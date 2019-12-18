SK Telecom: Hidden Value Within Non-Mobile Businesses

A potential separation of SK Telecom's mobile and non-mobile businesses could help to unlock value by narrowing the conglomerate discount assigned to the company.

With SK Telecom's mobile or cellular services business accounting for the majority of its revenue and operating income, there is hidden value within the company's non-mobile businesses.

Elevator Pitch

The value of Korean telecommunications service provider SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKM) (OTC:SKMTF) [017670:KS] non-mobile businesses is hidden, as SK Telecom's mobile or cellular services business accounts for the majority of its revenue and operating income.

SK Telecom trades at 5.0 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.2%. My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW318,308 implies a 32% upside from SK Telecom's share price of KRW241,500 as of December 16, 2019.

I assign a "Bullish" rating to SK Telecom, on the assumption that SK Telecom's mobile and non-mobile businesses will likely be separated in the near term, with further spin-offs and IPOs of the individual businesses and subsidiaries in the medium term to further unlock value.

Readers are advised to trade in SK Telecom shares listed on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 017670:KS where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million and market capitalization is above $15 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1984 and listed on the Korea Exchange in 1989, SK Telecom is South Korea's largest mobile or wireless telecommunications operator. The other two telecommunications service providers in South Korea are KT Corporation (KT) (OTC:KTCNF) [030200:KS] and LG Uplus Corporation [032640:KS]. Apart from its core mobile or cellular services business which contributes the bulk of the company's revenue and operating income, SK Telecom also has other non-mobile businesses. Korean conglomerate SK Holdings Co., Ltd. [034730:KS] is SK Telecom's largest shareholder with a 26.78% equity interest.

SK Telecom's Annual Revenue And Operating Income By Business Segment

Source: Author

Hidden Value Within Non-Mobile Businesses

With SK Telecom's mobile or cellular services business accounting for the majority of its revenue and operating income as per the charts in the preceding section, there is hidden value within the company's non-mobile businesses.

SK Telecom's key non-mobile businesses include a 80.3% interest in 11st; a 55.0% interest in ADT Caps; a 30.0% interest in wavve; a 74.4% interest in the merged entity comprising its broadband business, SK Broadband and Taekwang Industrial's cable TV subsidiary, T-broad; and a 20.1% interest in listed semiconductor company SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (HXSCL) [000660:KS].

11st is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Korea. According to data from Nielsen Koreanclick as of May 2018, 11st has the most number of monthly unique visitors among e-commerce platforms in the country at 18.4 million (both PC and mobile), which puts it ahead of competitors such as G market and Auction which had 18.0 and 15.0 million monthly unique visitors in comparison.

E-commerce is growing rapidly in South Korea, and Statistics Korea forecasts e-commerce penetration (e-commerce revenue as a percentage of total revenue) to increase from 26% in 2017 to 39% in 2022. Specifically, mobile commerce revenue has increased by more than seven times from KRW6.6 trillion in 2013 to KRW48.9 trillion in 2017. 11st's Gross Merchandise Volume or GMW grew by a CAGR of +16% from KRW4.0 trillion in FY2013 to KRW7.3 trillion in FY2017; mobile as a percentage of total GMV also increased from 13% to 61% over the same period.

Notably, 11st has delivered positive operating income for three consecutive quarters between 1Q2019 and 3Q2019, while its quarterly historical operating losses between FY2016 and FY2018 have ranged between -KRW6 billion and -KRW56 billion. The profitability of 11st has been boosted by the company's strategy to cut back on discount coupons. Looking ahead, 11st has two key growth strategies, increasing product SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) via partnerships with third parties in product categories like beauty, fresh food (established a joint venture with largest domestic convenience store operator BGF in 2018 called HelloNature focused on premium fresh food) and fashion; and leveraging on parent SK Telecom's subscriber base to engage in cross-selling and offer integrated membership points.

11st was valued at a post-money valuation of KRW2.75 trillion in 2018, when private equity fund H&Q Korea bought a 18.2% stake in 11st for KRW500 billion. In other words, SK Telecom's 80.3% interest in 11st is worth KRW2.2 trillion. Given that 11st was loss making in FY2018, the value of 11st was not properly reflected in SK Telecom's earnings.

The second key non-mobile business owned by SK Telecom is ADT Caps. SK Telecom acquired a 55% stake in security services provider ADT Caps for KRW702 billion in 2018. ADT Caps is the second largest domestic security company in Korea with a 28% revenue share in 2017 and an accumulated subscriber base of over 570,000. ADT Caps provides products and services, including but not limited to, unmanned security systems, access control, mobile monitoring, home automation, network security, private/government facility security, building maintenance solutions, etc.

The physical security market in Korea has strong growth potential. Commercial and home physical security market penetration rates in Korea were 30% and 0.5% in 2017. In comparison, Japan's commercial physical security market penetration rate was 47% and its home physical security market penetration rate was 5% in the same year. Freedonia Research expects the market size of the domestic physical security market to grow by a +7.5% CAGR from KRW5.5 trillion in 2017 to KRW7.9 trillion by 2022. As a large part of the security business is derived from subscriptions-based revenue, ADT Caps has delivered a steady 5.2% three year-revenue CAGR between FY2015 and FY2018. ADT Caps generated KRW116 billion in operating profit for 9M2019.

Looking ahead, ADT Caps is growing by expanding outside its core physical security services business. The company acquired digital security services firm SK Infosec from its parent SK Group in October 2019, which allows it to offer convergence security products such as 5G/AI based next generation integrated monitoring systems. It is also venturing beyond security into areas such as unmanned care related services leveraging on new ICT technologies.

Based on SK Telecom's acquisition of ADT Caps in 2018, its 55% interest in ADT Caps is worth KRW702 billion. There could be further upside to ADT Caps' valuation, as SK Telecom thinks it can grow the enterprise value of ADT Caps by 35% between 2018 and 2021, as ADT Caps expands its product portfolio.

SK Telecom's third key non-mobile business is wavve, an OTT (Over-The-Top) media platform, which was formed from a merger between SK Telecom's OTT platform "oksusu" and the OTT platform of Korea's three major TV broadcasters (SBS, MBC, KBS) called "POOQ" in September 2019.

Wavve operates on a subscription video-on-demand model, with the basic plan (HD video quality with only one simultaneous user allowed) at KRW7,900 per monthly, and a monthly fee of KRW13,900 for the premium plan (ultra-HD video quality, four simultaneous users). In comparison, Netflix (NFLX) in Korea offers a monthly plan priced at KRW9,500. The competitive edge of wavve lies with 80 live channels (including the three major broadcasters' channels), 220,000 videos on demand and exclusive sports content.

Wavve had 12.2 monthly average users and 1.47 million paying subscribers in September 2019 at launch. Wavve's target is to achieve 5 million paying subscribers and KRW500 billion in revenue by 2023. To meet the 2023 growth targets, wavve plans to invest KRW290 billion in original content between 2020 and 2023.

Wavve recently raised KRW200 billion in funds from a convertible bond issuance to SKS Mirae Asset Contents Co. Ltd. in December 2019. SKS Mirae Asset Contents has the option to convert the bond to shares (16.67% stake) in wavve, and one of the conditions is an IPO of wavve within five years. Wavve is valued at KRW1 trillion based on the convertible bond deal. SK Telecom's 30% interest in wavve is worth KRW300 billion.

SK Telecom's fourth key non-mobile business is a 74.4% interest in the merged entity comprising its broadband business, SK Broadband and Taekwang Industrial's cable TV subsidiary, T-broad. In February 2019, SK Telecom signed a Memorandum Of Understanding or MOU to acquire T-Broad, Korea's second largest domestic cable TV provider via its wholly-owned broadband subsidiary SK Broadband.

As of June 2018, SK Broadband had 4.54 million IPTV subscribers (5.08 million as of end-September 2019), while T-Broad had 3.14 million cable subscribers. With the merger expected to be done via a share swap, SK Telecom will have a 74.4% interest in the merged entity comprising SK Broadband and T-Broad. The deal is currently pending Korea Fair Trade Commission review, and expected to complete by March 2020. Apart from increased economies of scale with a combined 8 million subscriber base, there could be upside to ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) if there is successful cross-selling of higher-ARPU IPTV services to T-Broad's existing cable TV subscribers.

Applying a 10 times earnings multiple to the combined operating income of SK Telecom's fixed line telecommunication services and T-Broad of approximately KRW350 billion, SK Telecom's 74.4% interest in the merged entity comprising SK Broadband and T-Broad is estimated to be worth KRW2.6 trillion.

The fifth key non-mobile business for SK Telecom is a 20.1% interest in listed semiconductor company SK Hynix. Based on SK Hynix's share price of KRW88,600 as of December 16, 2019, SK Telecom's 20.1% interest in SK Hynix is equivalent to KRW12 trillion. SK Hynix currently trades at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA and P/E of 5.2 and 21.4 times respectively.

Potential Separation Of SK Telecom's Mobile And Non-Mobile Businesses To Unlock Value

There are many listed conglomerates that trade at a significant discount to their sum-of-the-parts valuation. SK Telecom is differentiated from these other conglomerates, as there is a potential separation of the company's mobile and non-mobile businesses which could help to unlock value in the near term.

In October 2018, news portal Business Korea reported that SK Telecom President Park Jung-ho disclosed plans to separate SK Telecom into an operating company (the mobile business) and an investment holding (the non-mobile businesses) at a seminar on October 19, 2018.

A February 2019 news article published in The Korea Herald suggested that a potential separation of SK Telecom's mobile and non-mobile businesses could be motivated by ultimate parent SK Holdings' intention to have a larger stake in and a greater share of the cash flow of SK Hynix. The potential separation of SK Telecom's mobile and non-mobile businesses could facilitate a merger between SK Hynix and one of the two separate entities of SK Telecom, so that SK Holdings can have direct control of SK Hynix and also pay a lower tax on income received from SK Hynix with a simplification of the multi-layered holding structure.

If and when SK Telecom's mobile and non-mobile businesses are separated, further spin-offs and IPOs of the individual businesses and subsidiaries could further unlock value and allow the company to re-allocate capital to drive the growth of its non-mobile businesses in particular.

Potential Recovery In Core Mobile Business

SK Telecom's core mobile business has seen its segment operating income decline from KRW1.8 trillion in FY2016 and KRW1.7 trillion in FY2017 to KRW1.3 trillion in FY2018, largely due to regulatory headwinds and the new 5G cycle.

Annual Revenue And Operating Income Of Core Mobile Or Cellular Services Business

Source: Author

In mid-2017, mobile operators like SK Telecom were mandated by the Korea government to increase the monthly telecommunications subscription fee discount from 20% to 25%, as part of the government's plans to cut annual household telecommunications expenses by KRW4.6 trillion. SK Telecom and its peers also had to offer an additional KRW11,000 discount on monthly telecommunications subscription fee for the elderly and low-income Koreans. In addition, higher marketing costs and capital expenditures were a drag on SK Telecom and other mobile operators in FY2019. Market consensus expects SK Telecom's overall EBITDA margin to decline from 67.8% in FY2018 to 42.8% in FY2019.

But a turnaround for the mobile business is expected in FY2020, driven by an increase in ARPU for 5G mobile subscribers. SK Telecom's 3Q2019 ARPU grew +1.3% QoQ to KRW31,166 for 3Q2019, which was attributed to an increase in 5G subscriber base and higher data usage. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on October 31, 2019, SK Telecom guided for a mid-single digit growth in mobile ARPU for FY2020 based on the momentum of 5G subscriber additions it is observing. This is aligned with market expectations, with consensus expecting a +33% YoY increase in overall EBITDA for SK Telecom, and an improvement in EBITDA margin from 42.8% in FY2019 to 51.3% in FY2020.

Valuation

SK Telecom trades at 6.3 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 5.0 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of KRW241,500 as of December 16, 2019.

My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW318,308 implies a 32% upside from SK Telecom's share price of KRW241,500 as of December 16, 2019. I have not assigned any conglomerate discount to SK Telecom, as I have assumed that SK Telecom's mobile and non-mobile businesses will be separated with further spin-offs and IPOs of the individual businesses and subsidiaries to further unlock value.

Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation For SK Telecom

SK Telecom's Key Businesses Value Of Proportionate Stake (KRW trillion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Mobile Business 17.0 210,537 10 times estimated normalized operating income of KRW1.7 trillion 11st (80.3% stake) 2.2 27,246 Valuation based on private equity fund's acquisition ADT Caps (55% stake) 0.7 8,694 SK Telecom's acquisition of ADT Caps in 2018 wavve (30% stake) 0.3 3,715 Valuation based on the convertible bond deal Merged broadband business (74.4% stake) 2.6 32,200 10 times estimated combined operating income SK Hynix (20.1% stake) 12.0 148,615 Market price Net Debt (as of end-3Q2019) -9.1 -112,699 Total 318,308

Source: Author

SK Telecom offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 4.1% and 4.2% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for SK Telecom are a delay in the separation of its mobile and non-mobile businesses, stiffer-than-expected competition in the mobile market, and new regulations that have a negative impact on the company's mobile or non-mobile businesses.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.