Vermilion Energy: Core Profit Centers Break Down

Note: Throughout this report I refer to figures in "$". Unlike substantially all of my research, this refers to Canadian and not United States Dollars. Any references to United States Dollars are mentioned explicitly.

Does the perfect stock exist? For a dividend investor, Vermilion Energy (VET) appears to be as close as any: a high yield of 15%, monthly payments, 1099 issuance, a moderately healthy balance sheet, and free cash flow that covered the dividend plus all capital expenditures (both growth and sustaining) on a trailing basis checks most boxes that I can think of. However, any buyers of this company on the way down have been met with stead and unending selling pressure. Bulls blame a couple of factors for the disastrous equity performance, primarily an energy market that is out of favor and investors that are erroneously trading the company in line with Canadian peers, most of whom are getting destroyed by wide differentials in heavy sour crude out of Alberta. The latter is viewed as a mistake because Vermilion has no meaningful Western Canadian Select ("WCS") exposure. Once you tie the supposed positives into commentary from management that they would sooner cut their capital spend budget than the dividend, you have a recipe for a feeding frenzy of dividend investors.

Unfortunately, I do not think bulls are getting the full picture at what is going on and, while I do not view the company as a short sell necessarily, there are significant reasons why Vermilion has sold off as it has. In fact, and contrary to what many have stated, I view the dividend as at risk. So does Wall Street as a whole: consensus EBITDA estimates fundamentally imply that the dividend is not what I would deem sustainable for an upstream E&P. My estimates are not far off their own, with significant due to two fundamental factors impacting its core business. In my opinion, there are better opportunities elsewhere in the energy / high yield space.

Business Overview, Bull Case Highlights

Unlike many exploration and production ("E&P") companies of its size, Vermilion owns a globally diversified footprint. While it is a Canadian firm that still has significant roots there and management maintains significant emphasis on its investments in the north, today Vermilion has operations across Europe (France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, others), Australia, and even has stretched its legs into the United States via the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. This is a highly unusual strategy as most E&Ps with similar moderate levels of production favor focus on just one or two production areas, often trying to garner efficiencies through contiguous acreage and better negotiating power for infrastructure. That is not the case here. For instance, Vermilion will produce just 4k boe/d this year in the United States and 3.6k boe/d in Germany, each representing less than 5% of its total annual production and a drop in the bucket compared to most publicly-traded options.

While it loses economies of scale, this model does give it exposure to a variety of different contract benchmarks (Brent, West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), European gas priced in Dutch TTF), most of which tend to not trade at significant discounts to global benchmarks. Unlike most Canadian producers, it has no exposure to WCS, the key heavy Canadian product that has made headlines for extremely wide discounts to WTI of more than $20.00/barrel multiple times over the past year. For CEO Anthony Marino, running a diversified commodity book with low portfolio revenue volatility has been a key part of how he runs this business and is one that I think many find attractive at face value: large cap diversification within a small cap wrapper.

*Source: Vermilion Energy, October 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 32

How Vermilion Energy got to this point has been quite the journey - but most of the change has occurred recently as there has been a ramp in company production in the past ten or so years. In 2011, the firm was only producing a little over 30k boe/d; today that figure is north of 105k boe/d. It is no coincidence that this coincided with the conversion from an income trust structure - Vermilion converted to an income trust in 2003 - to a corporation in 2010. Investors in energy trusts have much different expectations than those in a corporation, namely growth. This is especially true recently as interest in the North American production growth story has reached a fever pitch.

How has that production growth come about? While there has been organic investment, it has mostly come through as acquisitions. One such example of this is the purchase of Spartan Energy for $1,400mm in 2018, a deal which furthered the Vermilion Energy move into Saskatchewan, started in 2014 via the purchase of Elkhorn Resources and a privately-held producer in early 2018. Contextually, I think this is important when framing slides management shows such as the below. Note that this does not include acquisition spending:

*Source: Vermilion Energy, October 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 18

Inclusive of acquisitions, leverage has moved from basically zero prior to the conversion to a corporation to roughly 2.0x EBITDA today on a trailing basis. This represents billions of dollars in borrowings that are not reflected in the above slide. The outstanding share count has also ballooned from 90mm shares at the end of 2010 to 158mm today: 75% dilution for long-term shareholders. Longs should not think of this company as one that is "self-funding". Far from it.

As a result, debt-adjusted per share growth is nothing to write home about when comped against the strongest North American unconventional firms. Nonetheless, despite that bloat the firm remains well within compliance of its debt covenants and retains sizable liquidity through its revolving credit facilities at attractive rates. Acquired assets have also been broadly good buys; company recycle ratios are healthy and surprisingly general and administrative ("G&A") costs are not wildly out of line despite the wide footprint. Despite the junk credit rating, banks continue to focus on the firm's annual free cash flow, high netbacks, and relatively low base production declines (outside of Canada) due to its focus on conventional and semi-conventional drilling methods. On the surface, I can see the appeal many have.

Bear Case Issues: High Profile And Meaningful

*Source: Vermilion Energy, October 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 21

There are two reasons investors are avoiding Vermilion today and that short interest is at all-time highs, skyrocketing to 10% of the float and rising. Bears have latched onto several aspects, primarily the Canadian business and the gas-producing regions in Europe highlighted above. While Europe represents just 33% of annual production, it does represent roughly 50% of free cash flow (Source: Vermilion Energy, October 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 4). The overwhelming majority of this free cash flow is posted by natural gas production and not the crude produced in France. In total, given the relatively low production coming out of the United States in the Powder River Basin, around 85% of total company-wide free cash flow is generated from European gas production and the Saskatchewan business in Canada. The gives and takes driving profitability in these regions will make or break the firm on a go forward basis.

Let's start with Canada. Today, Vermilion Energy production is concentrated in West Central Alberta and Southeast Saskatchewan; 240k acres in Mannville and 540k acres in Southeastern Saskatchewan. The latter has become a big focus since the acquisition of Spartan Energy last year which added 400k net acres to its holdings in this region. In 2019, Vermilion will participate in seven times more wells in Saskatchewan over Alberta and has substantially larger proved and probable reserves there. However, despite this investment, netbacks - essentially profit per barrel of energy before financing and general and administrative expenses - are the lowest here relative to the rest of the portfolio. Because of this, further weakness would have an outsized effect on future cash flows.

Bulls have pointed to differentiated products to justify an investment. As mentioned, Vermilion acreage produces Light Sour Blend ("LSB"), a lighter oil than what is found most often in Albertan production, Western Canadian Select ("WCS"). While this product is more immune to the discounts found in WCS because it has greater use in Canada domestically and as a diluent with WCS to help facilitate pipeline movement, it is not immune to the takeaway capacity problems that are plaguing Canada. According to the Saskatchewan government, wells drilled in 2019 have fallen nearly 30% so far this year in the province. For further reinforcement, earlier this year the Petroleum Services Association of Canada forecast a greater than 30% decline in wells drilled in 2019 with further weakness in 2020. Simply put, just like in Alberta, Saskatchewan producers cannot get their product to market.

The entire Canadian E&P industry has been hit with a wave of pessimism, stemming from governmental issues like the carbon tax and Bills C-69 and C-48. Bill C-69 has been termed a "pipeline killer" by the Canadian media, a bill that would force agencies to evaluate infrastructure projects based on their impact on human health and the local environment. Similarly, Bill C-48 would ban tankers that hold more than 12,500 metric tons from the waters off British Colombia, hamstringing a way to get crude out of Canada that is not pipeline-related. Critics - quite rightly - believe that the combination of these two bills have stoked investor fears, delayed or jeopardized major pipeline expansion like the Trans Mountain Expansion, and is essentially robbing provinces like Saskatchewan from being able to monetize its resources. Pipeline relief, if projects do manage to get built, is years away.

While bulls are right on the differentials, LSB is not immune to and in many ways has its own issues. Number one, LSB directly competes with WTI crude in the blending process during refining when it does manage to get exported to North America. Fundamentally, there will always be significant demand in the United States for heavy, sour crude given how our refineries are set up; this is less true for LSB. Number two, LSB is often used as a blending product on common carrier lines; this value is being decreased as condensate production and import is on the rise in Canada. For example, Pembina (PBA) is building out the Peace Pipeline (Phases 6 through 8) to debottleneck the system in Alberta, allowing substantial growth in condensate flows into the Edmonton refining complex from the Montney and Duvernay Basins in Canada. From Edmonton, this condensate can get into the hands of oil sands producers for use as a diluent to allow transportation ("dilbit") along pipelines. For Pembina, this follows the purchase of Kinder Morgan Canada and the Cochin line. This is a cross-border condensate import line, bringing condensate produced in the United States - where it has very little economic use - to Canada. Further expansions were presented as part of the Cochin deal economics, reinforcing the growing importance of condensate as a diluent (which has been in short supply) versus the use of LSB.

Combine all these factors and you have a terrible market for the value of Canadian E&Ps. Investors in Vermilion need to only introspectively ask themselves why Spartan Energy was so desperate to sell. Vermilion Energy paid less than 5x EBITDA for those assets despite well economics and netbacks that were stated to be at materially higher levels than their existing Canadian production at the time. It is not just private company sales that are weak; Saskatchewan drilling rights sales by the provincial government are fetching decade lows. No one wants to buy. Cumulatively, this has had the effect of a blown-out futures curve for WCS and LSB where differentials are set to widen and not contract. As a recap:

While LSB is better than WCS comparatively when it comes to differentials, Vermilion Energy still suffers from the same takeaway constraints impacting heavy sour crude on moving oil out of Canada.

The political situation in Canada when it comes to energy policy continues to be sour. Bills C-69 and C-48 would cripple the ability to finally push through much-needed pipeline capacity and significantly restrain other means of movement (tankers).

LSB has benefited from being a lighter crude, making it valuable as a blend with heavier oils to lower viscosity and help move oil through lines. Continued domestic ramp in condensate production (e.g., Montney) and greater imports from North American shale lower that value proposition.

Futures indicate likely widening of differentials - not contraction. This has significantly decreased the value of acreage.

Land sale values by the Saskatchewan province are at ten year lows and private sales of assets, including Vermilion and its Spartan Energy deal, show just how little interest there is in owning Canadian assets at this time.

European Headaches: Blame The United States

Vermilion Energy makes a bucketload of cash in Europe on natural gas - or at least it does currently. For those unaware, spot markets in Europe trade at a sizable premium to Henry Hub and AECO (Canadian benchmark), reflecting relative scarcity there. In particular, management cites declining production out of the Groningen gas field, the largest natural gas play in Europe and one of the largest in the world, as a major benefit. Owned by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), Groningen production is expected to be 1.25 Bcf/d in 2020, down significantly from prior years. While long planned to be mothballed by 2030 in response to fears surrounding earthquakes, the Netherlands government recently has made the push to shutter the field years ahead of schedule in 2022, keeping the field tied in to the grid only for emergencies. The Netherlands government, while restrictive, holds a much more favorable view of small-scale project permitting - precisely what Vermilion owns. The fundamentals impacting Groningen are just one example of those impacting large scale European gas fields. It will be a struggle for Europe to even keep production flat in this kind of environment, a factor that should be a boon for domestic producers.

This has also driven a lot of interest from United States liquefied natural gas ("LNG") producers. By the end of 2020, another 3.5 Bcf/d of LNG capacity will come online (borrowing the below chart from my "Primer On LNG Fundamentals"). What is important here is that Asian LNG demand, particularly from China, has started to come in below expectations over the past several months. There are a lot of contributing factors here: milder weather, lower policy emphasis on coal-to-gas switching, and weaker economic growth. In many cases, shippers were willing to ship into Asia into the spot market after locking in contracts on American LNG.

*Source: Author Calculations.

This has caused LNG imports into Europe to surge. European gas prices are now at decade lows and inventories are at multi-year highs. Total LNG market share of European demand, once around 5%, has moved to nearly 15%. Russian imports from Gazprom have increased as well over the past five years, although it too has seen a small slip in share in recent quarters because of LNG.

Shifting to speaking in US Dollar terms for a minute, most believe long term, full cycle costs for LNG shipped from the US Gulf to Europe is somewhere in the $6.50/mmbtu range. Notably, that price assumes recovery of the facility value. Marginal costs (liquefaction, shipping, regasification) are materially lower and only add about $1.50/mmbtu to whatever the feed gas price is. If using the NGPL Gulf Coast Mainline as a benchmark, marginal costs are only about $3.50/mmbtu today. We can talk about coal-to-gas switching in Europe as a positive driver and a support level for natural gas, but that is getting overwhelmed by American LNG. It should be no surprise to see Dutch-benchmarked natural gas ("TTF") continue to slip materially below where Vermilion Energy believes the long-term price will settle and where its 2019 guidance was based off of. Once again, a recap:

Vermilion Energy earns 50% of its free cash flow from European natural gas operations. While large field development is declining, the firm is facing stiff competition from American LNG and Russian natural gas imports.

For LNG in particular, there is a substantial capacity ramp in 2020 as various new projects come online in 2020 (Elba Island, Freeport). Several other projects have not yet reached FID but could add to this in coming years.

With Asian LNG demand coming in below expectations, spot cargoes are likely to end up in Europe where they will be sold or the natural gas placed into storage. The current situation of high inventories and low pricing is unlikely to ease.

Impact On Earnings

If current spot prices hold on both WTI and TTF, Vermilion Energy will only generate $750mm in 2020 EBITDA by my estimates (once again using US Dollars from here forward). This is largely reflected in Wall Street consensus which expects a modest recovery - but figures are down quite a bit. 2020 EBITDA estimates fell from $980mm at the beginning of the year to $804mm today, a collapse of nearly 20%. This puts undue stress on the current dividend:

*Source: Author Calculations.

When Vermilion Energy initially gave its 2019 guidance, it put out figures of roughly $940mm in funds from operations ("FFO") and $400mm in free cash flow ("FCF"). However, this assumed LSB and TTF pricing substantially above where it sits today and where we will likely be in 2020. The delta between 2019 guidance and where 2020 Wall Street estimates (including my own) lie primarily in these two products. I personally see $30mm downside from TTF and $70mm from LSB due to both lower pricing and widening differentials; the remainder will come from strengthening Canadian/European currencies (Vermilion has benefited from pricing its products in USD and paying its expenses in CAD/EUR for years) and a year over year fall in production which will unwind some scale.

Sustaining capital expenditures are a mixed view; most estimates fall between $320 - $400mm. I'm basically in the middle, in-line with commentary management made on the Q2 conference call. It is very easy to back into a scenario where Vermilion Energy does not cover the dividend on a sustainable basis, especially if we see a fall in WTI to below the $50.00/barrel range. This means that the firm will have to 1) eliminate growth capital spending to maintain it and 2) go out into the credit markets to borrow to fund the dividend. While this might be fine in the interim, unfortunately the problems facing both Saskatchewan and European gas production are longer term in nature. For the former, takeaway capacity via pipeline or marine terminal is needed to allow for improved economics - neither of which are likely given current governmental policy. For the latter, American-sourced LNG exports are only going to ramp with time. With Asian LNG demand falling below forecasts, those already bought and paid for cargoes will have to go somewhere in the spot market. I view a cut in the dividend as inevitable, although likely not in the intermediate term.

Takeaways

While commentary from Anthony Marino has not been a 100% commitment - the team acknowledges scenarios exist where the dividend is at risk - I still think the team will come to regret commentary made on the payout safety. If the company truly wants to see a higher equity valuation, it would cut the payout and aggressively pursue the 1.3-1.5x debt to EBITDA level it mentioned on the conference call, steps that would take it a long way towards pursuing eventual investment grade credit and a more favorable view from the institutional E&P investors that remain. The company already finds itself pressed between two difficult and structural issues when it comes to Saskatchewan and European natural gas; it need not build a reputation for disproportionately compensating equity holders at the expense of the entire capital structure.

