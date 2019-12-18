Renewable Energy Group's And FutureFuel's Share Prices Soar On Successful Tax Credit Negotiation

The share price of biomass-based diesel producer Renewable Energy Group (REGI) has gained 40% over the last two trading days. That of its peer FutureFuel (FF) is also rallying, having gained 13% over the same time period. Both share prices are being driven by investors' positive response to the recent news out of Washington D.C. that the biomass-based diesel tax credit [BTC] for biodiesel and renewable diesel, which lapsed at the end of 2017, has been targeted for a long-term revival by Congressional negotiators.

Data by YCharts

The news broke on Monday that the officials from the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate who are negotiating the terms of a new spending bill that would prevent a federal government shutdown at the end of the year had agreed to include a retroactive extension of the BTC in the legislation. The share price of Renewable Energy Group gained 10% on Monday in response, which was unsurprising given that the BTC had not been believed to be a priority in Washington D.C. given the recent proceedings for the impeach of President Donald Trump.

On Monday night the spending bill was released, and language reinstating and extending the BTC was included within that version. The announcement that the spending bill would reinstate the BTC sparked the rally by the share prices of Renewable Energy Group and FutureFuel in early trading on Tuesday. The specific language in the legislation, however, explains why those rallies continued to increase throughout the day. Not only will the BTC's reinstatement, if the spending legislation is approved, be retroactive to the start of 2018, but it will also provide longer-term certainty by keeping the BTC in place for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. This forward-looking aspect of the language does as much to explain the market's response as its retroactive provisions, given the uncertainty that had been injected into the biomass-based diesel sector by the BTC's multiple disappearances over the last decade.

The "new" BTC will not be identical to its past versions, however. The retroactive reinstatement keeps the credit's value at its past $1.00/gallon value for 2018 and 2019. This value will be maintained in 2020 but then gradually sunset, falling to $0.80/gallon in 2021, $0.60/gallon in 2022, and $0.40/gallon in 2023. While the gradual decline of the BTC's value can be expected to have a negative impact on the earnings of biomass-based diesel producers, investors must also consider that this impact will be offset to a degree by the increased certainty for the sector that will come from having at least four years before the BTC's next expiration date. Undoubtedly this trade-off was an important part of the Congressional negotiations on the retroactive reinstatement and extension. Furthermore, it should be noted that similar sunset provisions are in effect for the tax credits that are used by the solar PV and wind power sectors (among other renewable electricity producers).

Renewable Energy Group's quarterly tradition of showing what its earnings would have been since 2017 had the BTC not expired makes it easy for investors to quickly determine how much of a benefit the retroactive reinstatement of the credit will have if the spending bill is passed. The company recorded an actual adjusted EBITDA of $138.9 million for FY 2018 but noted in its earning report that the $1/gallon BTC would have added an estimated $237 million to that result. Likewise, the company's Q3 2019 earnings report stated that the tax credit would have generated additional adjusted EBITDA of $213 million in the first nine months of 2019. If reinstated, then, Renewable Energy Group can expect a cumulative retroactive benefit to its 2018 and 2019 adjusted EBITDA results of approximately $475 million, although this would be reported in its 2020 earnings.

FutureFuel has historically derived a smaller benefit from the BTC than has its larger peer due to the decreased scale of its biomass-based diesel production operations. Furthermore, the company has not reported the impact that the BTC would have had on its earnings but for its expiration. In 2017, however, FutureFuel recorded a $28.9 million benefit to its pre-tax income from the BTC, which provides investors with a guidepost for the credit's subsequent impact to the company. (Technically speaking FutureFuel reported the $28.9 million benefit for FY 2018, but this was due to the fact that Congress retroactively reinstated - but did not extend - the BTC in 2018 for the year 2017.)

It should be noted that the spending bill's path to becoming law remains fraught with potential (if not probable) roadblocks due to the extremely unusual political actions that are underway in Washington D.C. The vote on the bill in the House of Representatives will coincide with a vote in the same body to bring articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump. From there it will go to the Senate, which is currently preparing for Mr. Trump's expected impeachment trial. Assuming that both bodies pass identical versions of the spending bill, it will then go to Mr. Trump's desk for his signature. All of this must be done by Friday if a shutdown is to be averted. While Mr. Trump is expected to sign the legislation, it is not a stretch to say that the circumstances surrounding the spending bill (simultaneous impeachment proceedings and risk of a federal government shutdown) are unprecedented in U.S. history.

The proposed retroactive reinstatement and extension of the BTC would provide strong financial support to biomass-based diesel producers and recent share price action indicates that the market believes that the spending bill will become law in its current form. The well-defined value of the tax credit with regard to Renewable Energy Group and FutureFuel means that the recent share price rallies largely reflect the consequent changes to both of those companies' market values. Otherwise, the investment outlook for both remains the same as it was immediately prior to the breaking of the news of the BTC's revival. Higher diesel prices and/or lower soybean prices will provide additional upside to both firms' share prices. What the BTC will do, however, is insulate their respective future earnings against adverse commodity prices. From that perspective, then, YoY earnings growth (or at least stability), and subsequent investor bullishness, is more likely to occur in the coming quarters than had appeared to be the case just a week ago. Investors who were bullish on either company prior to this week's news should not change their outlook simply due to the recent share price appreciation as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.