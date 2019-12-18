Ferrari: The Prancing Horse Still Deserves A Premium Valuation

In September 2018, when I published my first article about Ferrari N.V. (RACE), I had moderately bullish sentiment given the company's unique position in the automotive industry and its strong fundamentals. The last time I covered the stock was a year ago when I delved into its 9M 2018 results. In December 2018, I had a neutral sentiment because after the Q3 2018 EPS miss the market applied a discount to its valuation; I also mentioned the company had higher margins than Aston Martin Lagonda and was trading at a 16% discount to an average P/E in the peer group comprised of a few luxury holdings.

Since January 2019, the stock has delivered a staggering 64.9% return (before dividends) despite inflated valuation and global economic growth concerns. The rally was potentiated by a few quarterly EPS and revenue surprises. Now I reckon it is an apt time to update my sentiment on the stock and analyze its most recent results, and also explain if I see any upside.

What's inside 9M 2019 results?

The key message of the three quarters of 2019 is that Ferrari has been growing at a relatively rapid pace and delivering on its promises, buttressing bullish sentiment. It had not shown high-double-digit growth, which, to be frank, could justify its lofty trading multiples (e.g., a 31.3x Forward EV/EBIT), but the market did not expect that and was content with a 7.9% LTM net revenue growth. The target audience of the brand is limited, so, vertiginous sales growth is barely possible, and investors understand that.

Ferrari Monza SP2, Paris Motor Show 2018. Source: Wikimedia Commons

While Ferrari managed to increase shipments and drive revenue higher, it actively invested in research & development to protect its appeal of a luxury high-performance vehicles company. For instance, 9M 2019 R&D rose 7.2%, in line with net sales. The company has to push engineering excellence to the extremes. Without top-notch, cutting-edge electronics, and roaring high-class engines in its flamboyant vehicles, Ferrari is not Ferrari. There are so many competitors who grapple for the attention of affluent clients, from Aston Martin to Lamborghini, and Ferrari can't afford to lag behind. So, higher investments in unique technologies development are fully rational.

At the same time, first deliveries of Monza SP1 and SP2 (the part of the Icona series) spurred EBIT. According to Car and Driver, the price of Monza SP1 is about $1.75 million; so, it is not coincidental the series bolstered earnings before interest and tax, which increased 10.5% compared to 9M 2018. However, the fly in the ointment is that higher net financial expenses (e.g., hedging and foreign exchange losses) and a much higher tax rate took a toll on the bottom line. Still, the firm remained extremely profitable compared to car companies like BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF), and, surprisingly, its closest peer Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:ARGGY).

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

Apart from high margins, this year, the company has also delivered robust cash flow growth. Its 9M net CFFO increased 53% thanks to favorable working capital change and lower taxes paid. 34.3% net CFFO margin (last twelve months) underpins excellent earnings quality.

Free cash flow

What about free cash flow? My dear readers surely remember that in practically every single article, I pay some attention to free cash flow, which is at the crux of the intrinsic value of a stock. I sometimes put it in a more broad context by calculating FCF ROE, as I prefer to strip out accruals and non-cash items and gain a better understanding of how a company invests and what returns it is capable of generating.

In the case of Ferrari, we can use its own definition of FCF (or FCF from industrial activities which excludes financial services activities) and a more conventional one (net CFFO minus investments PP&E and intangibles). According to the first definition, in 9M 2019, the company generated €559 million, and in the second case, its cash surplus equaled €496 million. LTM FCF ROTC (FCF to Equity/Average total capital) stands at 8.8%, which, in my view, is a solid result.

However, I should concur that the company's FCF could be volatile, as it has to reinvest hefty funds to remain competitive and secure market share and brand image. As it was mentioned on page 20 of the Interim report:

"We significantly increased our capital expenditure in 2018 and we expect our capital expenditure will continue to increase in 2019 to further our investments in hybrid technology and to support the expansion of our product range."

So, the cash surplus might shrink, but it is by no means a bearish signal.

Valuation

Valuation of the Prancing Horse has always been a peculiar and sophisticated task. At the moment, Ferrari's multiples are too inflated. Upon cursory inspection, with a 22.7x Forward EV/EBITDA and Return on Total Capital of 16.3%, the stock looks overvalued.

In the past, experts questioned its lofty trading multiples, pointing out that Ferrari is nothing but an auto manufacturer exposed to all the risks of the industry, while it also had been growing too slow. Other pundits emphasized that it is a luxury company with healthy industry-leading margins and not cyclical demand that justify its premium valuation. The brand simply has entirely different clientele than Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and even the bulk of Mercedes models, except for Mercedes-AMG GT; Ferrari's clients value not practicability but the appeal and image, the aura that the brand emanates. So, it will not be an exaggeration to say that Ferrari is a Hermès or Louis Vuitton of automakers. Hence, its valuation should be well above the auto manufacturers' median multiples because they have little in common. Hermès, by the way, currently trades at 41x Price/2020e EPS.

However, Ferrari has a publicly-traded peer, Aston Martin, which is in many senses akin to the Prancing Horse. So, we can take a deeper look at its financials and examine its valuation.

The iconic British brand has nearly the same target client group as Ferrari and should enjoy an almost identical premium valuation; still, the reality appeared to be more complicated. After a challenging year for Aston Martin on the LSE, when the stock lost ~49%, two companies have entirely different trading multiples.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

As this year the company has encountered a slew of headwinds like lower Vantage demand, at the moment, Aston Martin is barely capable of competing with Ferrari regarding margins. While RACE has an EBIT margin of 23.5%, Aston Martin delivered only 2.8% as it was burdened by costs; the profit margin is sub-zero. So, Aston Martin is trading at a discount to RACE, but the difference is justified by its mediocre financial performance this year.

Ferrari is not an EV player

Ferrari has recently announced that it would not present its fully electric vehicle until after 2025 because of a delay in battery development. Bears interpreted this as a sell signal, and on December 12 and 13, the stock was under pressure. On December 16, a few skeptics perhaps did some profit-taking and closed short positions as the share price recuperated and edged close to abandoned levels.

Should EV issues be worrisome? My take is that it's barely worthy of gnawing concern. Ferrari anticipates 60% of its vehicles sold by 2022 to be hybrids (see page 12 of the presentation). This is a realistic target, and I reckon there is no urgency and necessity to rush into the fully electric vehicles game. RACE has entirely different clientele and demand catalysts. In my view, its clients value immense horsepower, luxury appeal, uniqueness, and style, but not efficiency. In this sense, I suppose the focus on amelioration of internal combustion engines and development of hybrids is rational; fully electric model development delay is somewhat bothersome, but not critical to valuation.

Final thoughts

If we look at the sell-side rating, we will notice that there are still experts who expect the stock to climb higher, as well as bears who certainly have their rationale; so, the Wall Street pundits are barely unanimous. But I am still not a buyer of RACE. I concur that the company does deserve a much more generous market value than auto manufacturers, but its multiples are hugely inflated; P/S, EV/EBITDA, and EV/EBIT are close to an all-time high, so, I have a neutral short-term sentiment on the stock, while my long-term view is more optimistic.

