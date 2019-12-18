SVB Financial Group: This New 5.25% Preferred Stock IPO Already Trading At A 3% Premium

The new IPO gives an average returns in the background of the all other below investment grade preferred stocks that pay a fixed interest rate.

SIVBP has one of the highest YTW when compared to the all preferred stocks, issued by a bank.

Introduction

Our goal is to present our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by SVB Financial Group (SIVB). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B4 Filing by SVB Financial Group - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 14M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $350M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

SVB Financial Group 5.250% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: SIVBP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.25%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 02/15/2025. Currently, the new issue is trading quite above its par value at a price of $25.74. This translates into a 5.10% Current Yield and a YTC of 4.60%

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company's segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments. SVB Private Bank is the private banking division of the Bank, which provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. SVB Capital is the venture capital investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The Company, through its subsidiaries and divisions, offers a range of banking and financial products and services to clients across the United States. It offers services in the technology, life science/healthcare, private equity/venture capital and wine industries. The Bank and its subsidiaries, also offer asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and other investment services.

Source: Reuters.com | SVB Financial Group

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, SIVB:

Source: Tradingview.com

SVB Financial does not currently pay cash dividends on our common stock. We have not paid any cash dividends since 1992. Our Board of Directors periodically evaluates whether to pay cash dividends, taking into considera9on such factors as it considers relevant, including our current and projected financial performance, our projected sources and uses of capital, general economic condi9ons, considera9ons rela9ng to our current and poten9al stockholder base, applicable regulatory requirements, and relevant tax laws. Our ability to pay cash dividends is also limited by generally applicable corporate and banking laws and regulations. See “Business-Supervision and Regulation-Restrictions on Dividends” under Part I, Item 1 of this report.

Source: 10-K Filing by SVB Financial Group | 2018 Annual Report

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $12.01B, SIVB is the largest "Regional - Pacific Bank" in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of SVB Financial Group's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, SIVB had a total debt of $720M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A Preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, SIVBP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of SIVB but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) : This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred . Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 12,010/(720 + 350) = 11.22 , indicating a very strong coverage of all the debt and the preferred stock as the company is very slightly leveraged.

: This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. . Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 12,010/(720 + 350) = , indicating a very strong coverage of all the debt and the preferred stock as the company is very slightly leveraged. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments): This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 1,180/(50 + 18) = 17.35, also repeating the previous excellent ratio and the preferred stockholders and the bondholders to be calm about the payments. Moreover, despite it does not pay dividends on its common stock SIVBP has reported 6.56B in cash for the last quarter, eliminating the credit risk for its creditors.

The SVB Corporate Bonds

There are two corporate bonds issued bu the company:

Source: FINRA

I chose the fixed-rate bond that has a maturity close to the call date of SIVBP, SIVB4206171, which has a yield to maturity of 1.968%, maturing on 01/29/2025. This should be compared to the 4.60% yield to call of SIVBP, but when making that comparison remember that SIVBP's YTC is the maximum you can realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. Still, there is a yield spread of 2.60% between the two securities. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | SIVB4206171

Sector Comparison

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a 'Regional - Pacific Bank' company (according to Finviz.com), with a par value of $25, regardless of their type of dividend rate. Except for the new IPO, there are a total of 5 preferred stocks, issued by a Pacific Bank: 3 fixed-rate, a fixed-to-floating, and a floating one.

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Since ZB-A is callable, trading below its par value and ZB-H is callable carrying a call risk, the best way to compare the group is by excluding these two. The next chart will present the rest 4 preferred stocks by their Yield-to-Call that is their Yield-to-Worst. So let's see how the Yield curve looks like:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank that has a qualified fixed dividend rate. Again, all issues have to with $25 par value and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Again, the Yield curve (a bubble chart by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call):

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BB', 'BB+', or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their hundredths yield.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

By its terms, the Series A Preferred Stock may be redeemed by us prior to the dividend payment date on February 15, 2025 upon the occurrence of certain events involving the capital treatment of the Series A Preferred Stock. In particular, upon our determination in good faith that an event has occurred that would constitute a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event (as defined herein), we may, at its option at any time within 90 days following such Regulatory Capital Treatment Event, redeem in whole but not in part the Series A Preferred Stock, subject to regulatory approval. If a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event occurs, we would have the right, subject to regulatory approval, to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock in accordance with its terms prior to the dividend payment date on February 15, 2025 at a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends. We may also choose to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock if a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event occurs on or following the dividend payment date on February 15, 2025.

Source: 424B2 Filing by SVB Financial Group

Use of Proceeds

We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering of approximately $ , or approximately $ million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full, in each case after expenses and the underwriting discount. We intend to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the retirement of a portion of our outstanding debt, including the redemption of our 5.375% Senior Notes due 2020 (outstanding principal amount of $350 million), which are scheduled for early redemption on December 20, 2019, working capital, capital investments and expenditures, and capitalizing the Bank or other operating subsidiaries allowing continued support of Bank clients. We will retain broad discretion over the use of the net proceeds.

Source: 424B2 Filing by SVB Financial Group

Addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $350M, the newly issued preferred stock is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, SIVBP is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

From a fixed-income investor's point of view, the company has fantastic financials, it is very low leveraged and also has a very good Earnings-to-Debt and Preferreds payments ratio. Furthermore, SIVBP is currently the only preferred stock of the company, which holds than $6B cash in its assets. For reference, the dividend expense needed for the new IPO is around $18M.

As for the yields, unfortunately, there aren't any other exchange-traded securities in the SIVB's capital structure, except only for 2 corporate bonds. Although, despite the small number of preferred stocks in the sector, SIVBP has the highest Yield-to-Worst with its Yield-to-Call of 4.60%. Also, CIVBP has one of the highest YTW when compared to the other fixed-rate preferred stocks, issued by a bank. However, because it is already trading at a 3% premium, there is no particular advantage over the other recently issued preferred stocks, which is especially noticeable when compared to all other below-investment-grade rated fixed-rate preferred stocks.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.