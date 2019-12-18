Chevron Corp. Is A Buy
About: Chevron Corporation (CVX)
by: Patrick Doyle
Summary
Although the cash flows are obviously volatile, the shares are trading at multi year low valuations. That fact, and the dividend yield, make this a very compelling investment.
Management has managed to provide investors consistent returns in spite of the inherent volatility of the business.
For investors who want an alternative to buying the shares, I present my favourite short put.
Over the past year, the shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX) are up about 5%, and I thought I'd spend some time to look in on the name and decide whether it's a buy