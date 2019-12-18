Service Corp: Worth Considering

In terms of valuation, the stock is valued higher than its current trading price but not by a significant amount.

It is possible to provide security against other ills, but as far as death is concerned, we men live in a city without walls. - Epicurus

Service Corporation International (SCI) is starting to create a buzz as the company’s shares rapidly picked up from a dip early this month. The stock gained over 5% in less than two weeks. Doing a deep dive into SCI’s valuation, price movement, and fundamentals give a mixed signal about the stock’s palatability.

Figure 1: SCI one-month stock price chart

Source: Bloomberg

SCI was founded in 1962 and operated through the funeral and cemetery business segments. Based in Houston, Texas, the company operates more than 1,500 funeral homes and 450 cemeteries. In the last decade, it went on acquiring its competitors and other similar businesses growing the company into the largest network of funeral and cemetery services in North America. It operates in 45 US states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

SCI underperformed the US Consumer Services industry and the US market over the past year. Hedge fund interest for the stock is above average but it is not the most popular among its peers. In terms of valuation, the stock is valued higher than its current trading price but not by a significant amount. PE Ratio at 20x is lower compared to the Consumer Services industry average of 32.9x.

Figure 2: SCI Key Statistics

Source: Bloomberg

Amidst the rising global uncertainty of the trade war, Brexit, and other geopolitical factors, SCI's business model relies on one solid certainty – death. Whether we like to admit it or not, there is money in death, especially with the aging US population. By 2030, the US demographic will come to a turning point as all baby boomers will pass the age of 65. Between 2020 to 2050, the number of deaths is expected to increase significantly as the population ages. Funeral expenditure will rise as a consequence. Through the years, SCI has been reporting high-quality earnings. Based on analysts’ estimates, SCI’s annual earnings is forecasted to grow 6.4% in the next 1 to 3 years. However, this is only less than half of the forecasted earnings growth of the US market.

Figure 3: Projected US Population

Source: United States Census Bureau

For investors who want to add dividend flow in their portfolio, SCI might be a good addition. Dividend per share has been stable, and dividend payments have been increasing over the past ten years. SCI might also be a good stock for long term investors given the favorable impact of demographics in the company's operation. On the other hand, it is unclear if the short-term price movements can be profitable. Another risk factor is the company's high leverage. The debt level is high and is not well covered by operating cash flow.

