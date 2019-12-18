Stage Stores Could Be A Multi-Bagger

Stage Stores (SSI) operates department stores in rural towns across the U.S. via brands that almost no one has ever heard over (Peebles, Bealls, Stake, Palais, etc.). The company was on track for bankruptcy and almost a miracle happened. This note that this is a highly speculative idea from the retail sector in a volatile stock with average volume below 1 million shares so this definitely isn't for the faint of heart. The company bought 58 department stores from bankrupt Gordmans in 2017. They turned these into off-price stores (think TJ Maxx (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), etc.). Off-price stocks have done extremely well as they continue to increase sales. ROST sales are up 50% from 2015 while TJX's is up around 30%. Their stock prices have pretty much doubled over that period. These companies offer customers brand-name products at discount prices. It's a treasure hunt store environment and from my own personal experience at TJX, I find it fantastic! I live in Europe and whenever I go to the U.S. I always visit a TJ Maxx and find great deals in brand names like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, etc. Stage Stores currently has 158 stores operating under this format. Off-price has been so successful that the company announced that by end-2020 they will convert ALL its stores to Gordmans. So the company will essentially be operating 700 Gordmans stores.

Regarding Gordmans' performance, in 4Q18 the company said that the first 9 converted stores experienced a 60%+ increase in comparable sales (vs. when it was a department store). In addition, due to the nature of the business, inventory was lower (vs. department store format) which is another positive, cash flow-wise. In 1Q19, the company said that sales in the small mid-west had more than doubled, while in 3Q19 the 89 stores converted in 2019 delivered a 40% increase in Q3! The market has started to take notice and in less than a month the stock has moved from $2 to around $6. As the stock was heavily shorted in the past so there must have been some short-covering going on as well.

Unfortunately, the company doesn't breakdown the profitability of each store format, however this is their first profitable Q3 since 2015!!! So we can assume that the profitability is a result of Gordmans. If there was any value in the all brands then logically they wouldn't be converting them all to Gordmans. At this time we can only do a best guess of what SSI can be worth but back of the envelope calculations look good. Here is my logic: Company's mid-guidance for sales is $1.65b which means around 2.1m per store (based on an average of 787 stores). 158 Gordmans stores exist and we can assume a 5% growth which would be just below comps (TJX 6% 2020E, ROST 7% 2020E). 542 stores will be converted and we can assume a 20% increase in sales (much below above-mentioned converts). Assume the cost of goods sold remains at same level as last year and that SG&A costs drop 3.7% (which is equivalent to the drop experienced in Q3). The result is a $60m EBITDA. If the company trades at a 20% discount to comps then the equity is worth around $13 (or double the current price). Now imagine if margins improve further and/or new stores are opened. That could mean significantly more upside. The key factor is whether the company carries out the conversions and that these off-price stores are as successful as the company claims. If the off-price stores are in line with comps and the market re-rates this company then downside could be limited. The company has already guided 35-40m for this fiscal year which ends with only 158 stores. Even if there is zero benefit to EBITDA from the additional converts then a 12x multiple (vs. 15x for TJX and ROST) implies a $5 valuation.

My main concern is leverage. The company has 365m in debt (and 351m in operating leases) with only 26m in cash so unless EBITDA improves I find the $40m EBITDA guidance not enough for my own comfort. There should be further evidence in Q4 where we can expect some guidance for the next year as well as a more numbers to work with.

Obviously, there are a lot of assumptions but I hope I've provide you with a template you can work with to come up with your own numbers and margin of safety. Personally I put on a very tiny position and will wait and see. Management is excited if even if they are half right this could exceed everyone's expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.