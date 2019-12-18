SailPoint: Slowly Losing Its Niche

Google and Microsoft are expanding their IAM offerings as part of their cloud platform and have significant leverage on the pricing structure.

Shrinking YoY growth reveals that SailPoint no longer provides a unique solution to IGA needs.

Valuation is rich when we look at the projected growth for 2020 and 2021.

Introduction

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL) is a small-cap technology company that provides solutions for Identity Management and Governance.

With increasing occurrences of data breaches being reported in the news, cybersecurity is a hot area and a popular buzzword among technology companies. SailPoint's product suite aims to control the level of access provided to employees, contractors, partners and other personnel as well as govern the provided access over a period of time.

Through this article, I aim to elaborate on the Identity and Access management space and my opinion on the lack of competitive advantage for SailPoint.

Valuation and Growth

With a P/S ratio of 7.5, SailPoint appears valued at par with the other companies/partners in the space, namely Ping Identity (NYSE:PING), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

However, 7.5 is a high multiple for a company unless there is strong growth potential to warrant it.

Based on the company's guidance for 2019 sales and estimates for 2020 and 2021, I am seeing about 15% YoY growth in the near term.

Source: Author's calculations

For FY2019, SailPoint's YoY growth is the least among competitors and partners in the Identity and Access management space. Hence, the stock does not deserve a higher price multiple.

Source: Author's calculations

Based on the growth numbers outlined above, I believe SailPoint is slightly overvalued with a P/S ratio of 7.5.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are technology companies with a 15% YoY revenue growth and have a valuation between 6x and 7x sales. However, unlike these companies, the footprint of operation for SailPoint is quite small. The below sections will outline the business area for SailPoint and discuss the increasing competition.

Dominating the area of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)

There is no doubt about SailPoint's advanced capabilities in the area of Identity Governance and Administration. Gartner's 2019 report on Identity Governance names SailPoint as a leader in the space.

Source: Gartner Report

IGA capabilities offered by SailPoint aim to simplify compliance obligations of access certifications and automate previously manual tasks such as provisioning. Customers using SailPoint's IdentityIQ solution have nothing but praise for the tool's simplicity of deployment, usage and ease to accomplish their compliance obligations.

Source: SailPoint - Investor Presentation

During the company's Q3 report, SailPoint provided information about the addressable IAM market to be $11 Billion. While I certainly appreciate the magnitude of the market, in my opinion, all of it does not fall under SailPoint's area of expertise.

To provide some more explanation, Identity and Access management contains the following components (I am excluding Privileged Access Management from this discussion).

Source: Author's research (several smaller players not shown in the image)

From the above diagram, it is evident that SailPoint caters to a segment of the entire IAM space. Each component of the IAM framework is of unique importance for organizations. SailPoint conquered the space with its niche in Identity Governance, which was a common pain point in the industry with no visible solution.

SailPoint maintains its competitive edge in this space and is far ahead of its competitors. However, competitors are innovating. There are several providers for this capability today than 3 years ago.

Moreover, SailPoint provides the identity management capabilities only for the enterprise users (B2E). Identities of customers (B2C) come under a separate domain of IAM called Consumer IAM, which is increasingly adopted by organizations transforming digitally. Unlike Okta and ForgeRock, SailPoint currently has no product offering in this area.

It is ok to dominate a small area and be a leader. However, SailPoint's YoY sales growth is far lower than other players in the IAM space. The below section will outline how cloud giants like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are positioning themselves well.

Losing the niche

Microsoft and Google are heavily investing in the enhancement of their respective cloud platforms, namely, Azure and GCP.

Google's IAM journey perhaps began in late 2017 with the acquisition of Bitium and subsequent integration with their cloud platform. Microsoft is not new to this space as it has had on-premise IAM solutions to compete with legacy products from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) for several years. With digital transformation gaining popularity and identity constituting its core, both Microsoft and Google have been working hard to provide Identity and Access management functionality as part of their cloud platform.

Introduction of Google and Microsoft to the equation means trouble for SailPoint. Azure and GCP platforms offer a bundle of several in-built applications for various needs of an organization. Hence, they possess the ability to offer flexible pricing.

Source: GCP Website

I admit that, today, Google Cloud IAM does not have the same abilities as SailPoint to provide IAM functionality to enterprise apps outside of GCP. However, there are several third-party solutions and techniques to obtain the desired integration with GCP.

Microsoft's Azure Active Directory has the ability to provide IAM functionality to cloud and on-prem enterprise applications.

Microsoft has an attractive subscription-based pricing structure to provide IAM functionality to the customers of its Azure platform.

The biggest risk to SailPoint, in my opinion, is the potential expansion of the IAM suite offered by Azure and GCP. With this in the pipeline, I see SailPoint losing its niche.

Other risks include declining market share within IGA due to increasing maturity of other players such as ForgeRock, Ping, One Identity, and Saviynt.

Conclusion

SailPoint IdentityIQ is renowned for its IGA capabilities. The company saw a huge opportunity in a globally problem and devised an effective solution. However, I am seeing growth slowing down and loss of competitive advantage in the horizon. Valuation is rich (though at par with other players in the space), and growth potential appears limited. I am not recommending an investment in SailPoint at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.