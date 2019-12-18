DocuSign: Great Company At A Great Valuation

DocuSign (DOCU) reported a strong Q3 earnings and have seen their shares go up over 5% over the past week. The stock has been a big winner this year and with shares trading near all-time highs, investors should start to pay a little more attention to valuation. The stock currently trades ~9.8x FY21 revenue and valuation appears to be a little expensive to build a new position. However, the long-term growth profile is attractive and long-term investors will be rewarded.

The company reported revenue growth of 40% during the quarter in additional to billings and operating margin upside. Even more impressive, the company raised their full year guidance by more than the Q3 beat, signaling strong fundamental business trends. The company has a history of beating and raising their guidance and I believe this trend will continue.

Data by YCharts

The company continues to post growth figures well above the average software company and their valuation has reflected the success. With the shares trading ~9.8x FY21 revenue, the company’s valuation is above the average level for leading software companies with high-growth revenue. DOCU is at the $1 billion run-rate level the company will easily surpass the $1 billion revenue mark during their next fiscal year.

However, with valuation at these levels and the stock near all-time highs, it is difficult to say now is the best time to build a new position in the name. While I am very bullish over the long term and believe long-term investors will be rewarded, I think current valuation puts a ceiling to how much higher valuation can go.

DOCU held their analyst day a few months ago where they went through a potential $25 billion TAM opportunity with DOCU being the leading online player. Management's guidance calls for revenue of just under $1 billion during the year, meaning the company only has ~4% share of the TAM, which leaves a lot of room left for the company to grow.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew an impressive 40% to $249.5 million, which was nicely above consensus expectations for ~$240 million and above management’s previous guidance range of $237-241 million. While revenue growth decelerated from the 41% growth in Q2, the company is operating at a $1 billion run-rate growing 40%+, an impressive feat.

Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue continues to be the growth engine of the company, growing 41% during the quarter to $238 million, now representing over 95% of total revenue. This revenue tends to be stickier and has higher visibility, which is one of the main reasons why fast-growth software companies trade at revenue multiples. In addition, the company continues to experience healthy international expansion, with international revenue growing ~40% during the quarter. This demonstrates the company’s significant international opportunity, something management will likely pursue over the years.

The strong revenue growth was supplemented by net retention rate expanding to 117% compared to 113% during the last quarter. The company continues to see success in upselling products to existing customers as customers are seeing more and more benefits of DOCU’s products and services.

Billings during the quarter grew 36% to $269.4 million and were at the high end of management’s previous guidance of $260-270 million. Even though billings growth decelerated from the 47% growth last quarter, there is still underlying strength in this metric as the company has been able to expand their upsell success and grow internationally.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins continue to remain strong at 79% and were the same as the year ago period. Operating margin showed some signs of improvement, coming in at ~7%. This was above expectations for ~2% and better than the year ago period of -1%. The operating margin expansion this quarter demonstrated the company’s ability to achieve operating leverage even with gross margins remaining the same.

The better than expected revenue and operating margins led to EPS of $0.11 during the quarter, which was better than expectations for $0.02.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q4, management is expecting revenue of $263-267 million and billings of $346-356 million. Even with the strong Q3 quarter, management continues to expect a similar level of success for the final quarter of the year. Gross margins are expected to be 78-80%, similar to previous quarters.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance by ~$15 million at the midpoint, bigger than the $9 million revenue beat during Q3, signaling underlying strength in the business. Revenue guidance of $962-966 million is up from previous guidance of $947-951 million. In addition, billings guidance was raised by ~$20 million at the midpoint to $1,083-1,093 million (up from $1,063-1,083 million). This is impressive given the company has already raised both metrics significantly throughout the course of the year and demonstrates the strong demand for DOCU.

Valuation

With the company demonstrating consistent 40%+ revenue growth over the past several quarters, the company is well deserving of a premium forward revenue multiple. The challenging part is determining how big of a multiple the company should receive. Growth metrics remain near the high-end of leading software companies and even with DOCU’s opportunity remaining vast, valuation should always be of concern for investors.

The stock has gone up over 5% since reporting earnings earlier this month and rightfully so. Q3 revenue, billings, and margins were above expectations and management’s raised guidance demonstrates their underlying confidence in business trends.

Data by YCharts

The above peer group is a good demonstration of leading software players with high revenue growth at/or approaching a $1 billion run-rate in revenue. While these valuations are much higher than the average company, investors are willing to pay up for faster growth.

DOCU currently has a market cap ~$13.25 billion and with ~$900 million of cash/investments and debt of ~$450 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$12.8 billion. Given we are almost at the end of the year, we can use management’s recently raised revenue guidance of $962-966 million to start building out a FY21 revenue projection.

Assuming revenue growth decelerates from the current 40%+ level, we could see FY21 revenue grow ~35%. If revenue for the year ends at the high-end of management’s guidance range, which would be a little conservative given the company’s pattern of beating guidance, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$1.3 billion. This would result in a FY21 revenue multiple of ~9.8x.

While this multiple remains pretty expensive, investors should also look at the next several years of growth and margin expansion potential. It’s possible that DOCU continues to grow revenue 35%+ for the next few years in addition to seeing their operating margin expand. Usually with software companies growing this fast, we don’t see positive operating margins until revenue growth decelerates even more, however, DOCU just reported a 7% operating margin and we could see additional upside from here.

With the stock a big winner so far this year and shares trading near all-time highs on a somewhat expensive valuation, it’s difficult to suggest now is the best time to put money into a new position. I remain cautious around these levels and would wait for a pullback before adding to the name. However, long-term investors with a position already built should still hold onto the name and over the long-term, the company is poised to succeed.

Some risks to DOCU include competition from larger players, such as Adobe (ADBE). Also, companies with high revenue valuations tend to trade in a more volatile fashion if the company demonstrates slower revenue growth or misses consensus expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.