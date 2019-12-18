Akorn Warns Of Possible Bankruptcy Filing

In an event of bankruptcy filing, we think the stock could trade down to $1 per share given the currently depressed EBITDA and proposed Contingent Value Rights (CVR).

AKRX paid out $3.8m of accelerated bonus payments last Friday because court approval would be needed to make such payments under a Chapter 11 filing.

It is rare that a single event turns us from bullish to bearish on a company in the span of 24 hours, but an 8-k filing from Akorn, Inc. (ticker: AKRX) yesterday did just that. On the morning of December 16, prior to the market open, AKRX issued the following press release :

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Akorn and certain of its lenders have reached an agreement that extends the standstill period to February 7, 2020. Doug Boothe, Akorn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which provides additional time for Akorn, our Board of Directors, and advisors to evaluate strategic alternatives to address the Company’s litigation-related liabilities and position Akorn for long-term success. Meanwhile, we are maintaining our momentum, investing in our business, and building on the operational improvements we have made over the past year. I am excited about the opportunities ahead, and I look forward to seeing Akorn reach its full potential.”

On the surface this press release appeared to be a relatively benign announcement giving AKRX more time to figure out how to properly handle its balance sheet and liabilities stemming from a Securities Class action lawsuit related to the failed buyout transaction with Fresenius Kabi AG. However, tucked into the 8-k filing was a warning that AKRX is actively considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing….excuse me, what?! This is the first filing or press release that has included the possibility of filing for bankruptcy and we are surprised this potentially adverse outcome wasn’t mentioned in Mr. Boothe’s commentary.

Per 12/16/2019 8-k filing:

The Amended Standstill Agreement is expected to allow the Company to focus on its business plan and sustain the significant momentum in its business as it continues to explore strategic alternatives, although there can be no assurance as to the outcome of these efforts. The alternatives under active consideration include that the Company may seek to restructure its indebtedness and/or implement a strategic transaction (including a sale of its assets) with the protections of a filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which the Company believes would provide a structured and orderly process through which the Company could seek to address litigation liabilities and achieve its financial goals while continuing to operate its business.

Is this bankruptcy warning simply a negotiating ploy from AKRX as it bargains with its Lenders to reach a Comprehensive Amendment?

The AKRX optimist may see it this way, but the Company’s actions suggest a bankruptcy filing is a real possibility. Per the 8-k filing, Item 5.02 discloses that on December 11, 2019 the Board approved accelerated payments of the 2019 annual bonuses per the 2019 Bonus Plan and the accelerated payment of the final installment of all outstanding retention premium awards to executive officers. The rationale given for the accelerated bonus payments is that a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing would require court approval to make such payments and this would have a negative impact on employee morale and retention. These accelerated payments to the Company’s executive officers totaled $3.8m.

Per 12/16/2019 8-k filing:

Given the uncertainty resulting from the Company’s continued exploration of strategic alternatives (including a potential filing under Chapter 11, as described under Item 1.01 of this Form 8-K, in which case court approval would be needed to make such payments) and the related impact on employee morale and retention

We see this as odd behavior and actions often speak loudly in the investment world. It appears AKRX is taking action to brace for a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The Amended Standstill Agreement also sets a relatively tight deadline of January 10, 2020 for the Company to make a proposal for a Comprehensive Amendment and enter into the finalized Comprehensive Amendment agreement by February 7, 2020. AKRX has been negotiating with its Lenders since May 6, 2019 and has made no discernible progress other than a few costly extensions. We think it’s safe to assume there is a major sticking point between the parties that is preventing a Comprehensive Amendment. The Company and its Lenders are going to have to find common ground in the next 7 weeks if AKRX is to avoid defaulting on the Standstill Agreement.

In addition to the potential bankruptcy warning and the tight deadlines, the Amended Standstill Agreement looks quite expensive with a +300 bps increase in the interest rate bringing it to LIBOR plus 9.25% payable in cash and 0.75% payable in kind.

The market appears to be slow to digest Monday’s warning, probably because it wasn’t spelled out in the press release, with the stock unchanged during the first few hours of trading. However, the smart money now seems to have read the footnotes and the stock is responding to this existential threat.

Given the potential for a bankruptcy filing, we no longer see a favorable risk/reward for the AKRX stock. We had owned a significant long position in AKRX but liquidated our stake following the 8-k filing.

Investor should proceed with caution - AKRX currently sports an equity value of $395m if we include the 6.5m shares that are part of the proposed Securities Class Action lawsuit settlement. There is $838m of debt in the capital structure ahead of the equity. If a bankruptcy filing were to happen, we think the stock could trade down to $1 per share given the currently depressed EBITDA (FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance: $71-86m), the proposed Contingent Value Rights contemplated in the Securities Class Action lawsuit settlement, and our view that the business is worth 11.5x EBITDA in a sale.

As we mentioned earlier, the public market seems to be slow to price-in the bad news contained in the 8-k filing. An active options market for AKRX exists for investors looking to hedge their risk or put on a directional trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The author and/or employer may buy or sell shares in any company mentioned, at any time, without notice. The information contained herein is believed to be accurate as of the posting date. Readers should conduct their own verification of any information or analyses contained in this report. The author undertakes no obligation to update this report based on any future events or information. This article represents best efforts to convey a fact-based opinion. My conclusions may be incorrect. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.