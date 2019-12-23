Why $1,800 Is Within Sights: Alphabet Is A Must-Own High Conviction Buy

Due to the outsized losses in their "Other Bets" division, GOOGL should be valued on a "sum of the parts" basis.

Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) has finally broken out to all-time highs above $1,300 per share. This breakout is, however, long overdue - it is a mystery why GOOGL spent two years in purgatory between $1,000 and $1,200 per share. I argue, however, that GOOGL remains deeply undervalued with its core advertising engine showing strong and growing profitability. I rate shares a must-own high conviction buy.

Breaking Out

It has taken GOOGL nearly two years to reach $1,300 after reaching $1,200 in early 2018:

(Yahoo Finance)

Revenues in the third quarter grew 20% YOY to $40.5 billion, and GAAP EPS declined from $13.06 to $10.12. The bottom line seems to imply worsening profitability, but in reality, the results are skewed by unrealized gains in 2018 and unrealized losses in 2019. Backing out these unrealized gains/losses, GOOGL saw EPS grow from $11.10 to $12.24, an increase of 10.3% YOY. We are moving in the right direction, but even 10.3% growth doesn't yet justify the 30 times price to earnings multiple that GOOGL currently trades at. There are two adjustments in the analysis we can make.

First, GOOGL is generating significant losses in its "Other Bets" segment, which naturally drags down its consolidated results. If we focus only on "core Google," then revenues grew 19.9% to $40.3 billion and operating income grew 14.7% to $10.9 billion.

Such a growth rate is arguably already enough to justify a 30 times earnings multiple, but there's more. Because GOOGL invests heavily in the long term, operating expenses have grown faster than gross profits. This can be observed by noting the outrageous 20.9% growth in headcount. This explains why operating income grew at a slower pace than revenues, even at core Google. With tech companies, under "normal" circumstances, one would expect significant operating leverage, meaning that growth in gross profits should be, for the most part, not leading to increased fixed costs and simply falling to the bottom line. The fact that it isn't at GOOGL is, in my view, due to their aggressive spend in growth. For reference, core Google would have seen 40% operating income growth, assuming full operating leverage.

Wall Street likes to see growth that moves in a consistent straight line upwards, but GOOGL appears to be investing for growth that occurs at an accelerating pace later. There is no guarantee that their investments in R&D will lead to the expected operating leverage later, but GOOGL's dominating search and YouTube platforms suggest ample opportunity for high ROI reinvestment opportunities. Long-term investors are encouraged to trust in management to deliver on innovation.

Balance Sheet

Be it a blessing or a curse, GOOGL is the new cash hoarding king. GOOGL ended the quarter with $121.2 billion in cash and equivalents versus only $4.1 billion in long-term debt. It's clear that GOOGL does not have bankruptcy risk, but its strong balance sheet goes far beyond mitigating risk.

GOOGL has a durable business model that arguably can take on significant leverage. GOOGL generated $50 billion in EBITDA in the past twelve months. Even at just one times debt to EBITDA, that's $50 billion in net debt that GOOGL can take on. I see GOOGL moving towards a net leverage position in the next ten years in a similar fashion as Apple (AAPL). AAPL is currently working towards a "leverage neutral" position by aiming to issue as much debt as cash on their balance sheet. Doing a similar operation would enable GOOGL to take advantage of the low-interest-rate environment and their large cash position to potentially raise a $100 billion in debt - which is no easy feat.

The large cash hoard, on the other hand, also is proof that management has not optimally invested their earnings in the past. While management has done an excellent job achieving high returns on R&D, there is no excuse for a growing cash hoard over so many years, let alone a $100 billion cash hoard. As we see next, GOOGL has taken some constructive steps in improving its capital allocation policies, but they still have a long way to go.

A Marriage With Fitbit

GOOGL has announced that it would be acquiring Fitbit (FIT) for $2.1 billion or $7.35 per share. Rick Osterloh, SVP of devices & services at GOOGL, released a blog post explaining how this acquisition would accelerate the growth of Wear OS and enable GOOGL to release Made by Google wearable devices to the market. While I'd be hard-pressed to buy FIT outright, I am optimistic that GOOGL can extract significant value from FIT. Eyeing the $24.5 billion in wearables and home decides at AAPL, which includes Apple Watch, this looks like a large market opportunity for GOOGL.

Increasing Capital Returns

One is my gripes with GOOGL in the past has been their cash hoarding tendencies and poor shareholder returns policies. GOOGL took steps to fix this issue this past quarter, increasing its share repurchase activity by 60% to $5.7 billion. This led shares outstanding to finally fall nearly 1% YOY - it may surprise readers that this is the first year of a real decline in shares outstanding in spite of GOOGL having generated significant profits in the past.

I argue that in addition to significantly increasing their share repurchase activity, GOOGL should also pay a dividend. None of these would impact their ability to invest for growth, as is so typically the argument against share repurchases and dividends. Time for a quick accounting note. Investments in growth are recorded under R&D, which occurs prior to net income. Net income is cash that GOOGL earns every year after their extensive investments in growth. This means that share repurchases do not hinder growth - the issue is instead high-profit margins. We have already discussed how GOOGL's aggressive growth ambitions are holding back their profit margins. As a result, there is no reason for their cash hoard to keep growing - the only growth that this cash hoard is giving to GOOGL is the low interest they are earning on the deposits and bonds they own. GOOGL is doing an excellent job investing the maximum in future growth, and as discussed above, it has led to understated profitability. GOOGL, however, needs also to return cash to shareholders at the same time - these are not mutually exclusive policies in spite of popular belief.

Valuation And Price Target

GOOGL trades for around 30 times consolidated adjusted EPS of $43.80, which excludes unrealized gains/losses on investments. I argue that adjusted EPS understates their value because while Other Bets is generating significant losses, the value is enormous, especially when considering their self-driving unit Waymo.

Backing out Other Bets losses, core Google had $40.3 billion in operating income for the trailing twelve months. Applying an 18% tax rate, we arrive at $33 billion in core net income or $47.33 in core EPS.

GOOGL also has $173 in cash per share. I note that while GOOGL can take on net leverage, I do not account for that in my valuation.

Morgan Stanley has estimated the value of Waymo at $105 billion. Even assigning zero value for Waymo and the Other Bets, GOOGL trades for a cash-adjusted 25 times core Google earnings. In light of the 20% revenue growth seen at core Google, this multiple is too low. I see 30 to 40 times earnings being a more reasonable multiple. Between multiple expansion to 30 times and 20% core earnings growth, I see at least 40% upside in the next twelve months to $1,880 per share.

Risks

GOOGL has a history of hoarding cash and may continue to do so in the future. While I have a firm opinion that 100% or more of free cash flow should be distributed to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, management has repeatedly stated that they are "investing for the long term" as an excuse for their poor shareholder return policies. Their strong underlying financials and recent improvement help to lessen this issue, but I do wish that they can overhaul their poor shareholder practices moving forward.

GOOGL faces competition from the likes of Facebook (FB) and others. This may lead to a decrease in revenue growth and more pricing competition. With GOOGL already having such a large market share in the online advertising space, a constant fear is that of a saturating market and rising competition. I, however, am confident in the long term secular trends of the shift to online advertising and see GOOGL as being well-positioned to monetize their large user base from more than just advertising.

GOOGL might not achieve my expected operating leverage. If this were to occur, then as shareholders, it would be disappointing as we would have preferred to see more profits now and less reinvestment of earnings. History has seemed to show that growing investment in R&D leads to success at technology companies, but there is little precedence for a company of this size. With a low free cash flow payout being distributed through share repurchases, investors are entrusting management to create shareholder value in the long term, with rather little in compensation along the way.

Conclusion

GOOGL still sees strong core Google growth and shares trade too cheaply when accounting for potential operating leverage. This is a company that has had a strong track record of investing for growth, but unfortunately, also with a history of hoarding cash.

I look forward to seeing the results of their investments and for management to become more shareholder-friendly. Based on their 40% total return upside in the next 12 months, GOOGL is a conviction buy.

(Tipranks: Buy GOOGL)

Invest In Best Of Breed Best of Breed is the largest community of investors who invest in high quality companies known as "best of breed." Subscribers get in-depth reports of deeply undervalued best of breed names and overall coverage of the best of breed universe. I focus on companies with strong balance sheets, best in class management teams, and secular growth stories. Subscribers get access to the Best of Breed Portfolio, a collection of the most undervalued best of breed names in the market. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.