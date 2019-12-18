Carnival Corporation: Short/Medium-Term Risks But Fundamentals Are Excellent

The largest player/s in the sector still have room to run - and there's plenty to like here, even if the risk is higher than certain other sectors.

Seeing as the company reported 3Q19 and we're going into FY19, it's time to look back on CCL to see if the company still presents an appealing investment thesis.

Part of my mantra is diversification in order to reduce the overall risk, as well as maximizing returns by investing in areas that react differently to ongoing events and trends. This particular year has been rocky for travel giants Carnival Corporation (CCL) and TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF), two of my holdings in this specific sector.

Both of these holdings have suffered this year, and while TUI is still up impressively, my position in CCL is currently suffering headwinds and a small, unrealized loss.

In this article, I'll show you why in the end and in the long-term perspective, I remain a convinced travel bull, with these two companies as my core holdings in the sector. While short-term headwinds may cause earnings and even company dividends to drop, this will make me put in more capital, unless we're seeing structural/fundamental threats to the company's operations.

Let me show you why I believe we can see in 3Q19 that this isn't really the case.

Good results despite pressure - but profit warning dims 3Q19

All in all, 3Q19 was actually a good quarter for the company. Why?

Record third-quarter earnings of $1.8B ($2.58 EPS).

Revenue increase, up to $6.3B, up from $5.7B YoY. Increases are consistent in terms of constant currency as well.

Gross revenue yields (per available berth) increased 5.6%, mainly due to FX (flat-to-slightly negative in constant currency terms).

Drivers were primarily net cruise costs without fuel, partially due to expense timing between quarters, but also cost improvements realized during 3Q19, as well as some small benefits from the stock buyback program.

So, with earnings at records and revenue increases, why is the stock taking such a hit? Well, CCL isn't escaping the trend that's currently affecting the entire industry - namely fuel price effects. Increases here are so severe that the company is now guiding adjusted EPS to be on level or slightly below 2018 levels, due to this fact, compared to earlier guidance of an EPS up to $4.35/share.

(Source: Cruisemapper)

This increase is severely impacting gross cruise costs per Average lower berth day (ABLD) with an increase of 9.4% YoY.

So, despite delivering a record quarter in a very challenging time, the company doesn't pull any punches guiding for FY19 and FY20. There are geopolitical items affecting guidance - Persian Gulf tensions, for instance - as well as company-specific items. The impact on cruise costs (excluding fuel) is expected to be up 0.3% for the year when looking at current booking trends.

For 4Q19, the company expects revenue yields to be down 2-3% YoY, while guiding for additional cost increases, which will bring earnings down to ~$0.5/share, compared to $0.70 during 2018.

The bad news continues, with the outlook for 2020 being equally dim. Capacity for the company will be growing by almost 7% due to new deliveries. However, the company has seen lower booking volumes for the latter part of 2020 compared to earlier years.

CCL will also double its use of Marine Gasoil (MGO) as opposed to heavy fuel oil (HFO) as a result of sulfur emission regulations. In addition, the company announced 2 months back that they are looking to implement fuel cell power by 2021, in its AIDA cruise lines. (Source) MGO will represent 40% of fuel consumption for the year 2020. The company can't really guide for HFO/MGO pricing during the coming year due to these regulatory challenges, so forecasting here is speculative.

At best, the company can give us an estimate of $200M increase (up from $1.6B) compared to 2019.

Headwinds aren't just regulation-related either, but with weakening economies, a stronger dollar (for the international segment), and a capacity reduction in southern Europe, which is seeing a demand drop.

In short, 2020 for the company is a year where we can't really expect any impressive or explosive growth for the company. Instead, we should expect a somewhat decreasing margin, higher ABDL costs (Both including and excluding fuel costs), as well as the company navigating significant geopolitical and regulatory challenges which in turn will drive earnings.

Risks to keep in mind

So, plenty of regulation-related risks. While the company can't guide toward specific pricing impact for fuel, it does give us some spot price impacts with increases. Each 10% spot price increase in HFO and MGO results in a $0.11 and $0.12 respectively, spread out over the four quarters of the year.

The dividend? The company firmly guides towards a 40-50% earnings payout ratio - including the last call (Source: 3Q19 earnings call), which the company views as sustainable. One thing we certainly can't expect, as the company more or less came out and said it, is a dividend raise before earnings go back up. So any expectation for CCL should include the knowledge that we probably won't be seeing a dividend bump, as 2020 looks now.

(Source: H2View)

The core issue really is that there are two trends impacting the company unfavorably at this point. The company has increasing CapEx, flowing down from several sources. At the same time (and because of this), RoIC is declining. At some point, the company has to start reducing capacity here. Here, however, it's important to remember that CCL's assets are mobile, and unlike other machiner/assets in other companies, these are 30-year assets that have already faced numerous recessions over time. The big difference this time is the regulatory differences, which means that the company is simultaneously maintaining/replacing existing assets, while also having to retrofit others to comply with these regulations.

Positives

Things sound very dismal - are there positives, overall and for the coming year/s?

Northern Europe, specifically Germany, is firmly outperforming both local and regional travel trends. There is continued demand both in the UK, and northern parts of Europe, and despite some trouble in these markets, the segments were able to grow profits. In addition, one can't forget the company's P&O operation, which insulates its operations in terms of currency, as it's pound-based (benefiting as well from Brexit and other tendencies).

The same can be said for the NA operations, with Caribbean cruises being very strong and showing excellent results despite current headwinds. In short, both of these segments are firmly up YoY, something which others may be quick to forget.

As far as general company headwinds go, I want to remind readers that CCL has been successful in cutting over $100M in terms of costs in 2019 alone (Source: 3Q19 Earnings call). The target for improvements is at 75-80M for 2020 - which will of course cushion the impact of increased fuel prices somewhat. There's also a large scale benefit from the new ships that are inbound to the company, being that they're much larger, more efficient and overall cheaper to run, lowering the net cruise cost/operating vessel.

There's also some insider trading going on, with CEO A. Donald purchasing over $1M worth of shares at a price of $45/share back in June (Source: Seatrade Cruise), which can be taken as a positive overall sign during lows.

Let's also quickly mention that CCL has a fortress-like, solid balance sheet with few short/medium-term downsides and a comparatively small amount of intangibles (Goodwill & O/I make up less than 10% of assets). The company retains the ability to fund most of its own capital improvements due to its ability to quickly generate vast amounts of operating cash flow (and FCF, which despite increased investments still came in at over $1B in 9M2019), but also has over $10.7B available in credit facilities to fund ship growth.

We can also look at the general turnaround that CCL has done, from being a public relations nightmare where they killed 32 people in Italy back in 2012, power outage in 2013 and a stagnant earnings trend despite a booming economy. Since 2013 however, CEO A. Donald has led the company to the most profitable years in its history. Donald has been called "The best turnaround artist of our time" (Source: CNBC), and company management should be deemed as "excellent" despite the company headwinds.

Valuation

With that picture given, let's recap current valuations.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

It's obvious that since taking the wheel, A. Donald has been righting this operation and restoring profitability, coming in at an average 14.81% earnings growth seen over an 8 year period. However, these estimates fail, in my mind, to include the headwinds that I mention in this article we should be expecting for 2020 and forward. So let's see where we're at.

First, the company doesn't deserve any sort of premium in my mind. Fair value for this growth is 15 P/E, especially given the vast headwinds it faces, in combination with truly lackluster historical performance (The S&P 500 has grown faster/more profitably over the past 10 years).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Current forecasting fails, in my mind, to take the correct risks/headwinds into consideration. The forecast is for flat growth this year, but 4% growth next year, followed by 8% and 7% forward respectively. While this, at fair value, would result in over 20% CAGR in the next 3 years, it's not risk-adjusted enough, especially given the accuracy ratio of previous targets.

It bears mentioning that even dropping from 11 to 9 times earnings, the company would still, based on these expectations, provide annual returns of 3.45% per year, in no way destroying your capital. We can do better, however.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The estimated EPS of 4.26 for this year seems acceptable, seen both to guidance and expectations. However, here I've gone ahead and made earnings growth negative in 2020, flat in 2021 (compared to -19), and slightly up in 2022-2024, to simulate a devastating fuel price/increased CapEx impact which only manages to sort of flatten out in 2022. I've also zeroed dividend growth until 2021, once again to conserve company capital.

This is done to set up what I view as a truly conservative scenario for the company - to illustrate that even if this materializes, which I view as a truly downside scenario - your long-term returns will be more than acceptable from a fair value perspective if you invest at a good valuation (such as today).

Even if company valuations would remain flat, or drop to 9 times earnings during this time, your annual returns would still be in mid-single digits per year, preventing you from losing capital or at least doing better than the average annual rate of inflation. This is what I view as a downside-protected investment case. In addition, the current dividend is well-insulated given its low payout ratio.

This indicates that the current company valuation is still very good and the potential, the market-beating upside is still very much there. Other metrics confirm this as well.

The current price/tangible book is well below the 3-5-year average of close to or above 2X (currently 1.53X), and the P/E-discount is well established simply by looking at trends/charts. Seen from a historical perspective, the current risks for the coming years are well included in the company share price, and I would go so far as to say that the market is still exaggerating them somewhat.

This forms a solid foundation for what I view as a good thesis.

Thesis

The thesis remains that CCL is significantly undervalued even when including the headwinds which are not only likely, but I view as things that will happen. The cruise industry is changing, and regulations won't continue to allow these operators to burn HFO - changing this will cost money and impact the company's considerable margins.

However, even with this included, CCL is one of the leading operators in a profitable industry that is beloved by millions. Regardless of the naysayers, I view it as all but a given that people will continue to enjoy their cruises - even pay more for it if need be - and CCL operates the leading lines in the industry here.

With a bulwark-like balance sheet, a company spearheaded by an excellent CEO and proven profitability, the hypothetical extreme downside case only confirms that investing in CCL is very likely to grant you a market-beating or at least like-for-like rate of return over the coming years. Are there alternatives out there that will better your potential returns, at similar rates of risk?

There certainly are - but one of the arguments here, and one of the questions I receive is "How do I diversify into this industry?" Well, dear reader - this is one way to do so.

Despite the continued volatility here, I view the underlying company as iron-clad and worth your capital.

Stance

Despite continued volatility, conservative forecasts and fundamentals show a company which is excellent in the long term, provided the sector is something you're interested in. My rating remains "Bullish" and "BUY".

