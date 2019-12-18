The Remarkable, Predictable Decline Of TV

Seven years ago (12 December 2012), I said it was "The Day TV Died." There were a lot of skeptics. At the time, TV was by far still the dominant medium. But the trends were absolutely clear - ad revenues were quickly moving toward online opportunities. Print was already well into the grave, and radio was sputtering along with no growth at all. Eyeball momentum had shifted online, and thus, ads moved online, and it was obvious that programming dollars would soon follow - meaning that TV programming was already in Stage 4 termination.

Trends and Tech drove Netflix growth

Meanwhile, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and its brethren were poised to have a fabulous, furious growth. These same trends led me to a full-throated pitch to buy Netflix nine years ago (Nov. 2010). After Netflix made the decision to raise prices for DVD distribution in order to push people toward streaming, the stock crashed, but trends indicated that customer preferences would lead Netflix to be the content winner, so despite widespread despair, I called for people to buy the stock in Oct. 2011. In Jan. 2012, I made Netflix one of my top 4 picks for the year. So, by Jan. 2013, I was making it clear that TV was has-been, and Netflix was the company to own.

Now, Statista has produced the numbers showing that in 2019 internet media consumption exceeded TV consumption - for the first time ever. And, this trend will not stop. It was wholly predictable years ago - and the trends all say this will only accelerate. Where once the competition for entertainment was Netflix, now there is Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), Comcast Peacock (NASDAQ:CMCSA), AT&T HBO Max (NYSE:T) and Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL). The traditional networks simply don't have a chance.

Impact of Trends

These trends are having an enormous impact on how we behave, how advertisers behave, what technology we buy, what entertainment we watch, how we use other technology like social media, how we absorb news - and more. So, the question is, did you see the trends 7, 8, 9 years ago? Have you adjusted your strategy? Are you sure where trends are headed, and are you prepared for the future? Will you be a winner as the world changes - in a pretty predictable way - or will you lose out and say "you know, way back when……"

