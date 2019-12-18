YTD November Income Portfolio Review

It accomplishes this while also producing an overall dividend yield in the 7-10% range (current expected forward yield 10.1% vs. <2% for the Russell 2000).

Income Portfolio Review

For Calendar 2019 YTD, my income portfolio has returned 21.4% vs. a 19.7% gain for its primary benchmark, the Russell 2000. During the month, I initiated a position in Energy Transfer (ET). Expected forward yield is 10.1%.

Since Inception

Since inception (1/1/2016 - 12/4/2019), this income portfolio has enjoyed a 53.6% return vs. 39.7% for the Russell 2000 and 46.8% for the S&P 500.

It should be noted that this income portfolio also typically produces 7%-10% worth of income each year (vs. 1.2% for the Russell 2000 or 1.9% for the S&P 500). As a result, it tends to see more of its return from dividends and be more value-oriented than the indexes. Thus, when growth outperforms value, it tends to underperform the benchmark. When value outperforms growth, it tends to outperform. This portfolio is specifically designed for the value-oriented investor who wishes a significant portion of their profits to come in the form of dividend income. This can work well with and help facilitate a retirement or dividend reinvestment-oriented money management strategy.

Over long periods of time, studies indicate dividend-producing equities, particularly dividend-growing equities with solid coverage, tend to outperform non-dividend stocks.

However, the psychological benefit of a portfolio that produces a significant amount of yield is just as important. A relatively steady income stream exerts a calming influence which helps one to act rationally during times of stress. As equity prices fall, yield increases. The increasing yield helps emphasize that these securities are on sale and selling in a panic would cause one to lose the attractive income stream. Indeed to the extent there is cash available, reinvesting dividends during a downturn can even allow one to "capture a raise." Thus, one of the very positive aspects of dividend-focused portfolios is not just a higher long-term return expectation, but also an increased psychological ability to do the right thing when you most need it.

Worst Performer: Chesapeake Preferred (CHKVP)

The worst performer for the month of November is a repeat of the worst performer in October, Chesapeake Preferred. CHKVP was down 42% in November as energy prices, and the entire upstream sector, is continuing to be challenged. I wish I'd never come across CHKVP or better yet purchased it a couple of months later than I did. However, given current pricing, I continue to see it as a good asymmetric bet on an improvement in energy prices and Chesapeake's survival. For a contrary opinion, I would suggest Bill Maurer's, "Chesapeake: The News Gets Worse."

CHKVP is a 5.75% coupon cumulative $1,000 par convertible preferred which currently trades for $180 per share and yields 32% simple interest. Chesapeake is a very troubled, highly leveraged, upstream energy firm. It is in danger of going bankrupt, and if it does, these preferreds are probably worthless. In order to not do so, Chesapeake needs energy prices to improve. In the meantime, they have been making some smart moves to improve near-term cash flow in an attempt to survive until energy prices improve (see point 2 below). I find CHKVP the most attractive of the Chesapeake preferred, and the preferred is more attractive than the common in this situation. Chesapeake doesn't have to thrive in order for this investment to be a multibagger, mere survival is good enough.

The high 32% cumulative dividend yield at today's price may start to limit the temptation for investors to sell. Each payout reduces one's risk notably with an investment at today's price being fully recovered in 3 years. Thus, the passage of time without a bankruptcy being declared is a valid positive driver for this investment. That doesn't mean it will survive for 3 years, just that if it does that is probably good enough. Importantly Chesapeake is making smart moves in an attempt to improve the balance sheet, improve cash flow, and continue to survive. They did a non-producing gas acreage for producing oil acreage swap earlier in the year that is improving near-term cash flow over what it would otherwise have been.

They did a debt for share swap that, while dilutive to the common, is nothing but positive for the preferred.

They are essentially doing an unsecured for secured debt swap that will reduce the overall debt level without increasing outgoing cash flow (see links for further detail on this two-step process).

There are rumors that Chesapeake is looking to sell their Haynesville or other acreage in order to raise cash to pay down and service debt. If successful, this would also help improve its chances of survival.

These are all moves indicating management wants this company to survive. Sometimes, when a company gets beyond a certain point, management incentives cause them to start representing mainly the bondholders and ease the company into bankruptcy. The moves above indicate this is not the case with Chesapeake. They may reduce the underlying long-term value of the common, but all are clearly positives for the cumulative preferred. Furthermore, any additional financial moves that help to further push out or relieve debt, thereby delaying bankruptcy, will continue to benefit the highly discounted preferred.

If anyone is willing to invest in a very troubled and highly leveraged upstream energy firm despite a high risk of bankruptcy, I think CHKVP is one of the better asymmetric ways to make such an investment. It is probably too risky for most investors, but a smaller allocation may be warranted for the speculative portion of some people's portfolio.

Management at Chesapeake is obviously motivated and working hard to keep this firm out of bankruptcy. They also have the knowledge, skills and creativity to potentially succeed in doing so. However ultimately, energy prices will need to get better for Chesapeake to continue to survive and this investment to pan out.

Top Performer: Altria* (NYSE:MO)

One of the portfolio's best performers for the month was mega-cap sin stock, Altria, up about 10%. It's somewhat rare that I take a position in such a well-known large cap. However, being a sin stock* was key to the investment. People simply love to hate Altria.

In this case, a number of people got sick and died from some vaping-related illness. Juul, 35% owned by Altria, became the media's poster child for this even though there was no proof or even evidence, that they were involved. Juul's sin was first being too popular. Young customers in particular were using the device in droves, and second being the dominant firm in the vaping business. This sent investors running for the exits, with Altria dropping more in market cap than 2x its entire investment in Juul. Yep, that's not a misprint, Altria declined in price more than 2x its entire investment in Juul.

Never mind that vaping is much less harmful than cigarette smoking and thus is likely a net saver of lives. Never mind that we didn't know if Juul's device had anything to do with the illness or deaths. Investors simply shot first by selling the stock without bothering to look deeper. In the process, they also didn't think much about what potentially powers moats and profit concentration in the sin sector.

Thus, when PhDs first started talking about the deaths being related to bootleg products, with vitamin E acetate oil and/or a fungus found in these illegal products being the likely culprit, most investors didn't immediately purchase MO. But I did. I did this because it was relatively easy to verify that Juul does not sell illegal products, nor products with vitamin E acetate, and was also very unlikely to be implicated in selling any products contaminated by a fungus. There was actually a couple of weeks where such knowledge was available before Mr. Market started to respond with a higher share price.

Furthermore, I was already anticipating such an opportunity. If you thought about the example of Prohibition, you would realize these vaping illnesses and deaths are likely to ultimately benefit Juul and Altria. (I apologize for the crassness here. I do not mean to minimize the tragedy. However, ultimately, it's important to note Juul will likely be part of the most effective solution and my job is to analyze the investment potential.)

History informs us of the negative side effects of alcohol prohibition - people going blind or dying from bad booze, increased crime, etc. - were ultimately resolved through the legalization, heavy regulation, and taxation of alcohol. This in turn fostered the dominance of major branded products from large corporations. Large dominant corporations best able to deal with the high level of regulation, ensure quality control, brand that quality, and enjoy the natural economies of scale inherent in the product's distribution.

The major brands owned by Diageo (DEO), InBev (BUD), Constellation (STZ), and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) were the ultimate benefactors of the negative effects of prohibition. They became highly profitable mega-billion-dollar firms specifically because they sell a quality and dosage controlled, heavily in demand, highly regulated and taxed product. I expect something similar to happen to pot and vaping.

The vaping of both marijuana and nicotine will ultimately be legalized, regulated and taxed. Thus, producing a quality-controlled, dosage and effect-regulated, branded product will become key. For this reason, while the vaping crisis may have caused a sharp decline in the price of Altria stock initially, ultimately, it is very likely to result in actions that cause that price to be driven upward. The legalization, regulation and taxation of vaping and pot in general favors domination by firms that have the regulatory influence, balance sheet resources, distribution and branding skills necessary to thrive in that environment. It builds a moat and ensures decent margins. Altria, the owner of Marlboro and Juul, is one of the companies that is likely to thrive in that environment. Altria and Canopy (OTC:CGC) don't fight regulation, they seek to encourage and steer it.

For a contrary viewpoint may I suggest Blue Sky Capital's, "Altria: Few Reasons To Be Bullish From Q3 Results."

*An Ongoing Investor Edge:

I seek alpha. To do so, almost by definition, one needs to periodically take positions that are unpopular with the majority of investors. Thus, the regular research of and occasional investment in sin stocks is one way to gain an edge that can produce alpha.

Sin stocks are avoided by Wall Street funds and pension managers. These employees find it easier to not own them rather than to deal with investor concerns, and/or risk losing their jobs when one goes bad. Sin stocks are also avoided by a significant number of individual investors due to their personal ethics. Yet sin-related products are typically heavily in demand and usually enjoy decent margins thanks to their strong, regulatory enhanced moats.

At the same time, sin stocks inevitably and periodically suffer challenges. Politicians trying to make a name for themselves or raise tax revenues, church group protests and pickets, legal challenges, bad press, short attacks, etc. When they do, investors assume the worst and sell the stock without asking many questions. This allows those few willing to both invest in them and look deeper to periodically take or add to positions at very attractive prices. A strategy of holding a core position and trading around it can thus work very well with sin stocks. I see them as being somewhat similar to cyclical stocks; however, the length of the cycle is determined by things like lawsuits and bad publicity rather than the business cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, ET, CHKVP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.