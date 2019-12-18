Profitability For Wayfair Gets Pushed Back, Again

In a lot of ways, Wayfair's (W) third quarter earnings were absolutely horrible. Since Wayfair has been consistently losing money, Wall Street has been gauging the company's finances on an adjusted EBITDA basis rather than any actual reported loss figure. Not only has this operating metric been gradually getting worse despite rising revenues, but management expects even further degradation for the current holiday fourth quarter. Wayfair's business model has revolved around building a platform and infrastructure today for anticipated future sales, but the company's recent revenue growth deceleration could invalidate this long term business model.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

For the third quarter, Wayfair posted an adjusted non-GAAP EPS loss of -$2.23 which missed Wall Street expectations of -$2.06. Quarterly revenues of $2.305 billion did marginally beat estimates by $25 million. These headline numbers are irrelevant since most investors pay more attention to the company's operating metrics which will ultimately determine potential future profitability. Almost across the board these metrics worsened in Q3 2019.

Q3 2019 EST Q3 2019 Actual Q4 2019 EST Revenues $2,300.00 $2,305.49 $2,550.00 Gross Profit $552.00 $539.92 $596.70 Gross Margin 24.00% 23.42% 23.40% Advertising Expenses $260.00 $281.85 $312.38 Operating Expenses $464.00 $426.53 $490.00 Operating Expenses Ratio 20.17% 18.50% 19.22% Operating Income -$257.10 -$259.71 -$306.10 Operating Margin -11.18% -11.26% -12.00% Depreciation & Amortization $54.00 $50.25 $60.00 Depreciation & Amortization Ratio 2.35% 2.18% 2.35% Stock Compensation $67.00 $65.28 $69.00 Adjusted EBITDA -$136.10 -$144.18 -$177.10 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -5.92% -6.25% -6.95% Capital Expenditures $103.00 $104.46 $114.75 Capital Expenditures Ratio 4.48% 4.53% 4.50%

(Data from Wayfair's quarterly reports. All dollar figures in millions of USD. Q3 2019 EST were my prior estimates.)

As the table above shows, results were across the board slightly worse than my estimates. Gross margin came in at the lower range of recent trends while adjusted EBITDA margin of negative -6.25% once again hit the worse level since the company went public. Under-utilization of the company's recent expansion was partly to blame. The first sequential decline in revenues as a public company also played a role in the decline of margin percentages.

What's worse is the forecast for the seasonally strong fourth quarter. Despite a potential 10% sequential increase in revenues, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to worsen to negative -7.0% to -7.5% of revenues. In Wayfair's third quarter earnings conference call, management implied international losses could increase by over 10% sequentially. Perhaps the most distressing metric called for US segment adjusted EBIDTA margin to exceed negative -4%. Prior to 2019, US segment adjusted EBITDA margin averaged around 0% with very minimal deviations to either side.

Continuing Red Flags

As I noted in my prior Wayfair article, the company could only achieve profitability at a certain annual revenue mark. Although I believed Wayfair's long term targets appeared optimistic based on recent operating trends, profitability was still conceivable as long as annual revenues reach $15 billion and costs do not continue to expand. Based on recent numbers, both of these contingents are now at risk.

First, costs have increased significantly from indications made during Wayfair's first quarter earnings conference call. My theoretical example assumed sales, general, and administrative costs would not exceed $3 billion which was the projected 2019 ending annual level. Based on the company's implied guidance, annualized SG&A would be over $3.5 billion based on Q4 2019 estimated levels. Annual revenues would now need to hit $17 billion to reach the break even point now at 2019's operating cost run rate.

While an additional $2 billion in annual revenues may not seem like much, the revision was made after just two quarterly results. The theoretical example also assumed gross margin hits the midpoint of the company's long term target range of 25-27% which would be up meaningfully from 23.4% reported in the third quarter. Again this further assumed costs do not continue to rise. As I noted when comparing Wayfair's revenues per employee vs peers, the company's targets seemed very optimistic.

(Employee figures taken from Wayfair's Q3 2019 earnings presentation. Revenue figures taken from Wayfair's 2016 and 2018 end of year earnings press release.)

As the chart above shows, quarterly revenues per employee has steadily declined and reached its lowest level in Q3 2019. At estimated year end levels, annual revenues per employee could drop to $535,000 from $560,000 in 2018. With Amazon (AMZN) at $386,000 last year and traditional home furnishing brick and mortar retailers around $200,000, Wayfair may need to increase employee count at a higher rate than revenue growth moving forward. This was true in the third quarter when employee count increased by 47.5% year over year compared to the company's annual revenue growth of 35.2%.

Perhaps more importantly, revenue growth has been slowing a lot faster than I had originally estimated in my theoretical example. Wall Street expectations for revenue growth has also come down in recent months. For the company's most important US segment, Q4 2019 annual revenue growth is only expected to reach 25% at the top end of guidance. With much smaller international revenues not expected to exceed 30% annual growth, my previous revenue trajectory shown below appears likely too generous by one, perhaps two years. Analysts' average estimates have also pushed back break even levels by two years to sometime in 2024.

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenues $11,950.00 $14,912.84 $17,989.10 $21,076.51 $24,086.11 Growth Rate 29.80% 24.79% 20.63% 17.16% 14.28%

(My previous revenue growth targets projected after Wayfair's Q1 2019 earnings report. US dollar figures in millions.)

Technical View

As shown in the chart below, W is clearly in a downtrend with well defined channel lines. The stock is also below both its 50 and 200 day moving averages. As I noted in my last Wayfair article, $80 was a support level should a negative third quarter earnings reaction take place. While W did briefly dip below $80, this level has held for the most part and the stock has rebounded slightly since its recent post earnings low.

(W daily chart with 50 and 200 day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. Channel lines have also been drawn and represented in purple.)

In the very short term, the oversold nature of the stock represented by the marginally bullish up-trending MACD could provide a push for W to test its 50 day moving average in the low $90s. There may even be a chance the stock could briefly break above its 50 day moving average towards the upper band of its downward trading channel. Both of these instances would be an opportunity to sell or for more aggressive traders, short the stock.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, Wayfair is one of those companies can only exists during periods of excess. The current US economic expansion is more than a decade old now and many investors apparently have forgotten what a recession looks or feels like. Complacency has extended to the usage of debt which was actually less of an issue during the dotcom bubble when equity was the primary financing instrument new companies. With US corporate debt approaching $10 trillion and hitting record ratios with the economy, the irrational exuberance could be worse now than during the dotcom bubble twenty years ago.

Wayfair has not been alone in the recent era of unprofitable unicorn companies. The failure of some recent big name unicorns to IPO should be a red flag for investors of more speculative and unprofitable companies. If Wayfair is unable to produce sustained high levels of revenue growth from its recent elevated levels of spending, additional debt issuance could be more difficult and/or costly moving forward. The company has been able to issue convertible bonds in each of the three past fiscal years for a face value of $1.7 billion.

As a result, there may be an investor clock on the company. Costs may not be allowed to increase disproportionate to revenue growth. Revenue growth rates cannot decelerate faster than a certain level. With free cash flow at a record negative -$180.9 million in the third quarter, Wayfair cannot afford to show any signs of business deceleration. The company has to show its long term business model is realistic and achievable within a reasonable time period. The company's third quarter results and fourth quarter guidance puts everything into question and the stock has been punished as a result.

In an environment of endless economic expansion, it is easy for investors to extrapolate recent growth trends to predict future profitability. Even with extremely generous assumptions, I had estimated the company wouldn't break even without heavily cutting advertising spending for at least another two years. This was just two earnings ago. Now the break even point might be four years out. Of course the bullish argument is Wayfair could be profitable at any time just by cutting sales and marketing expenses to zero.

The problem with this argument is we currently have no reference on how revenues would be impacted. The past few quarters have already shown diminishing returns on increased sales and marketing expenses. In fact quarterly revenues declined sequentially in the third quarter despite higher marketing expenditures. Should revenues contract beyond a certain point due lower marketing expenditures, cost savings could potentially be negated by other fixed corporate costs.

Lastly, Wayfair is a consumer discretionary retailer in arguably one of the most cyclical and discretionary segments of retailing – home furnishing. If the US economy cannot continue to expand during the period Wayfair requires to reach its long term profitability goals, the company may not make money until the next economic expansion. With still so much uncertainty on when or even if the company can post a profit, Wayfair is an extremely speculative name in the retail sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are short W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.