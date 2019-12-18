Misunderstanding Netflix

Introduction

My thesis is that Netflix (NFLX) is often misunderstood with respect to advertising, focus and geography.

Advertising

I frequently think about a key part of the 2Q19 letter to shareholders from Founder, Chairman of the Board, CEO & President Reed Hastings:

We, like HBO, are advertising free. That remains a deep part of our brand proposition; when you read speculation that we are moving into selling advertising, be confident that this is false. We believe we will have a more valuable business in the long term by staying out of competing for ad revenue and instead entirely focusing on competing for viewer satisfaction.

The above comes to mind when various suggestions surface about Netflix introducing advertising. Despite these types of statements from CEO Hastings, a December 11th MarketWatch article talks about advertising scenarios mentioned by Needham’s Laura Martin:

Martin’s scenario calls for an ad tier as just one option that Netflix subscribers could purchase, alongside the traditional ad-free tiers. Adding six to eight minutes of commercials per hour could allow the company to price this option at $5 to $7 a month…

There was a question suggesting advertising in the future at the November 2019 New York Times DealBook Conference:

Hulu has a model where they've got ad-supported and they have no ads and you pay more. Would you ever do that? They love the ad supported model. They make more money per person when they are going the ad supported route than when they're going no ads so they barely advertise that option in fact. So what are you thinking about that for the future?

CEO Hastings answered the question by noting that advertising decisions can be different when one has deep insight into the model:

You know it's a funny thing cuz Disney's (DIS) on the board of Hulu. And Disney then bought Hulu and yet when they go to launch with Disney+, no ads. So you know when you've got a lot of insight, really into the model, you know, you make certain choices. So we're very comfortable doing no ads like Disney+ and we're gonna compete on that basis.

CEO Hastings has been consistent about the ad-free approach over the years. In the 4Q17 call he said not having ads is a core differentiator and that Netflix has great success with the commercial-free path. In the 1Q18 call it was revealed that he’s very happy they built the business to be subscription based instead of ad-supported.

Focus

CEO Hastings has similarities to Steve Jobs in terms of saying no to things that are not part of the core focus. Netflix is focused on delighting customers with a good streaming experience. Years ago CEO Hastings decided to move to AWS (AMZN) such that AWS could focus on data center infrastructure and Netflix engineers could focus on product innovation for the customer experience.

Back in 2007 CEO Hastings recognized that hardware was not a part of the core focus. A May 2017 podcast featuring former Netflix Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt talks about the way Netflix spun out the Netflix Player to Roku (ROKU) many years ago. This enabled Netflix to be a more neutral partner to all the other hardware manufacturers:

And the reason for that is we realized that we were going to want to work with all of the CE [consumer electronics] manufacturers and other partners. The Xbox project had demonstrated the appeal. And so, we thought it would be a lot easier if we didn’t have our own competing hardware solution in-house. And so, by setting up Roku as a standalone entity and freeing them up to go through competing streaming opportunities, we paved the path for working with Xbox, working with Sony PlayStation, and as you say, working with LG and Samsung.

The November 2019 Stream On article by Scott Galloway makes a prediction about Netflix and/or Disney acquiring Roku. It’s a bizarre notion that Netflix would acquire Roku, a hardware company, after spinning off the Netflix Player to them.

A November 2019 Financial Times article shows entertainment content spend by company but we have to remember that Netflix is the only company with a core focus on streaming. Netflix, Amazon and Apple (AAPL) all concentrate their content spend on streaming but Amazon and Apple have other priorities. Legacy companies are conflicted with linear tv and/or movie theater budgets making up a large part of the content spend. Excluding sports, Netflix already has the biggest spend in blue and it is increasing:

Image Source: November 2019 Financial Times article

An October 2019 Observer article paints a different picture from the numbers above when we look at streaming spend as opposed to overall spend. Netflix is still the same with a cash spend of roughly $15 billion. Amazon and Apple are shown at around $6 billion each. HBO Max (T), Hulu and Disney+ are shown as $3.5 billion, $3 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. These streaming spend numbers make more sense than the overall spend numbers in terms of understanding an apples to apples comparison.

Geography

The streaming wars narrative focuses on the U.S. market but Netflix is a global company. The 3Q19 letter to shareholders shows that Netflix has quarterly international streaming revenue of $2,760 million from 97.7 million paid subscribers. This is more meaningful than the U.S. side where they have quarterly streaming revenue of $2,413 million from 60.6 million paid subscribers. In other words, headlines are focusing on the blue US & Canada region below but Netflix is busy with faster growing regions:

Image Source: Author’s graph from the December 16th 8-K filing.

UCAN: United States and Canada. UCAN is roughly 90% US and 10% Canada per the 3Q19 letter to shareholders.

EMEA: Europe, Middle East and Africa

LATAM: Latin America

APAC: Asia-Pacific

The numbers for paid members by geography look similar to the numbers for revenue by geography. Again, the fastest growing areas are outside the U.S.:

Image Source: Author’s graph from the December 16th 8-K filing.

The U.S. and Canada customers have a higher monthly average revenue per user [ARPU] than other markets but the difference is not night and day:

Image Source: Author’s graph from the December 16th 8-K filing.

A September 2019 AppleInsider article explains that Netflix and Amazon are better positioned than Disney+ and Apple with respect to European quotas for local content.

CNBC’s Julia Boorstin did a July 2019 streaming wars interview with media legend Barry Diller in Sun Valley. Diller notes that ten years ago we had the six majors for production and distribution but now new companies like Netflix and Amazon are being disruptive. Boorstin asks which streaming services are best positioned to compete with the likes of Netflix and Diller says the following, recognizing Netflix’s global footprint:

No one is going to compete with Netflix in gross subscribers. I believe they have won the game. And I think there is nothing that I can see that is going to dislodge them.

Speaking to Netflix CEO Hastings, former Showtime CEO Matt Blank made a statement about streaming wars at the November 2019 New York Times DealBook Conference:

First two things, one is this whole idea of streaming wars, I believe is a great expression that's been created by the media. There's streaming wars on the new guys. You guys have one, game over. And we'll see how everybody else does.

CNBC’s David Faber has a November 2019 interview with cable icon John Malone. Faber asks which streaming companies are going to be around and strong five years from now. John Malone makes it clear that Netflix is here to stay:

Netflix you know is so far in the lead, they have such a big base and revenue stream that they'll be around. They may not be as profitable as they would have been if there was no big competition driving up the cost of content and dividing to some degree the available revenue stream.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos talked about global content at the May 2018 MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit. Netflix shows like Dark produced in Germany, The Rain from Denmark and 3% from Brazil travel the world well. Netflix has been increasing the production of content outside Hollywood for years while legacy companies remain intransigent in their Hollywood-centric views. Netflix’s global streaming platform enables them to quickly show content across the globe in ways that were not feasible with linear tv.

Valuation

Like every company, Netflix is worth the amount of cash that can be pulled out from now until judgment day, discounted to today's present value. They're still growing rapidly by adding about 25 million new paid subscribers each year. Reinvestments are made to propel this growth such that current margins are different from the future margins we'll see when growth eventually slows. Some regions are already more mature than others. In particular, the U.S. region is quite old and we can look at the U.S. margins to better understand what things should look like when global growth slows.

Looking at 3Q19, domestic streaming revenue of $2,413 million is 46% of the $5,245 million total. 3Q19 domestic streaming cost of revenues of $1,210 million is 39% of the total $3,098 million cost of revenues. And 3Q19 domestic streaming marketing of $212 million is 38% of the total $554 million marketing. We’ll assign 39% of Technology and G&A expenses to domestic streaming which comes to $148 million [.39*$380 million] and $91 million [.39*$233 million], respectively. Netflix shows contribution profit as revenue less cost of revenues less marketing. The domestic streaming contribution profit is $991 million. Subtracting the above Technology and G&A expenses, we get domestic streaming earnings before interest and taxes [EBIT] of $752 million which is a margin of 31% [$752 million/$2,413 million].

Cash margins aren't as high and many critics have concerns about the amortization timeline but this 31% domestic streaming P&L EBIT margin is impressive! It’s possible Netflix is using subterfuge with the amortization schedule to hide unfavorable economics but I have some faith in management.

Former CFO David Wells explained that there is plenty of room to grow at the February 2018 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference:

If you think about the global broadband household x China, somewhere around 700 million that's fixed and wired, and so that's our opportunity in the near term, and that's going to continue to grow towards 1 billion.

If Netflix keeps adding about 25 million paid subscribers per year with an annual ARPU of about $120 then that comes to an additional $3 billion in annual revenue. I think this will happen for at least the next five years such that in five years there should be additional revenue of $15 billion or more. Annualizing 3Q19, we have $21 billion in revenue. In five years we should have more than an additional $15 billion for a total of $36 billion. If growth slows at that point then 31% EBIT margins wouldn’t be unreasonable. But hopefully they’ll still be investing in growth such that the margins may be slimmer. It’s hard to say what all this is worth today but I think it’s well more than the current enterprise value of a little more than $140 billion.

I get the enterprise value as follows:

$133.3 billion market cap [1]

$12.4 billion long-term debt

$(4.4) billion cash and equivalents

--------

$141.3 billion

[1] The 3Q19 10-Q shows 438,251,289 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and the December 16th share price is $304.21.

Closing Thoughts

For years Netflix has executed an overt strategy to increase paid subscribers around the globe yet other companies have been slow to follow. The headlines have been noisy now that serious competition is in place domestically but on a global basis Netflix is still in a class by themselves.

