AMD Is Selling Like Hotcakes

It seems like AMD's (AMD) Zen 2 line-up is living up to the hype. Latest sales data from German e-retailer, Mindfactory, reveals that AMD sales volume exceeded Intel's (INTC) by a factor of 7 to 1 in the first half of December; the same ratio stood at about 4-to-1 in the first half of November. This sales outperformance marks the success of AMD's recently released Zen 2-based CPUs and should come across as an encouraging sign for its long-side investors. Let's take a closer look at the data.

The Data

Let me start by saying that AMD is no longer relegated to competing just on price, like it was till a few years ago. Its process advantage and cutting edge Zen 2 architecture have allowed its latest SKUs to give a fierce fight to Intel's best, in terms of both, performance as well as performance-per-dollar metrics. This formidable position wasn't achieved by a fluke, but rather by strategic planning by AMD's think tank, which, in my opinion, is truly worthy of praise.

But coming back to the sales data, our Mindfactory tracker reveals that AMD's unit sales exceeded Intel's by a factor of 7 in the first half of December. Over 3100 Intel's SKUs were sold during the period which was dwarfed by over 23,000 SKUs sold for AMD. This roughly translates into an 88% share for AMD and a measly 12% share for the semiconductor juggernaut, Intel.

Having said that, there are a few takeaways from the chart above. Our tracker reveals that Intel's 9th generation accounted for the majority of its SKUs sold (~93%) in the cycle and its latest generation of microprocessors was responsible for the chipzilla's sequential sales increase.

As a stark contrast, AMD's latest Zen 2-based SKUs accounted for a relatively moderate (~64%) of its overall SKUs sold during the period and the chipmaker experienced higher sales for both, its newer (Zen 2) as well as its older (Zen) processor generations. This balanced adoption for AMD and the healthy share of its older gen CPU sales highlights the extent of its popularity and use-case scenarios amongst PC builders.

Moving forward, I expect AMD's sales momentum to continue at its blistering pace in the second half of December as well. This period would be the peak of the year-end holiday season. There aren't any new releases lined up from either of the chipmakers that would materially alter their growth trajectories in the mentioned timeframe, so AMD should, ideally, continue on with its streak of sales outperformance.

Implications for Investors

This data is in stark contrast from a few years ago when investing forums were filled with debates around AMD's potential bankruptcy risk. Not only is AMD surviving in today's time, but it's also outperforming Intel at this particular e-retailer in terms of sales volume. This impressive turn of events should reinforce investors' confidence in AMD, and its think-tank, because they're the ones driving this turnaround.

Secondly, the month on month sales increase for AMD reveals that the chipmaker's new-found sales momentum is continuing. Sometimes, what happens is that when a new batch of chips doesn't live up to their hype, or is riddled with performance issues, the sales momentum for that particular product generation would fizzle out. But that clearly hasn't happened in the case of AMD. Its Zen 2 chips are outperforming Intel in our third reporting cycle, thereby suggesting that AMD's latest SKUs are living up to user expectations.

Third, AMD is yet to fully update its Zen 2-based CPU portfolio. Venturebeat reported that AMD will be releasing its mobile CPUs, belonging to the same chip architecture, sometime in early 2020. From the article:

I spoke with Su after that call. She said AMD's next-generation 7-nanometer Zen 2-based mobile processors are on schedule to ship in early 2020.

Gauging by the success of Zen 2 desktop SKUs, I believe the chipmaker's APUs would experience a similar degree of technical success and user adoption in the coming quarters as well. So, that should keep AMD's sales momentum going.

But overall, this sales outperformance should trickle down in the form of financial benefits for AMD as a company. I had reported in my last article on the name that AMD has registered healthy shipment and ASP growth during Q3. So, a continuation of its sales momentum should, ideally, result in sustained improvements in ASPs, shipments and, consequently, its revenues as well.

Caveats

Having said that, I also wanted to mention a few caveats to using this data for investment research purposes. First, Mindfactory is a German e-commerce store for PC-parts. So, AMD and Intel's sales data could vary between online and offline channels, and fluctuate between country to country.

Secondly, OEMs don't generally go online shopping for their bulk purchase orders. They try and get priority shipments and bulk discounts for their volume purchases, either by directly approaching the company or by sourcing their parts from direct resellers. So, this data is likely just tracking B2C sales and ground reality could be very different for B2B sales channels (where chips are sold directly to OEMs).

Third, Mindfactory doesn't command 100% of Germany's CPU sales. There may be other vendors as well, online or offline, that could be experiencing sales trends that are different from the ones we just saw. I personally believe that this difference would be only marginal amongst B2C vendors, as tracking bi-monthly sales data for Mindfactory would eventually reveal inconsistencies. But it's a risk factor nonetheless that readers should be aware of.

Final Thoughts

Having said that, AMD and Intel's sales data from Mindfactory separates wheat from the chaff. It reveals that AMD's sales gains against Intel are real rather than being upsized fan theories. This should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side AMD investors.

As we move into the second half of December, the sales data for both the chipmakers could mirror the data recorded in the first half due to a lack of any new launches. This means that AMD would more or less continue to enjoy its stellar sales momentum in the next two weeks as well.

Lastly, AMD's Q4 period closes around December 30. If this Mindfactory data mirrors the chipmaker's overall sales performance, on a SKU by SKU basis, then AMD might actually be en-route to posting stellar Q4 results. So, altogether, I believe this is a good time to be bullish on AMD.

