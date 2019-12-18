Vivint Solar Is Losing Its Luster

The US residential solar industry has experienced major difficulties in recent years. The rapid growth that has come to define US residential solar now appears to have waned. While residential solar has rebounded somewhat in recent quarters, growth is still not where it once was in the early to mid 2010s. Whereas top US residential solar companies used to be some of the most valuable in the entire solar industry, many are now struggling to expand. Major residential solar installers like Vivint Solar (VSLR) and Sunrun (RUN) are experiencing stagnating and even rising costs, which could in part explain some recent troubles.

Much of the promise surrounding residential solar companies was in their ability to consistently lower costs. If consistent cost reductions are no longer realistic, such companies lose much of their appeal. Residential solar systems are essentially useless if they are not competitive on a price per watt basis to traditional energy providers. As such, higher costs mean that residential solar companies will have limited access to a large portion of the residential market. US residential solar installers will likely underperform moving forward as a growing number of issues are starting to plague the industry.

While residential solar growth has recovered somewhat in recent quarters, it still far from what it once was.

Source: Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Growth Slowdown

US residential solar appeared to be one of the most promising solar segments just a few years ago. It was not uncommon for major installers to experience exponential growth year after year. Previous industry heavyweight SolarCity, which has since been acquired by Tesla (TSLA), had oftentimes experienced doubling Y/Y growth. If US residential solar had continued to grow at such a rate, the residential solar segment could have rivaled utility-skill solar by now in terms of size.

Much of US residential solar's growth slowdown has been a result of cost issues. Top residential solar companies like Vivint Solar and Sunrun have historically seen costs drop at an impressive rate. In recent years, however, these companies have had extrem search e difficulty managing costs. In fact, Vivint Solar has even seen its cost per watt trend upward since 2017. In an industry where declining costs are vital, Vivint Solar needs to reverse this trend as fast as possible if it wants to remain competitive in the long run.

In Q3 of 2017, Vivint Solar reported a cost per watt of $2.97. This figure has since ballooned to $3.48 per watt in Q3 of 2019. While Vivint Solar's installation and general & administrative have marginally decreased, the company's marketing and sales costs have increased dramatically. This is particularly alarming as many expected the marketing & sales portion of costs to decrease dramatically as the company gained more experience and scale. It seems that Vivint Solar now has to work even harder for additional customers.

Sunrun has been doing far better in terms of managing its overall costs. The company has noticeably decreased installation costs while controlling its marketing & sales costs. In fact, Sunrun is now beating Vivint Solar on the cost front at $3.28 per watt in Q3. Even though Sunrun has been one of the better performing residential solar companies, the company still has to deal with the persistent problems plaguing the industry. Growth in US residential solar will likely not return in any meaningful way unless issues regarding the residential solar business model are addressed.

Long-Term Viability of Business Model

Much of the US residential solar business is based on long-term products such as the solar lease and the solar power purchase agreement (NYSEARCA:PPA). While the lease/PPA business model appeared to be a good idea years when it was initially popularized, the flaws of such a business model are becoming more apparent. Given that such products range from 10 to 25 years, the risk of customer default is not insignificant and is likely understated.

Issues such as overestimated cost savings and even bad rooftop aesthetics could and often do lead to customer dissatisfaction. On the issue of rooftop aesthetics, a solar system that looks modern and impressive today may look outdated and clunky in the future. Improving solar technologies will allow companies to make solar systems that take up less space and are more aesthetically pleasing. In fact, future solar systems may look nothing like modern-day solar systems. Tesla, for instance, is already creating a solar product that essentially allows roof tiles to harness solar energy. In fact, the solar producing Tesla roof tiles themselves are more aesthetically pleasing and stronger than normal roof tiles. Many are already predicting that Tesla's solar roof product will disrupt the market in the future.

There have also been reports that these long-term solar products are making it harder to sell houses. This is perfectly understandable as prospective homeowners may not want to be stuck with a solar lease or PPA. There are likely far more long-term problems that companies like Vivint Solar and Sunrun are not even anticipating. With no large data samples on how customers will act decades down the line, it is extremely hard to predict how much these long-term solar products are actually worth. After all, the industry in its current form has not been around long.

Unsurprisingly, there are many doubts surrounding the actual net present value of the solar lease and PPA. If default rates are much higher than expected, such long-term solar products could be worthless or close to worthless. In addition, many major companies like Sunrun have net present value calculations that assume many customers will renew their long-term leases. Given the aforementioned problems associated with long-term solar leases, it is likely that not many customers will be willing to renew their leases.

Conclusion

US residential solar is likely not going anywhere considering the advancements being made in solar and storage technology. However, long-term solar products may not be the way forward. It is unclear what role large companies like Vivint Solar or Sunrun will play if long-term solar products like leases fall out of favor. If the residential solar industry shifts towards upfront sales, large solar installers have no real discernible competitive advantage over regional installers.

Long-term solar products allow large solar companies like Vivint Solar to secure funding at lower interest rates. Outside of financing, the competitive advantages of large solar companies quickly disappear. It will likely become increasingly hard for these companies to obtain funding as the issues surrounding long-term solar products become more apparent. Investors should avoid Vivint Solar and Sunrun for now as long-term solar products such as the lease and PPA are problematic.

Vivint Solar and Sunrun are respectively valued at $914 billion and $1.6 billion. While such valuations appear to be cheap when considering Vivint Solar and Sunrun's own calculations of asset present value, these calculations are too optimistic. It is hard to predict what the energy landscape will look like decades down the line, so a business model built around decades long solar products is incredibly risky. For now, investors should be wary of large US residential solar companies too reliant on long-term solar products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.