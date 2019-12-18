BNO: The Trend Is Going To Continue

BNO has strongly outperformed in 2019 due to roll yield from the backwardation seen in the Brent market – expect more into 2020.

It’s been a solid year for shares of the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) with the year-to-date return clocking in at 33%. It is my belief that these strong returns are going to carry forward into 2020 as roll yield and global crude fundamentals continue to put upwards pressure on price.

BNO’s Methodology

Prior to jumping into our analysis of Brent crude oil, let’s do a quick walkthrough of what exactly BNO is and how it functions. Fortunately, when it comes to understanding what exactly BNO does and holds, the picture is actually pretty straightforward. BNO is essentially just the same methodology of USO (issued by the same company) which is perhaps the most simple oil market ETP available.

The methodology of BNO is that it holds exposure in the front-month Brent futures contract and then in a time period of about two weeks before expiry, it begins rolling exposure into the second-month futures contract. As you can see from its exposure sheet, we are currently about 2 weeks out from expiry of the Brent futures contract which means that exposure is currently being moved into March from February.

This matters because roll yield is now starting explain a larger share of the returns of the fund and will remain the case for the next two weeks (until the second-month futures contract then becomes prompt).

The underlying concept behind roll yield is really simple but it can take some time for the implications/mechanics to “click.” In financial markets, there’s a tendency for prices across a futures curve to converge towards the prices near the front of the curve. This tangibly means that there’s a very good chance that the differential between the February and March Brent futures contracts is going to narrow between now and when February expires at the end of the month.

If you calculate it, the difference between these contracts is currently 1.5%. That is, March crude is trading 1.5% under February crude. The concept behind roll yield means that as we proceed towards expiry, we’re probably going to see this 1.5% differential narrow which means that holdings which will be in March barrels which are likely going to increase in value in relation to February. In other words, roll yield is positive for the instrument.

It’s impossible to say exactly when or how far this narrowing will be, but this general trend of narrowing differentials plays out month after month. The practical implications of the positive roll yield in the Brent market means that trading to the long side is likely to be most rewarded simply based on the structure of the market. And the “size of the prize” so to speak is actually pretty substantial. For example, this year, BNO has outperformed the price per barrel of Brent by a whopping 15%. In other words, at the time of writing, Brent is only up about 17% on a year-to-date basis, but the latest data from Seeking Alpha shows a year-to-date return of 33%. This is the power of roll yield and represents a solid and sound reason for holding BNO. In pure isolation of any fundamental or technical element, BNO is likely going to continue outperforming as long as Brent remains in backwardation.

Crude Fundamentals

Stepping aside from roll yield, we have solid fundamental reasons to be long crude oil (and in particular Brent).

First off, let’s start with a look at production. The United States has been making headlines this year in that its total crude production has essentially come to rival that of Saudi Arabia with total barrels per day output surpassing that of the Middle Eastern nation.

This is notable and the E&P sector deserves a round of applause. But if we look into the data, we’ll see a disturbing trend: growth is slowing.

This decline is largely attributed to the bankruptcies in the Permian Basin but you can see essentially every major shale region in the United States slowing growth.

So what does this have to do with Brent? Good question. Brent is a barrel priced in the North Sea which is several thousand miles away from the United States. Despite the distance, the markets are strongly correlated.

The basic story here is that crude oil is a very interconnected commodity and often a fundamental theme happening in one region of the globe can impact another region of the globe. In the case of slowing production, the reason why it matters is that most of this growing production in the United States has been fed into exports. That is, the U.S. is exporting barrels to compete with countries like OPEC or streams like Brent.

With slowing production growth, crude exports will likely slow in growth as well. Indeed, as you can see in the chart above, that there appears to be a slowing in the growth rate of exports in 2019 in tandem with the decline in production seen in the prior charts.

The reason why this is bullish for Brent is that since the export growth rate is slowing in conjunction with slowing production, we are likely to see more ongoing demand for Brent to fulfill growing global need. As there is greater pull on Brent, barrels will price up higher and shareholders in BNO will be rewarded.

Another key element is OPEC’s cuts. The story here is that OPEC has deepened its cuts through March of 2020 which means that there will be even more demand for Brent oil since Brent is directly competitive with OPEC and responds strongly to its policies.

Given the ongoing slowing in production as well as OPEC cuts, we should expect demand for Brent to remain strong into 2020. This strong demand will likely keep the market in backwardation (giving positive roll for BNO) and keep the price of Brent trending higher.

Conclusion

BNO has strongly outperformed in 2019 due to roll yield from the backwardation seen in the Brent market – expect more into 2020. Crude production has slowed which means that Brent-competitive exports have likely peaked out. Given OPEC’s ongoing cuts, strength for Brent is likely to remain which will continue rewarding holders of BNO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.