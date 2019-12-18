Kraft Heinz: Not The Time To Take It

It might come a time to get it, but not today.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) is expected to deliver treacherous revenue growth next year, and the market estimates it will be growing humbly in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a bland risk-reward proposition with low downside but equally low upside potential at a high price. The high dividends its delivers are the most exciting factor of the stock.

Kraft Heinz has legacy brands that carry enormous value. However, there is not a clear strategy or vision to leverage the company's size and brands towards progress. The company might keep the dividend and maintain price, but it is unlikely to outperform the market.

No way to go

The slides of the Q3 earnings show that the company is giving the first step towards forming a strong strategy and identify the most significant issues and inefficiencies that are holding the company back. It is an excellent first step, but it is late only to start making diagnostics. It has been over four years since the merger, and with the past year's trend of the stock, it seems to be late to be making the first steps.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Examining the list of project scopes, some key points are long term goals that will not show improvements in the next year or years. For example, improving marketing spending is complex. It requires a delicate touch, and it is difficult to evaluate how effective are the new policies. As my past article mentioned, innovation will complicate manufacturing processes and may hurt gross margin, while it might be necessary; it is again a long term play. The sales execution project seems to be very ambitious, and the goal of the most sales departments, the improvement is unlikely to be seen overnight.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With plenty of risks and only the first step towards creating a solid strategy and low upside potential, it seems to be time to step out and wait until the company has secure footing and a clear way forward.

Valuation

In the past few years, revenue growth has been between -1.5% and 67.9%, and the trend has been negative. The assessment estimates the average revenue growth of 1.4% compared to the past average of 27.9%. Looking at the gross margin, it has had a maximum and minimum of 33.7%, and 38.7% and the trend has been positive. The estimate considers an average gross margin of 35.8% compared to the past average of 35.7%, and R&D as a percentage of revenue has been between 0.4% and 0.6% with a tendency to be decreasing. The prediction estimates an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 0.4% compared to the past average of 0.5%. Looking at G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a maximum and minimum of 9.6% and 12.8%, and the trend has been positive. The forecast modeled an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 11.2% compared to the past average of 11.6%

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Kraft Heinz in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years. While the valuation considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 49% and, at best, overvalued by 27%. So the stock is overvalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Including the dividends that Kraft Heinz issues, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 38% probability that Kraft Heinz will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 0.7%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities of an event or a proposition, multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began with.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

Conclusions

The core business of Kraft Heinz is favorable, but the current price is overpriced, and with high risks and low upside potential, it is not a good pick for most portfolios.

Although the downside potential is low, the level of debt is acceptable, and the past year's performance was noteworthy, the company also has problems. The level of risk is terrible, the potential upside is awful, and the risk-reward is dangerous.

Source: QuoteFancy

Kraft Heinz might shine again, but until it can figure out what company it wants to be, it is better to stand aside and wait.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.