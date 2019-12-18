In Search Of The Best Dividend Growth Stocks

The numbers alone don’t tell you everything you know in order to fully analyze a dividend stock, but hard data can be remarkably valuable to identify interesting ideas for research.

Metrics such as dividend payout ratio and total capital distributions are key factors to consider on a forward-looking basis.

Selecting the best dividend growth stocks is about much more than evaluating past dividend history.

Growing dividends say a lot about the fundamental quality of a business. If a company is consistently raising dividends over time, this means that the business makes more cash than it needs to retain. Besides, when management is committed to dividend payments, this creates financial discipline and austerity with cash flow management.

Dividend growth stocks tend to offer attractive characteristics from a fundamental perspective, which has positive implications in terms of total returns over the long term. Besides, the dividends themselves are much appreciated by investors, especially by those investors with recurrent income needs from their portfolio such as retirees.

Dividends make the overall portfolio returns more stable and predictable over time, since cash payments are a more predictable source of returns than price fluctuations alone. Dividend payments make it easier for investors to stick with their positions over the long term by knowing that they will be compensated for their patience with dividend payments, and this promotes the right behavior.

The chart from Ned Davis Research shows returns and volatility for four different kinds of companies over the long term: dividend growth stocks, companies with stable dividends, companies with no dividends, and companies that cut their dividends. The evidence is quite clear, indicating that dividend growth stocks tend to outperform in terms of risk and reward.

Screening For High-Quality Dividend Growth Stocks

Many dividend growth investors tend to focus on a company's track record of dividend payments. This makes a lot of sense, since past history can say a lot about a company’s financial quality and management commitment to dividend distributions. However, incorporating future potential for dividend growth can provide a more complete view.

Metrics such as dividend growth rate, payout ratios, and capital distributions through both dividends and buybacks can be quite valuable in terms of evaluating a company's ability to sustain dividend growth in the future.

The screener looks for high-quality dividend growth stocks based on the following set of criteria:

To begin with, over the counter stocks and companies with a market capitalization level below $250 million are excluded from the investable universe to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level.

Then the screener considers only companies with a dividend yield above the industry average. Dividend yields vary substantially across different industries, since cash generation, capital needs, and reinvestment opportunities are materially dissimilar. A 3% dividend yield is not very impressive for a utility, but it's clearly above average for a tech company.

Since dividend yields are relative, the screener looks for companies paying above-average dividend yields according to industry standards. Only because the yield is above the industry average, this does not guarantee that such yield will be attractive in absolute terms or even in comparison to the broad market.

This particular strategy is focused on forward-looking dividend growth potential, not current dividend yield. It makes sense to look for companies with above-average dividend yields because this shows that management is inclined to distributing a large share of excess free cash flow to investors, however, the strategy is focused on dividend growth as opposed to yield.

Past dividend growth can be even more important than dividend yield. Even if the dividend remains stagnant - or declining - the dividend yield can increase because the stock price is moving in the wrong direction. For this reason, the system requires the dividend growth rate over the past three years to be above 10% annually.

The dividend sustainability is crucial. For this reason, the dividend payout ratio is required to be below 60% of earnings in order to guarantee that the company can comfortably continue raising dividends going forward.

From a starting universe of nearly 6,000 stocks, we currently get 132 names that meet the criteria above. Among those companies, the screener picks the 50 stocks with the highest capital distributions - meaning dividends plus buybacks - as a percentage of market capitalization.

Many relatively young companies tend to prioritize buybacks over dividends, since buybacks provide more flexibility as a method for cash distributions while the business is still growing and cash flows are unpredictable. As the company matures and cash flows are more stable and predictable, dividends usually start absorbing a larger share of those excess cash flows.

This means that companies with big buybacks today can be the ones with big dividends tomorrow, and a strong buyback policy can be a good predictor of future dividend growth.

Summing up the stock selection criteria:

Over the counter stocks and companies with a market capitalization below $250 million are excluded.

The dividend yield needs to be above the industry average.

The average dividend growth rate needs to be above 10% annually in the past 3 years.

The payout ratio has to be below 60% of earnings.

Among the companies that meet the criteria above, the screener selects the 50 names with the biggest total cash distributions when considering dividends and buybacks together.

Backtested Performance And Portfolio

The backtesting assumes that positions are equally weighted and the portfolio is rebalanced every four weeks. Trading expenses are assumed to be 0.2% per transaction, and the benchmark is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).

Since January of 1999, the portfolio recommended by the screener gained 13.82% per year, significantly outperforming the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and its average annual return of 9.83% per year in the same period. Alpha for the screener is 3.72% annually.

Putting the numbers in perspective, a $100,000 investment in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $712,600, and the same amount of capital allocated to the portfolio of dividend growth stocks recommended by the quantitative system would have a much larger value of $1.5 million.

Providing more details, the table below shows the return and risk-adjusted return metrics for the screener versus the benchmark over different periods.

Return Screener VIG Annualized 13.83% 9.83% One Month 2.90% 2.03% Three Month 8.60% 4.17% One Year 28.60% 24.39% Three Year 43.26% 52.62% Five Year 78.13% 72.51% Total 1408.96% 612.63% Sharpe Ratio 0.74 0.63 Sortino Ratio 1.03 0.84 Max Drawdown -56.74% -46.61% Standard Deviation 17.37% 13.92% Correlation 0.84 - R-Squared 0.71 - Beta 1.05 - Alpha (annualized) 3.72% -

Practical Considerations And Portfolio

It is important to note that the screener does not include any sector-diversification criteria, the portfolio is more concentrated than the benchmark, and it also has a larger exposure to smaller stocks. This has clear implications in terms of risk exposure.

Even if the strategy outperforms the benchmark in terms of risk-adjusted returns as shown by the Sharpe ratio, it is also more volatile, and it can be expected to suffer larger losses than the benchmark in a bear market.

There are also some limitations that come with the quantitative nature of the screener. For example, some companies can have exceptionally high dividend yields and dividend growth rates because of a special dividend in a particular year. Investors need to differentiate between special dividends and recurrent dividend payments when assessing dividend policy and dividend growth potential.

It is also important to incorporate qualitative variables such as the company's opportunities for revenue growth and its competitive strengths. The numbers alone don't tell the whole story, we need to assess the business behind the numbers in order to tell if those numbers are sustainable or not.

In other words, hard data can be remarkably effective to identify high-quality investment ideas for further research, but the research process starts with a quantitative screener, it does not end there.

The table below shows the 50 stocks currently selected by the screener. Data in the table also includes market capitalization in millions, dividend yield, the dividend growth rate in the past 3 years, and dividend payout ratio for the companies in the list.

Ticker Name MktCap Div Yield Div G Rate Payout Ratio ASB Associated Banc-Corp. 3566.53 3.22 14.78 36.79 BSBR Banco Santander Brasil SA 41216.98 4.97 20.81 44.97 BPFH Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 998.07 4 10.06 44.12 CC Chemours 2849.67 5.74 13.14 40.79 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 195001.18 3.04 13.1 54.24 CIT CIT Group Inc. 4395.96 3.02 10.97 28.36 CFG Citizens Financial Group Inc. 17885.3 3.57 34.81 35.49 CMA Comerica Inc. 10356.17 3.73 23.38 32.69 CVS CVS Health Corp. 96794.4 2.69 12.62 55.12 DAL Delta Air Lines Inc. 37782.72 2.76 42.79 20.48 EMN Eastman Chemical Co. 10727.44 3.35 11.87 43.81 FCBC First Community Bancshares Inc. 482.82 3.23 13.04 37.83 FDEF First Defiance Financial Corp. 609.82 2.85 18.21 30.14 FFBC First Financial Bancorp. 2557.43 3.6 14.07 41.81 FHN First Horizon National Corp. 5109.58 3.41 25.07 41.06 FRME First Merchants Corp. 2311.25 2.49 27.01 30.14 FL Foot Locker Inc. 4092.15 4.07 10.38 30.96 FULT Fulton Financial Corp. 2913.28 2.93 10.33 39.11 HCKT Hackett Group 464.87 2.31 47.36 47.22 HBI Hanesbrands Inc. 5373.55 4.04 14.47 37.2 HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 20807.52 2.99 26.94 57.96 HBAN Huntington Bancshares Inc. 15842.46 3.91 25.11 46.78 IBCP Independent Bank Corp. 505.37 3.2 32.15 37.93 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 430766.9 2.62 13.86 34.81 KALU Kaiser Aluminum Corp. 1828.14 2.09 11.2 40.54 KEY KeyCorp 19879.5 3.68 24.9 46 KFRC Kforce Inc. 942.03 1.79 10.06 30.53 KR Kroger 22704.62 2.26 10.3 29.48 LBAI Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 864.62 2.92 10.48 35.65 LSTR Landstar System Inc. 4368.55 2.48 28.06 11.08 LECO Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. 5864.8 2.04 10.38 36.22 LNC Lincoln National Corp. 11982.92 2.65 18.17 35.05 MCBC Macatawa Bank Corp. 383.19 2.49 31.48 30.82 MGA Magna International Inc. 17064.09 2.63 14.47 24.93 MSM MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. 4104.1 4.04 15.35 50.44 NTAP NetApp Inc. 14550.66 3.02 30.5 42.58 NRIM Northrim BanCorp Inc. 257.41 3.35 11.29 39.08 NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. 58149.89 1.53 14.88 28.64 ORCL Oracle Corp. 173523.87 1.78 10.52 27.79 ORRF Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 255.8 2.62 32.35 41.04 PFBI Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 282.41 3.11 11.86 36.68 RF Regions Financial Corp. 16627.48 3.6 23.06 40.4 RHI Robert Half International Inc. 7184.08 2 11.87 31.51 STLD Steel Dynamics Inc. 7328.72 2.83 10.8 23.46 SYBT Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 955.4 2.55 14.47 36.1 TCF TCF Financial Corp. 7027.41 3.06 38.67 50.95 TXN Texas Instruments Inc. 118833.07 2.83 23.39 55.98 PNC The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 69801 2.89 19.15 38.66 TTEC TTEC Holdings Inc. 1669.78 1.78 15.17 38.7 ZION Zions Bancorporation NA 8721.39 2.66 67.83 30.27

