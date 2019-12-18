Penumbra Leveraging A Strong Portfolio Into Attractive Under-Penetrated Markets

Penumbra shares are richly-valued in conventional terms, but not out of line with what high-quality high-growth med-tech often trades for in bull markets.

The only real problem I had with Penumbra (PEN) when I last wrote about the stock in June was the take-no-prisoners valuation. The company has continued to post good growth since then, with quarterly revenue growth rates around 25%, but expectations were so high already that the shares really haven’t gone anywhere on a net basis (there was a steep decline into the $130’s and a recovery to $180 along the way).

The share still aren’t cheap, but management has at least outlined a credible path to developing three markets worth roughly $1 billion a piece, two of which don’t really have a lot of compelling competitive offerings today. Premium small/mid-cap med-tech growth stories can trade at 10x forward revenue (or higher), and Penumbra still has some upside on that basis, but investors should at least be aware that any stumbles relating to growth will likely be harshly punished.

Three Billion-Dollar Ideas

Penumbra recently hosted its first investor/analyst day, and management used the opportunity to showcase three significant growth markets for the company – each of which could be worth $1 billion or more in revenue. With that, management also pointed to a “$1 billion-plus” revenue target for 2023 versus my prior expectation of $1.05B.

Ischemic Stroke

The ischemic stroke market is what got Penumbra this far, and it’s still an important market for the company even though the stroke treatment market has slowed recently. Penumbra believes that the near-term U.S. opportunity for its aspiration-based platform is around $800 million, but further advances in quickly identifying stroke patients and getting them to appropriate treatment centers could grow this market and further and it’s only about 20% penetrated at present.

Medtronic (MDT) and Stryker (SYK) have gotten more serious about this market, rolling out new aspiration systems and catheters, and I do believe that is also pressuring results at Penumbra. For its part, the company’s new Jet 7 XTRA Flex is an attractive option in the market with a large internal lumen and significantly improved trackability relative to the prior version. I think the Jet 7 XTRA could help recapture some market share, but that likely won’t become apparent until 2020.

The attractive U.S. opportunity is complemented by a very large international market that could be worth upwards of $7 billion. Penumbra has only just started addressing opportunities outside the U.S., and that’s always challenging for a small company (NuVasive (NUVA) has had well-publicized issues), but China and Brazil appear to be areas of particular interest and focus for the company in the near term, with Medtronic holding an early lead in China primarily with stent retriever products.

Stroke rehabilitation

I won’t go into detail on the need for technologies and products to improve outcomes from stroke rehabilitation; if you know what a stroke is, you know how devastating it can be to the patient and their families. Penumbra’s REAL VR could be a significant leap forward, using hardware and software components to create a VR environment that helps guide and monitor patients through their rehab exercises. With electromagnetic tracking, the system can provide real-time feedback to patients as they perform their rehab exercises, and the system also collects session data, allowing for rehab programs to be monitored and improved (and perhaps making it easier to wrangle with insurance companies as to the value of the rehabilitation).

Penumbra has identified around 46,000 rehab facilities that could be REAL VR customers, including 30,000 outpatient facilities. With a subscription model that charges close to $16,000 per system, placing two systems per center (management’s target) would suggest a $1.5 billion overall opportunity. It’s going to take quite a while to build up to anything close to that; rehab facilities are chronically cash-poor when it comes to capex investments, and it takes time to change treatment approaches.

I’d also note that patient compliance is both an opportunity and a risk. On average, stroke patients complete only about 20% (7 of 35) of the rehab sessions that insurance typically pays for; while some of that may be due to issues that REAL VR can address, including patient dissatisfaction (lack of apparent progress, boredom, etc.) and staff shortages, lack of transportation is a significant issue with outpatient clinics and the system doesn’t solve that (unless there’s a way to allow patients to take it home with them, which I don’t expect).

Peripheral

While the U.S. ischemic stroke opportunity has significant competition and the stroke rehab market requires a lot of ground-up sales effort, the peripheral opportunity may be the most appealing opportunity for Penumbra over the next few years. Keep in mind, too, that this has been a fast-growing business for the company, with revenue growth rates of 52%, 50%, and 52% in the last three quarters.

Management believes that its peripheral platform, anchored by the Indigo aspiration system, can address more than 400,000 annual cases and enjoys less than 10% market penetration today. Acute limb ischemia is the biggest overall opportunity (250,000 annual cases), but also maybe the one where there’s still the biggest need to re-educate and encourage doctors to consider new interventional options (as opposed to traditional approaches like anti-coagulant therapy).

Deep vein thrombosis is another significant opportunity at around 77,000 annual potential cases, and the November results of the EXTRACT-PE clinical trial support the labelling and use of the Indigo in treating pulmonary embolisms – a market that is currently only about 20,000 cases a year, but could easily grow to something far larger (150,000 theoretically possible cases in the U.S.) as doctors grow more comfortable with the approach. Last and longer term is an opportunity in AV fistulas for dialysis patients.

The Outlook

The combination of a softer stroke market (slower growth in case volumes) and fiercer competition is an unwelcome one for Penumbra, but the growth in the peripheral business should ease at least some of the concerns tied to that slowing market. More to the point, the slower stroke market really hasn’t surprised me much and I’ve made almost no changes to my 2019 or 2020 numbers as the year has developed. I suppose that’s also a potential negative, though, as Penumbra’s robust valuation would seem to need more beat-and-raise performance versus meet-and-maintain.

I’m still expecting mid-teens long-term revenue growth from Penumbra, with double-digit FCF margins 2023 and 20%-plus margins down the line supporting a much higher FCF growth rate. Discounted cash flow doesn’t come close to supporting the price today, but that’s not uncommon with growing med-tech companies.

Stocks like Penumbra tend to be driven more by near-term revenue growth expectations and gross margin leverage. While Penumbra has come along as I expected, I’m lowering my forward multiple to 9.5x to reflect a modest deceleration from 2019 to 2020, but I’d note that stocks like Penumbra can and do trade at 10x or more forward multiples when they’re in favor.

The Bottom Line

I can argue for a fair value of close to $180 for Penumbra on the basis of its revenue growth and gross margin leverage, but stocks like this will react very badly to any stumbles and perceived erosion in the growth opportunity. Consequently, while more aggressive growth-seeking investors can still find something to like here, the volatility/risk is not something to ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.