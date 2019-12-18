Infosys: Solid Fundamentals, Despite The Noise

Basic Business / Product Analysis

Infosys (INFY) is the Indian company that focuses on business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. It is the second largest Indian company in this space, after Tata Consultancy. Its main competitors are Cognizant, Accenture, and IBM (consulting and outsourcing arms) in the US, and Capgemini in Europe. The company has a wide outreach across all major verticals.

Valuation

We value Infosys in the peer group that includes many players from the fragment IT services space (which specifically focuses on outsourcing and consulting): Accenture, Cognizant, Sapient, IBM, Capgemini, Globant, EPAM, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy, among others. We find that on 2020 earnings the PE multiple of 18x remains appropriate and fairly conservative. When applied against our 2020 EPS estimate of $0.62, we get the target price of $11.

Key Takeaways Ahead of Earnings

With the company reporting earnings in early January, we share the following takeaways, based on our channel checks and reads from other IT Services companies:

Market share gains: We see Infosys finally staunching its own market share bleeding and actually beginning to take market share from Wipro and Tata Consultancy. While we are unaware of specific revenue streams where these gains are taking place at present, we do believe that it is most likely focused on cloud and mobile infrastructure, where INFY has a pricing advantage. There may also be some improvements in consulting, which has been notoriously soft over the years.

Margin stabilization is the key show-me-the-money story: As we maintained before, Infosys has gradually transitioned from a top-line story into a margin story. An incremental 50 bps revenue growth acceleration is arguably less important today than a similar 50 bps margin expansion. Our model calls for the EBITDA margin of 2.75% in 2020, with approximately 17-22 bps expansion on a quarterly basis (this is a 2 bps improvement since our last update). As we said before, a lot will depend on S&GA performance of the consulting business, which is always a wild card, albeit we do expect some stabilization throughout 2020.

Update on the whistleblower complaint: The market took this complaint about unethical senior management practices fairly seriously and used it as a reason to sell, albeit we are still far from knowing all the details. In our view, these topics die away quickly and management would be wise to "come clean" and address the issue during the next earnings call in order to dissipate further uncertainty.

New clients in financial services: We expect the company to be potentially targeting new European clients in banks and insurance segments, though also possibly in technology/telecom. INFY has not been aggressively targeting new European companies in 2017-2019, more relying on existing business. We see this pattern changing in the near term, as it could become a major source of revenue acceleration.

Business process outsourcing is often overlooked: We see the BPO as an important revenue driver for Infosys - one that is frequently overlooked, as companies often dismiss it as a legacy offering, being more in favor of advanced SMAC solutions. However, for INFY this is actually a very strong fit, given the focus of its engineers and at least 5% Y/Y growth this segment generates. In fact - and here we go back to the market share discussion - we could see INFY potentially taking more market share from Wipro, Tata, and even Cognizant.

On track to outperform 2020 guidance: We continue to view the company’s 8.5%-10% Y/Y constant currency revenue growth guidance as conservative, with our own model calling for 10.6% Y/Y revenue growth. We believe that both consulting and outsourcing will remain strong, albeit they should be growing at different rates during different quarters. However, we should reiterate our view that INFY is more of a margin story these days.

Business Risks

We see the following business risks for Infosys:

Legislative Uncertainty: Like all Indian firms with presence in the United States, Infosys heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

Pricing Wars: Infosys is positioned fairly well from the pricing perspective, relative to the US players, such as Cognizant and Accenture. However, within its domestic market, both Tata and Wipro are waging a pricing war on INFY, which may undercut Infosys’ business in the future.

Macro Pressures: With the world economy slowing down, India is usually one of the first ones to be affected, which may in turn slow down demand for the consulting revenue (outsourcing revenue does well during downturns).

Technology Risks: Like other global companies, Infosys is facing potential cyber attack risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.