Peabody Energy And Coal In 2 Alternate Universes

The IEA has a near perfect track record for underestimating the rise of renewable energy, yet it still commands headlines with its predictions that are reliably off-target. This is especially true for its view of the future of coal. This week saw more of the same and wide reporting that, according to the IEA, the future for coal is not one of decline, but a period of consolidation for the next 5 years. I begin to think I live in a different universe as it requires a lot of imagination to see a report released at the end of 2019, a year when there has been a record 3% decline in coal based power production, as an optimistic one for the continuation of the coal industry. The market seems to share my view as Peabody Energy's (NYSE:BTU) share price fell 7.17% to $9.58 today on substantial volume (2.3 million shares traded, versus average volume of 1.3 million shares traded).

I've written recently that the fall in the BTU share price has been so spectacular that perhaps the market had overreacted. At that time (November 4, 2019) I noted a dramatic decline from $16.05 to $10.22 (after falling earlier below $20). Alas the share price continued its decline in November to below $9. However, there has been a small recovery in share price to above $10 recently, until yesterday when it closed significantly below $10 once again. The major news over the past month has been the release of the IEA "Coal 2019" report.

IEA Coal 2019 report: good news for coal?

The IEA report focuses on 2018 where there was a modest 1.1% increase in coal demand, and they dismiss 2019 which reports the biggest ever decline (3% although they don't provide the figure) in coal consumption as an aberration and unlikely to continue. The IEA uses a neat trick to conclude that Indian demand for coal will increase by 4.6% annually through 2024. When you have a fossil-fuel based view of the world it seems natural to posit expansion of renewable energy that is insufficient to account for projected power needs, and then fill the shortfall with increased coal utilization. Of course the result is that there is wide press about coal production not falling without any consideration as to how the projections are reached.

Regarding China, the IEA reports coal consumption plateauing in 2022 but coal's contribution to power generation will fall from 67% in 2018 to 59% in 2024. Just as with India, the trick seems to be deciding on a limit in contribution by renewable energy and having coal take up the slack. I fail to understand the logic of this, when all of the evidence points to increasing price competitiveness for renewables and pressure on emissions. Indeed the IEA does acknowledge that China's next 5 year plan could include changes in the emphasis on renewable energy and low emissions (including nuclear power).

The IEA also concludes that new coal plants coming on line will operate for 40 years, despite clear evidence all over the world that recently commissioned fossil fuel plants are being decommissioned decades before their anticipated obsolescence. And the IEA continues to resort to the smokescreen of carbon capture to explain how coal consumption in India will be able to keep rising.

Nowhere in the IEA report is the possibility that renewable energy developments will be accelerated, although that is what keeps happening currently.

The extraordinary thing about IEA's report is that they acknowledge that their forecast through 2024 is very similar to those made over the past few years. They make the astonishing statement that "there are very few signs of change"! They dismiss the largest ever decline in coal power generation in 2019 as statistical noise.

In addition to the drop in global coal power production, the US coal industry is in turmoil. BTU's share price has fallen relentlessly since June 2018 from $44 to today's $9.58. Top US coal company market capitalizations have fallen 59% January through November 2019!

What will it take for IEA to acknowledge that things are changing?

My take on coal's prospects in Asia

I'm just an individual who lives in a remote location in Australia and who sees more kangaroos and wombats than humans on an average day. However, the internet works and one has access to a huge amount of relevant information. Notwithstanding lots of talking up the Indian, Chinese and South East Asian demand for coal, I find it hard to match that up with daily news in the Asian region. BTU has a big interest in Asia because of its Australian coal operations. Key markets for BTU are China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. All of these markets are showing signs of softness in their demand for Australian coal. I've noted some developments in a previous article. A recent report on the decline in coal power production in 2019 concluded that "The transition away from coal is happening faster than forecasters can keep up with".

What are controlling investors in BTU doing?

It is intriguing to see what the corporate groups responsible for a massive win in bankruptcy and re-emergence of BTU on the market have been doing recently. Elliot Management has responded aggressively to the savage decline in the BTU share price as in early August it raised its stake in BTU to 19.1% (after selling down earlier) and this stake was increased substantially in a 30 September filing to 27.02%. I'm not sure how to interpret Elliot's increased stake, except to note that there must be some hard thinking going on about how to get out of this mess. Given Elliot Management's role in the bankruptcy and restructuring of BTU, which wiped out long term conservative small investors, I would caution anyone contemplating investment in BTU to consider what Elliot might be thinking about now. As a Seeking Alpha commenter noted some time ago about investment in BTU, to be wiped out once is not nice, but to let it happen again is negligent.

Conclusion

Readers who follow me will be aware that I've documented a lot of the BTU history starting in 2014 when I first considered that BTU was heading for bankruptcy. On several occasions I've thought that there was no more to write about BTU and the coal industry, given that the UK has essentially exited use of coal for power generation, coal use in the US is in dramatic decline (2008: 50% of power generation, 2019: 25% power generation and no end in sight) and Asian markets are looking fragile. However BTU management continues to view a strong future for coal and the IEA continues to encourage investors to consider investment in coal. The IEA position is most likely a significant reason that BTU still has some analyst "buy" recommendations, with MarketBeat (on 17 December) providing an average share price target of $26.29 next year ($9.58 today). Here I've sought to provide more information about why investors are well advised to tread very carefully as regards investment in BTU in particular and the coal industry in general.

I am not a financial advisor but I am focused on the rapid developments as the world begins to decarbonize energy generation. If my comments on BTU help you and your financial advisor to think carefully about investment in BTU, please consider following me.

