked stocks are high-quality stocks, so they certainly deserve the hidden gems moniker:

Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety Nestlé SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) 1 A++ Wide AA- 99 General Dynamics (GD) 1 A++ Wide A+ 97 Raytheon (RTN) 1 A++ Wide A+ 99 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 1 A Wide AA- 94 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1 A Wide AA- 95 The Travelers Companies (TRV) 1 A++ Narrow A 78 Aflac (AFL) 1 A Narrow A- 99 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1 A Narrow A+ 89 FedEx (FDX) 1 A++ Narrow BBB 64 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) 2 A Wide A 89 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 2 A+ Narrow A- 99

My positions in GD, RTN, TRV, and AFL are relatively large ones already, so I'm not interested in adding shares at this time. Of the remaining stocks, NSRGY and ICE are trading at premium valuations, so they're out of consideration, too.

Perhaps I'll add to my TD and FDX positions.

Concluding Remarks

This three-part article presented an analysis of the top holdings of dividend ETFs, the top-ranked stocks by GICS sector, and several high-quality hidden gems.

For November's edition, I added five dividend-paying ETFs that invest in real estate equities. This addition was an attempt to provide proper representation for stocks in the Real Estate sector, which was underrepresented in May's edition of this article. While I limited the number of Real Estate ETFs to the 5 largest ones, it appears that the Real Estate sector is over-represented. In the future, I'll need to "calibrate" my scoring system to find a better balance between sectors.

I hope the article series provides dividend growth investors with valuable information and that the addition of F.A.S.T. Graphs charts for a selection of stocks proves to be useful. Certainly, while the work involved is extensive, I always find the results very illuminating and helpful in managing my own dividend growth portfolio.

As always, please do your own due diligence before investing in any of the stocks mentioned.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADM, ADP, AFL, AMGN, AMZN, ANTM, APD, AVGO, BA, BLK, BNS, CB, CMCSA, CMI, CNI, COST, CRM, CSCO, CVS, CVX, D, DGX, DIS, DLR, FDX, GD, GILD, GOOG, HD, HON, HRL, IBM, ICE, INTC, ITW, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MDT, MMM, MO, MRK, MSFT, NEE, NFLX, NIE, NKE, NNN, NSRGY, O, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, PNW, PSA, QCOM, ROST, RTN, RY, SBUX, SKT, SNA, SPG, SWK, SYK, T, TD, TJX, TROW, TRV, TSM, TXN, UNH, UNP, UPS, V, VLO, VZ, WBA, WFC, WPC, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.