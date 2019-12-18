Industrial Production Up In November Indicating Further Growth In U.S. Economy In 2020

Basically, industrial production has been down modestly, but with the changing structure in the economy and the strong employment numbers, the US economy remains in expansion mode.

The November figures for industrial production indicate that the US economic expansion will continue on through 2020, although the growth rate may not be that strong.

Industrial production in the United States bounced back in November 2019 to 1.1 percent from October.

Total industrial production had been stagnant since late last year prompting many economists to worry that the US economy was slowing down and possibly heading into the recession territory.

A major reason for this performance in November was that factory production in the US rebounded strongly due to a jump in auto-industry output, which picked up after the General Motors (NYSE:GM) 40-day strike ended.

According to Harriet Torry's article in the New York Times, this "marked the biggest month-over-month increase since October 2017. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, industrial production increased 0.5% last month and the manufacturing index rose 0.3%."

Ms. Torry writes:

Despite the GM-induced gyrations in recent months, the story for the factory sector remains one of mild contraction in 2019, hampered by trade tensions and a strong dollar..."

Still, the US economy remains upbeat, although not excessively so.

A lot of the reasons for this is the condition of the labor market.

There were 266,000 jobs added to the US job market in November and the unemployment rate hit another fifty-year low at 3.5 percent.

Furthermore, wages were up by 3.1 percent from one year ago, while consumer prices are up by less than 2.0 percent, year over year. Ms. Torry goes on to present this good news.

Job openings at U.S. employers increased by 235,000 to 7.27 million at the end of October, the Labor Department said Tuesday. The level of openings is down from a year earlier but still historically high, showing solid demand for workers despite a cooler pace of hiring in 2019 versus 2018. The number of available jobs exceeded the number of unemployed Americans, those without jobs but actively seeking work, by 1.4 million in October. Before early 2018, that had never occurred in nearly two decades of records."

As I reported in my recent article on last week's jobs report, something seems to be going on in the economy. Because of changes in the world and changes in technology, not everything is getting recorded.

I am not the only one speaking out on this. For example, check out David Leonhardt's piece in the New York Times Monday morning, "Why You Shouldn't Believe Those G. D. P. Numbers."

My argument has been that the changes in technology have impacted the measurement of the economy's output and also the changes over the past fifty years, the movement of employment in the financial sector relative to employment in the industrial sector has contributed to this as well.

Regardless, it appears as if the real economy is picking up steam in the fourth quarter of 2019 and that this bodes well for the outlook into 2020.

Nothing sensational, but expanding.

Another factor indicating some pickup in the economy is the November rise in Capacity Utilization. Capital Utilization rose in November to 77.3 percent, up from 76.6 percent the month before.

Capacity Utilization has also been declining since December 2018. Hopefully, the trough was reached in October; rate of change in Industrial production bottomed out in the same month last year.

Furthermore, this positive report, along with the announcements that an early trade deal had been reached with China and that Boris Johnson had cruised to a "crushing" victory in the parliamentary election in Great Britain, seemed to have provided the positive information that reduced market uncertainty that helped drive US stock market to four successive days of new historical highs.

The bottom line is that the US economy is doing OK. And, it is certainly doing a lot better than the eurozone where European Growth is still suspect.

As far as the GDP statistics go, we are not going to get any revision of the data for some time; so we need to look elsewhere, like in the labor market, to see how well the business is doing.

I think that we are also seeing that the Industrial Production numbers are of limited value in assessing the overall performance of the economy since it primarily focuses upon the "real" output of the economy and leaves off the contribution of the financial sector and is unable to account for the use of intellectual capital.

For 2020? The signs for economic growth are just about the same as they have been for the past two years or so.

My projections are pretty well in line with those of the Federal Reserve. Growth in the US will come in at 2.2 percent in 2019; 2.0 percent in 2020; 1.9 percent in 2021; and 1.8 percent in 2022.

Not really good numbers, but the US will still be among the stronger economies of the major countries of the world. This may be the best we have to work with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.