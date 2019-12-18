Retail Apocalypse Not

Both retail chains and mall REITs are adapting to the challenges and opportunities posed by the rise of online shopping.

We revisit some history and see that turmoil in retail is nothing new.

The evidence, in contrast, is that the recent wave of retail bankruptcies is just the usual story of a cycle of overleverage.

The myth of the Retail Apocalypse responds to the natural human need for explanatory stories. It also supplies great headlines for the press.

In this article I argue that the idea that a long-term Retail Apocalypse has driven the recent wave of retail bankruptcies and will continue to drive large numbers of retail firms out of business is wrong.

For clarity, note that “Retail Apocalypse” is used in different ways by different authors. Some refer specifically to the decline in retail jobs that began in 2016 and lasted a couple of years. The more recent, further decline in retail jobs is then sometimes called Retail Apocalypse 2.0. Other authors use the term to refer to a secular decline in retail employment and earnings, set to continue for an extended period of time. Here we use the latter sense of these words.

I will show evidence that the wave of bankruptcies have been driven by excessive debt in a typical cycle of greed and stupidity. I will argue that retail has evolved and will continue to evolve in response to the challenges and opportunities posed by the internet.

One example, the tip of what will become an explosion of activity, is the recent opening of Anchor Shops in two malls owned by Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and Macerich (MAC). I will argue that this is part of the adaptation that mall REITs are making and will continue to make.

First I begin with some consideration of how it is that something “everyone knows” to be true can turn out to be false.

Explanatory Stories

Humans have a deep need for explanatory stories.

The Romans knew that the planets move in wandering paths relative to the stars. Indeed, the original meaning of the word “planet” is wanderer.

The Romans invented their mythical gods in order to have an explanatory story about the planets. Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Mercury, and the others all were part of meeting that deep human need.

More recently, the islanders in the Pacific observed, during WWII, that airplanes brought cargos of vast wealth. This led to the emergence of cargo cults. “The Cargo Cult members built replicas of airports and airplanes out of twigs and branches and made the sounds associated with airplanes to try to activate the shipment of cargo."

Figure 1. Replica of airplane built by a Pacific island. Source: Meaningness.com

There is an implication for investors. What seems a well known truth may reflect no more than the usual human need for a good story.

The Press Makes it Worse

The press magnifies this human weakness. They love good stories and easy headlines.

One sees, in a large fraction of press stories, individual human anecdotes. These are emotionally powerful and tend to persuade us humans, always challenged to think well in the shadow of feelings.

If you can manage it, ask yourself every time you see such a story whether it is statistically significant. Usually it is not.

Beyond that, the press also gets pretty much everything wrong. I am serious about that claim.

Across the decades of my life, there have been frequent occasions when there was a press report about something I understood in detail. In every case, without exception, the press has gotten important aspects of the story wrong.

I suppose I imagined that the press coverage of business and finance would prove to be more objective. Silly me.

Certainly Barron’s, which I have been reading for nearly 50 years, provides a lot of material that is worth thinking about, as do other major publications covering business and finance. But in recent years, as I have been escaping the limitations of my employer retirement plans, I have come to realize that they are often nearly as foolish and mistaken as the regular press.

The Retail Apocalypse

An obsession of the financial press in recent years has been the so-called Retail Apocalypse. It is a great story.

We have been seeing the explosive growth of Amazon and other companies who offer home delivery of items ordered online. It is easy to imagine that these companies will destroy and replace bricks-and-mortar retail.

It is easy to interpret the failure of major department store chains, such as Sears and Toys-R-US, as a consequence of this Retail Apocalypse (Figure 2). This is most often expressed as a self-evident fact. To my mind, this connection is not only not self-evident. It is false. Let me show you why.

Figure 2. Sign of the apocalypse? Source: Wikimedia

The Qualitative Contrary Story

If one thinks about the past decade, one can see that it has some remarkable features, historically. The obvious one is that there has been no recession.

Astute observers of the economy over time will have realized that any one sector can have a recession whether or not the overall economy does. All it takes is some combination of over-leveraged investment and bad luck regarding demand. We have seen this repeatedly and for decades in oil, aerospace, and various aspects of tech.

In many areas of business, the past decade has been an era of easy credit. It has also been an era of active private equity.

It is frightfully easy to “realize shareholder value” during good times by burdening a company with lots of debt and paying the capital raised to its new owners. Somehow these payouts seem mostly to be the private equity sharks who develop the deals. Ordinary stockholders may benefit, or not.

What we have seen for decades is that such heavily leveraged companies often do not survive the next recession. In this article, the default risk of private equity firms is said to be 2.5 times that of their public counterparts. What ends up left behind is very often rubble.

In the present case we have not had the overall recession. But we are seeing a lot of retail companies that have been ground down to rubble.

The evidence discussed next paints a picture that is in sharp contrast to the myth of the Retail Apocalypse.

Evidence to the Contrary

I ran across this piece a while back, providing evidence of a contrary story: Five retailers opening stores for every retailer closing stores. It is worthwhile to share some quotes:

Since 2017, apparel and department store chains have seen the net closure of 9,651 stores. During this same period, all other segments [of retail] represented 18,226 net new openings. Fewer retailers make up the bulk of closures in 2019, according to IHL’s Retail Renaissance – True Story of Store Openings/Closings. In 2018, 20 chains represented 52% of all stores closed. In 2019, the 20 announcing the most closures represent 75% of all closures.

We see here that by now we are in a period when fewer chains are closing. This period of closures may well be winding down.

But there is more, regarding why the closures have occurred:

According to the research, too much debt and rapid over expansion driven by historically-low interest rates for the last 10 years are the two main characteristics of chains closing the most stores. Lack of innovation and short-sighted private equity has also played a significant role. Retailers without these characteristics have continued to thrive, the report said, noting that when a retailer closes a lot of stores, it is more of an indictment on the individual retailer rather than an overall retail industry problem as has often been reported.

It looks to me like this wave of closings is more the usual story of a cycle of greed and stupidity than an apocalyptic societal change. I’ve wondered out loud before whether the slow growth of the present expansion might give time for waves of needed liquidation, delyaing the need for a next overall recession. That might perhaps be what is going on here.

Consumer Preferences Are Ever Changing

Per the quotes above, retail closings have been concentrated in apparel and department stores. Yet apparel has always been a turbulent area.

If we look, for example, we find Once-Iconic '90s Brands That Basically Don't Exist Anymore. Names like Delia’s, Limited Too, Bongo Jeans, and Warner Bros. Studio Store don’t really resonate today, do they? Every decade has its turnover in fashion and apparel.

It also certainly seems at the moment that consumers have become tired of department stores. We have the failure of Sears, the grave difficulties of JC Penny, and the challenges of Macy’s.

Many malls are repurposing department store space as they evolve to attract a new generation of consumers. The number of department stores is clearly shrinking, and their role in driving traffic to malls is shrinking.

Even Department Stores May Not Be Dead

Yet this seeming generational change away from department stores also could be a head fake. In the late 1990s department store chains Montgomery Ward, Woolworth, and Ames, once major figures in American retail, all failed.

Montgomery Ward was a major figure in the retail of the late 19th and entire 20th centuries. Figure 3 shows the massive building they erected in 1908 in Chicago, to support their mail order business. This was the Amazon warehouse of that era.

Figure 3. Once the largest reinforced-concrete structure in the world, this massive building in Chicago housed Montgomery Ward’s mail order operation and later their shipping operation. Source: ChicagoDetours.com

As the US developed further, Montgomery Ward moved into department stores, yet the need for a massive shipping facility continued. For those of us born in the mid 20th century, Montgomery Ward department stores were a major presence across all of America.

Yet in the end they closed. Regarding the closing of Montgomery Ward, here is what the New York Times had to say on Dec. 29, 2000, when Montgomery Ward finally announced the long-anticipated closure.

Sadly, today's action is unavoidable,'' said Roger Goddu, chairman and chief executive, in a statement.''Overall weak holiday sales and a very difficult retail environment simply did not permit us to complete the turnaround that might have been possible in an otherwise thriving economy.’' The rough holiday season has already claimed other casualties. Bradlees, a discount chain in the Northeast, said earlier this week that it was going out of business.

Here is what the Wall Street Journal had to say a bit earlier, on July 28, 1997, in a piece entitled “Why Sears Survived--and Ward and Woolworth's Didn’t"

This month has brought grim news for two of the most venerable U.S. retailers. On July 7 Montgomery Ward & Co. filed for bankruptcy protection; 10 days later Woolworth Corp. announced that it will close its 400 U.S. five-and-dime stores. Both Ward and Woolworth’s fell victim to sweeping changes in their customer’s priorities, as well as to an onslaught of new business designs competing for the same customers.

Doesn’t this all sound eerily familiar?

Note that these failures also came during a strong economic expansion, just like we have today. Perhaps when times are good consumers become ready to reach for the new and the different.

Today some chains like Von Maur and Burlington (BURL) seem on the ascendant, and others like Nordstroms do not seem threatened. Perhaps department stores are going the way of the dodo bird. However, this is not yet clear, unless one knows in advance that a Retail Apocalypse is upon us.

Adaptation and Migration

In fact we are seeing other trends that that further counter the apocalyptic narrative.

Digitally native brands, or brands that have sold primarily without stores, are increasingly opening bricks and mortar stores. The huge and established success here is Apple, who generated a good bit of controversy at first when they decided to open retail stores. These stores today, as surely you know, are hugely profitable and drive enormous amounts of traffic (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Customers busy in an Apple store, one of the first and most successful transitions to bricks and mortar by a brand that did not start there. Source: TheNextWeb.com

More recently, many of the younger digitally native brands are moving into bricks and mortar. We have this from retaildive.com:

Digitally native brands set to open 850 stores in 5 years Digitally native brands are making their mark on the brick-and-mortar landscape, set to open 850 stores in the next five years, according to a report on over 100 top online retailers from commercial real estate firm JLL that was emailed to Retail Dive.

One can say that this is not a lot of stores, compared to overall retail openings as quoted above. Yet is is also the leading edge of what seems very likely to be an ongoing trend.

What we are seeing much more than the migration of brands from digital to bricks and mortar is adaptation by existing firms to digital opportunities. This is the rise of omnichannel strategies. In many cases today, one can interact seamlessly with one’s retailer of choice by searching online or in the store, including the ability to see what is in stock somewhere today, ordering in either place, and collecting the product at the store or having it delivered.

The aspect of these strategies that involves ordering online and picking up the product at the store is known as “click and collect.” This is often booked as e-commerce, but depends inherently on the existence of the brick and mortar location. The website retailcustomerexperience.com describes this at more length in A deep dive into the click and collect concept. A key quote is:

Globally, click and collect, also known as 'buy online, pick up in-store (BOPUS)' is considered the most valuable aspect of the retail shopping experience for more than four in 10 consumers, according to a February 2019 report from iVend Retail.

Reuters has also offered a discussion of the advantages to the retailer of adopting such strategies.

For the consumer, and especially for apparel, the opportunity to visit a fitting room, have alterations done on site, try different sizes, and shop for well-matched accessories has an evident appeal.

Hoya Capital Real Estate concluded in a recent article that e-commerce is taking sales away from the vulnerable classes of brick and mortar stores at a rate up to 1.5% per year. Since click and collect gets accounted for as e-commerce, the actual rate of loss is smaller than this.

By comparison, any retail chain must constantly innovate and evolve to stay ahead of the competition. Those that don’t die, as we have seen. Those that cannot innovate to compensate for a loss of sales of even a few percent per year seem unlikely to me to thrive with or without that loss.

What Does this Mean for Investors?

It seems clear to me that this notion of a Retail Apocalypse is at most an overblown and overhyped myth that reflects some of the challenges to retail today. The actual evidence does not support apocalyptic change.

None of this guarantees that retail overall will remain as large as it has been. Some sort of rearrangements seem likely. Successful adaptation to the new circumstances will be essential, as has always been true.

For an investor, the number one takeaway from the material presented above is to beware of investments in overleveraged enterprises. Be doubly aware of any firm that has been through a private equity shakedown.

Yet there is also opportunity to be found in the misjudgments that are driven by any such myth. Retail, and especially omnichannel retail, will thrive going forward.

One could seek to take advantage of this by investing in specific retail firms, such as BURL, TJX Companies (TJX), or Urban Outfitters (URBN). Yet to my mind the mall REITs are a better way to play these trends. We actively discuss all of them at High Yield Landlord.

If one believes in the Retail Apocalypse, then one expects the decline in some aspects of operating results by the mall REITs to continue indefinitely. One expects this to drive the weaker ones into liquidation and the stronger ones to permanent lower valuations.

In contrast, one can see the recent wave of retail bankruptcies as the usual turmoil in retail, exacerbated by greed and stupidity made possible by low interest rates. In this case, one expects a strong improvement in results as the wave passes.

Simon Property Group (SPG) has seen its performance barely affected by the alleged Retail Apocalypse. Even so, they have strengthened their already investment-grade balance sheet and are well prepared if things do get worse. (I wrote an article detailing this for Jussi Askola, “Simon Then and Now,” which should be out soon.)

SPG has often paid a dividend near 3%, and has steadily increased it. Yet today their price is beaten down to the point that the dividend is north of 5.5%.

The other fortress balance sheet in the mall REIT space is that of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). SKT is a Dividend Aristocrat, yet their price has been beaten down more than 50% and they yield above 9%.

The other mall REITs are not as secure as Simon and Tanger, yet all have been beaten down in price even more. Macerich (MAC) is particularly appealing, having a ratio of debt to net asset value below 50% and a lot of redevelopments about to start generating income.

The other mall REITs have more weaknesses, yet in all cases there are reasons for optimism. Taubman Centers (TCO), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and even embattled CBL & Associates (CBL) all generate enormous amounts of cash.

All the mall REITs are set to see strong total returns if what is going on here is a wave of bankruptcies, nearly over, as opposed to a Retail Apocalypse, set to continue for years if not decades. I consider the former much more likely than the latter. I’m long all of them.



With Better Information, You Get Better Results At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Asset Investors with nearly 1300 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of nearly 1300 "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG,TCO, SKT, MAC, PEI, WPG, CBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. One should do one's own due diligence before any investments including those mentioned here.