Gaia Inc.: Downward Dog - Failed Spin-Offs And Newly Uncovered Information Highlights Potentially Higher Subscriber Churn, 70% Downside

GAIA barely has two quarters of cash left and is need of financing. We believe they will most likely tap equity markets.

Newly uncovered evidence suggests GAIA's subscription numbers may be artificially high as a result of what we consider to be a borderline illegal and unethical cancellation system.

Some of GAIA’s contributors post similar content on YouTube for free. We believe this is a significant headwind, exacerbated further by YouTube’s extremely large and loyal viewer base.

We believe growth in GAIA’s subscription video on demand service has plateaued and churn numbers are dangerously high for a streaming company at 13-20% levels.

GAIA’s history of value destruction is evidenced by wasteful M&A and three spin-offs where shareholders lost an average of 96%. Shareholders should be concerned about what remains in GAIA.

Alternative Streaming Won’t Solve GAIA’s Historical Losses and Current Concerns

GAIA (NASDAQ: GAIA) began as a retailer of “conscious”-based media and consumer products, selling items such as open-toed socks, and yoga DVD fitness videos. Through a combination of failed business divestitures and acquisitions, management has steered the business to a subscription video on demand service (SVOD) focused on “alternative” content such as yoga and pseudoscience. However, during this business transformation, management played hot potato with business models and executed ill-advised acquisitions and spin-offs that have consistently resulted in large shareholder losses (an average of 96%). If everything they manage to spin off has been a failure, investors should consider what that implies for GAIA’s remaining business. While GAIA has made a large pivot, we believe investors should evaluate the current business through this lens of past failure and value destruction (as well as current competitive issues).

We also believe GAIA is facing fundamental headwinds in its SVOD business and that subscriber and revenue growth are likely topped out due to several factors: 1) virtually identical content by creators on GAIA is available on YouTube for free; 2) GAIA’s attempt to diversify away from its successful core yoga channel seems to have turned off users; 3) we see evidence of widespread difficulty in subscribers being able to cancel their accounts, potentially indicating that subscription figures are inflated.

In 2018, CEO Rysavy was guiding towards 60% annual subscriber growth and one million subscribers by the end of 2019. GAIA was later forced to abandon this guidance and downshift to 30% annual revenue growth. To note, this isn’t the first time GAIA management has missed expectations. Rysavy’s previous role as CEO of Corporate Express resulted in his being forced out after accumulating losses and a debt load post an unsuccessful acquisition spree. As you will see in this post, GAIA’s business was built in a similar manner and this gives us pause.

We have also found evidence of issues with GAIA's cancellation system that may be keeping subscriber churn lower than normal. The situation reminds us of the questionable billing practices used by eFax giant J2 Global (Nasdaq: JCOM) years ago – however, unlike Gaia, eFax was generating healthy levels of free cash flow.

GAIA has accumulated $82 million of accumulated deficit over its history and has only a thin level of working capital. With its stock having appreciated over 50% since October on the back of hype related to positive EBITDA guidance that given its history of losses is unlikely to be met and a potential equity financing around the corner, we believe the stock should be avoided.

Pattern of Divestitures Which Have All Resulted in Over 90% Losses for Shareholders (Inclusive of Acquirer Lawsuit)

Incorporated in 1988, GAIA (known as GAIAM at the time) sold socially conscious media products or according the company,

“goods, services and information targeted to customers who value the environment, a sustainable economy, healthy lifestyles and personal development.”

Shortly after GAIAM IPO’d in 1999, organic growth stalled and revenue subsequently declined from 2002-2004. In an effort to bolster its business, GAIAM turned to acquisitions. Between 2004-2007, GAIA effectuated five acquisitions, growing revenues by 172% through this period to $263 million.

Source: Press releases, SEC filings

The majority of this revenue growth came from a sole acquisition. In July 2005, GAIA purchased GT Brands which was generating almost $140m in annual revenue at the time (as GAIA’s revenue continued to fall, they changed business models to stay alive).

GAIA asset failure #1: Spin-off of solar asset results in shareholders incurring first 99% loss. On May 8, 2008, GAIA spun off its solar business to form Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTC: RGSE). As CEO Rysavy said in the Q1 2008 Earnings call:

…to capitalize on our solar strategy, we felt the best way for our solar subsidiary Real Goods Solar to grow and enhance its strong 30-year-old brand would be as a standalone company.

At the time, investors were particularly excited about the solar industry which helped support appetite for the deal.

Soon after the spin-off, RGSE margins fell behind expectations and peers. During the Q4 2008 earnings call, management highlighted the poor financial performance:

...solar business growth accounting for the 50% of the [gross margin] decline… $27.2 million related goodwill impairments from our 56% owned solar subsidiary, Real Goods Solar and $15.1 million related the goodwill and intangible asset impairments and our direct segment.

The price action since spin-off:

Source: Bloomberg

GAIA asset failure #2: Still in search of a real business model, GAIA divested further assets. The acquiring company Cinedigm eventually alleged fraud and misconduct regarding the deal terms and its stock price has lost >90%.

Source: SEC Filings

GAIA experienced significant revenue declines between 2009 and 2012 after the sale of its solar business. GAIA then divested 3 core business segments: Entertainment, Yoga Brands, Travel. In Oct 2013, Gaiam sold its entertainment business assets to Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) for $51.5m.

Less than two years later, CIDM filed a lawsuit against GAIA alleging wrongful misconduct and fraud. From the Hollywood Reporter article:

Cinedigm claims Gaiam did not disclose, or hid, information about the real financial condition of the division it bought. It claims that Gaiam hid the fact it would not be able to hit a sales benchmark related to WWE Entertainment, forcing Cinedigm to pay millions to WWE after the deal closed. Gaiam has claimed that it should receive a $7 million adjustment based on the working capital of the subsidiary; but Cinedigm says that estimate is “grossly inflated,” and that actually it is the one owed money. Cinedigm said in the complaint it has found more than $30 million in claims, much of which it believes it can and should recover.

The company has not responded to our request for comment regarding Cinedigm's allegations. GAIA eventually settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay Cinedigm $3.9m. In doing so, GAIA was forced to record a $7.3m non-cash charge to reverse the working capital adjustment it assumed it would receive from CIDM. Since the acquisition, Cinedigm stock has lost over 90% of its value, indicating to us the unit CIDM purchased performed poorly and below expectations.

As this post will highlight later, GAIA appears to be masking churn and other important metrics. We believe the Cinedigm lawsuit indicates this as plausible as it illustrates a history of questionable business practices in GAIA’s past.

The sale to Cinedigm was another step in GAIA’s pivot to its current SVOD model:

“Following the consummation of the transaction, Gaiam will focus on its two core businesses, the Company’s branded health and wellness business, including Gaiam branded fitness media content and products…, and on Gaiam TV, the Company’s streaming video subscription business.”

GAIA asset failure #3: Consumer products unit sale. In 2016 GAIA sold its consumer products GAIAM brand business to Sequential Brands (NASDAQ: SQBG). In an outcome similar to what occurred after the solar and entertainment transactions, Sequential Brands has lost approximately 95% of its value since the time of the acquisition (again indicating GAIA's divested asset performed poorly).

Looking at the three assets divestitures we've highlighted, some investors may view them as shrewd business decisions. But to us they reveal management inefficiency and a pattern of investing in businesses that eventually fail.

GAIA Latest Business Model Transition: Will It Work This Time?

Concurrent with the spin off its entertainment unit, GAIA purchased three companies to bolster its media segment (and afterwards officially changing its name to GAIA from GAIAM):

The three acquisitions were bolt-ons to an SVOD service GAIA started in 2013, and led to the company’s current focus as a streaming service.

GAIA’s streaming service includes three main channels:

Yoga – streaming yoga and movement-based content including Eastern arts such as Ayurveda and T’ai Chi

– streaming yoga and movement-based content including Eastern arts such as Ayurveda and T’ai Chi Transformation and Alternative Healing – features alternative health content on such topics as expanded consciousness and spiritual awareness

– features alternative health content on such topics as expanded consciousness and spiritual awareness Seeking Truth – GAIA touts as an “alternative to mainstream media”, and “empowerment through knowledge and awareness.” Content on topics including metaphysics and ancient wisdom

Before we discuss our concerns regarding user growth, transparency, and the CEO’s questionable background, we turn to what we believe is evidence that GAIA’s subscriber number may be artificially inflated. We looked at reviews in forums such as Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot and found a significant number of complaints regarding GAIA’s cancellation system and billing. Many customers who sign up for a free trial or normal subscription eventually have trouble cancelling and are incorrectly billed. Numerous consumers complain about the inability to cancel their service, or contact customer service once they find incorrect billing issues. For example:

Source: Trustpilot

We have attached a file with over 70 similar complaints from consumers unhappy with GAIA’s billing and cancellation system. If a significant number of consumers are unable to cancel, current subscriber churn may be artificially low.

We suspect the situation may be similar to what occurred at J2 Global’s eFax business (NASDAQ: JCOM). Subscribers to J2 Global’s eFax service were complaining about issues similar to those we’ve highlighted at GAIA: unauthorized auto-renewals of subscriptions and problems with cancelling. Citron Research discussed the issue in a 2016 report. Los Angeles County prosecutors eventually found J2 to have inadequate disclosures in its auto-renewal policies and problems with its cancellation system. It paid $1.2m to settle the charges.

J2 agreed to change its operating practices including increasing transparency of its auto-renewal terms, getting consumers explicit consent before charging for auto-renewals, and allowing consumers to easily cancel subscriptions online. Notably, growth in the eFax business then stagnated (J2 later shifted its focus from eFax to digital media).

It’s noteworthy that J2 is a much larger business and was able to transition to another line of business as it was highly cash flow generative and profitable. GAIA isn’t nearly as financially sound, and thus it would be relatively difficult for GAIA to pivot (again) to another business model.

Note: We will be sending this report (with appendices of containing more customer complaints) to the consumer protection law firms and agencies. The company has not responded to our request for comment regarding our belief that issues with the cancellation system may be depressing churn.

GAIA’s pseudoscience content is poorly reviewed by users. The company’s yoga content has been a key part of GAIA’s success thus far, helped by secular tailwinds over the last decade. Recently GAIA has attempted to diversify its offerings:

Source: past GAIA recently added videos page via Wayback Machine

However, in our opinion this diversification is ill-advised. Many users subscribed to GAIA for its yoga content and we have found many negative online reviews from customers unhappy with the non-yoga offerings. A few examples below from Trustpilot:

“The Gaia app is difficult to use and won’t want Creepy videos: …all the creepy videos on ancient aliens and other strange topics are not wanted, making it difficult to find the yoga videos I want.” “Some great yoga teachers but too few updates. Most of all the great classes are drowned in conspiracy theory and pseudo-scientific content.” “… However, recently it seems to no longer focus on yoga. There are practically no new classes, and when one is added it’s usually very short…”

Not only are consumers complaining, employees also express dissatisfaction with the non-yoga channel content. Examples from Glassdoor:

“There is an unhealthy amount of paranoia, fear and obsession with conspiracy and aliens with very little focus on yoga, wellness or living a healthy and conscious lifestyle…. “A cult-like atmosphere is the best way to describe it.”

Source: GAIA website

A lot of the content has been called “dangerous” and “insane”. Some critics even call the content “fraudulent” as much of it is not sourced correctly or produced by individuals with limited credibility. An example was noted in this article:

Tenpenny is one of the few doctors in the world who are part of the anti-vaccine and vaccine skeptic communities that claim this type of life-saving modern medicine causes autism (which has been proven wrong multiple times by public health agencies such as the CDC).

As the YouTuber “Genetically Modified Skeptic” noted in a video that has almost 500k views:

They also have Yoga on here, which is fine I mean it's not inherently pseudoscientific or anything, it’s associated with a lot of this kinda weird stuff but I mean if that’s a way that you like to exercise and stay healthy that’s cool, just wish that it wasn’t associated with so much nonsense)… This stuff is really funny and entertaining, but if you take it seriously like I’m sure plenty of people actually do, it’s really dense misinformation, potentially dangerous…From what I’ve seen here, these shows don’t actually cite any sources, their hosts don’t have any real credentials, I just don’t know why anyone would actually take this seriously given that they just can’t back up any of their claims…The real darkside of this though is the alternative medicine stuff they promote, it’s inaccurate, it’s conspiratorial, and if people buy into it, it can seriously damage their health. Even using alternative remedies that don’t work can be dangerous if you use them instead of going to a doctor.

Source: YouTube

Yet another concern: similar content can be found on YouTube for free. This might be the largest threat to GAIA’s current business model and we don’t believe the company or investors have fully accounted for the potential risk.

As content similar to GAIA can be found for free, we are concerned this may limit growth. We have found countless examples of very similar content across YouTube. Users of GAIA have noticed this already. Below is a sample complaint:

Source: Reddit

Some filmmakers are featured on the front page of GAIA’s website but also have free content available on YouTube. Just a few examples in screenshot below:

Source: GAIA and YouTube

As another example, GAIA offers exclusive expert interviews. However, some of these experts have YouTube channels with very similar content. For example, see natural health expert Lisa Garr.

Founder CEO Jirka Rysavy Forced to Resign in Previous Role as CEO, Find Out Why by Reading the Following

Before starting GAIA, Rysavy was the CEO of an offices and services company called Corporate Express. As he did at GAIA, Rysavy built Corporate Express through acquisitions. Between 1992 and 1997, Corporate Express acquired over a dozen companies, building revenue to $3.2 billion. However, due to a large debt load and a lack of profitability, difficulties arose in the successful integration of the numerous businesses. Due to the company’s poor financial performance and suffering stock price (down ~50%), Rysavy was relieved of his role as CEO in 1998, pushed to resign by shareholders.

GAIA’s Growth Metrics Don't Provide Full Picture

While GAIA discloses financial metrics such as Lifetime Value to Customer Acquisition Cost ratio (LTV/CAC), Gross Subscribers and Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), it fails to disclose other critical figures including: Churn Rate, Actual LTV and CAC, trial vs normal subscriptions, gross subscribers added. We are able to approximate or calculate some of these metrics using published numbers.

The company touts a consistently expanding LTV/CAC, but the numbers don’t support this. One Value Investor Club member calculated important metrics for Q3 2018:

Per conversations with CEO Jirka, average lifetime value of a subscriber is currently ~$240, up from ~$230 a year ago. The lifetime value of $240 (which is net subscription revenue * gross margin of 85-90%) implies that the average subscriber stays ~2.6 years at ~$95 a year. Meanwhile, customer acquisition cost per subscriber is “mid-$80s”, down from the “mid-$90s” a year ago. GAIA spent about $10 million in the recent quarter for the acquisition of 116,000 gross subscribers (my estimate because GAIA, like NFLX, doesn’t report churn), implying a $86 customer acquisition cost. So, $240 lifetime value of gross subscriber divided by $86 gross marking cost per subscriber equals 180% Subscriber ROI.

With this information, we can extrapolate the figures below (we assume a higher initial Gross Subscribers added figure than the VIC member). These figures are also corroborated by numerous bullish Seeking Alpha articles.

Source: SEC filings, our calculations

Based on our calculations, at its peak Churn approached 20%, and has since slowed to 12-13%. Compare this churn of 5-7% at a mainstream SVOD business such as Netflix. And while GAIA has posted subscriber growth in the past year, it’s not clear whether this growth was organic (or whether numbers include free trial members) as the acquisition of FMTV in 2Q19 added 40,000 subscribers. Net of the subscribers added from FMTV, it appears subscriber growth has been stagnant or negative.

Source: SEC filings

GAIA Will Likely Need Cash Soon

As of the end of Q3, GAIA had approximately $11.6 million of cash left and only around $1m in working capital. GAIA is guiding to being positive free cash flow by July 2020, but given its thin working capital, any misstep or unforeseen difficulty may necessitate a financing.

Looking at recent EBITDA and free cash flow numbers over the last several years, it’s hard to imagine a dramatic shift allowing GAIA to meet its free cash flow guidance by next summer. Rather, if the trend continues, a raise is more likely.

Source: SEC filings

If GAIA isn’t cash flow positive by July, this wouldn’t be the first time the company missed a target. In Q2 2018 CFO Tarell stated:

With this investment rate, as Jirka mentioned, we are projected to reach our next major subscriber milestone of 0.5 million subscribers in mid-September 2018, on our way to 1 million by the end of 2019.

This would have implied 60% annual subscriber growth. However, it soon became apparent GAIA would be unable to meet this number (current subscriber total is 600k), and so the company downshifted guidance earlier this year, replacing it’s 60% subscriber growth target with an annual revenue growth target of 30%.

Valuation: Eventual Outcome Similar to Its Past Spin-Offs

To calculate a potential valuation - we use the following assumptions: CAC improving ~20% vs last year, decreasing marketing spend (consistent with a low level of cash and management commentary), and average pricing remaining at current levels. These inputs result in 2020 revenue of roughly $34m.

Finding an appropriate multiple is tricky. Other public streaming companies like Roku, Spotify, Pandora, have user bases that are too large to be comparable with GAIA. And GAIA doesn’t have the network effects seen in these larger, mainstream companies. We believe an appropriate comparable can be found in the relative value between Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). Similar to GAIA, there are little or no network effects in Meet’s online offerings. Meet trades with a revenue multiple that is 1/3 of Match’s. As such, if GAIA traded at 1/3 the valuation multiple of NFLX, that would equate to roughly 2.2x revenues.

Applying a 2020 projected EV/Revenue multiple of 2.2x we arrive at a valuation of $77 million which represents 50% downside to GAIA’s current valuation.

Source: SEC filings, our calculations

However, if GAIA’s billing and cancellations systems are eventually found to be improper, and the company is forced to alter its practices, it’s possible that churn could rise significantly, resulting in much lower revenue and a valuation 70% below current levels. While this isn’t a forgone conclusion, we don’t believe investors are appropriately accounting for this risk.

Source: SEC filings, our calculations

Conclusion

We think investors should exercise caution before investing in GAIA due to several factors outlined in this report:

The company’s history of spin-offs and divestitures resulting in large losses in the acquirer stock.

CEO Rysavy’s record at Corporate Express was marred by poor financial performance resulting in his removal.

GAIA’s streaming offering has several concerning vulnerabilities: similar content on YouTube for free, many poor customer reviews, and a recent shift in content away from GAIA’s yoga core competency.

The potential for churn numbers to increase significantly if GAIA’s billing practices are found to be improper.

A potential need for cash, in light of GAIA’s thin working capital.

We recommend existing investors take profits in their holdings. Risk tolerant investors may establish a short position.

