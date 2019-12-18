Portfolio Strategy

Chevron Corp. Is A Buy

|
About: Chevron Corporation (CVX)
by: Patrick Doyle
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Patrick Doyle
Long/short equity, long only, Growth, momentum
The Fox of Wall Street
Summary

Although the cash flows are obviously volatile, the shares are trading at multi year low valuations. That fact, and the dividend yield, make this a very compelling investment.

Management has managed to provide investors consistent returns in spite of the inherent volatility of the business.

For investors who want an alternative to buying the shares, I present my favourite short put.

Over the past year, the shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX) are up about 5%, and I thought I'd spend some time to look in on the name and decide whether it's a buy