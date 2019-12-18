Tesla: New Estimates Not Good

Last week I discussed the usual end of quarter race for electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) as the company looks to set a new delivery record during Q4 2019. Between expiring benefits in the US and the Netherlands, combined with the start of deliveries from the Shanghai gigafactory, one would think that the company is easily within reach of hitting the low end of its yearly guidance. However, the latest set of estimates may take that confidence down a notch.

With InsideEvs no longer providing monthly Tesla estimates, we have to turn to CleanTechnica's thoughts. The site recently published its November estimates, detailed in the link below, showing 10,500 Model 3 units for the US. That would imply a drop of 1,850 units from InsideEvs' estimate for August. In the table below, I've compared the three months of US/Europe estimates from Q3 against what we have so far for the first two months of Q4.

(Source: CleanTechnica articles, October and November, along with InsideEvs scorecard here for Q3 data and TMC Europe Stats seen here)

To be fair, CleanTechnica was a little conservative compared to InsideEvs for the first nine months of the year, coming in about 3% light for the Model 3. Even if we adjust the October/November estimates upwards by a similar amount, we're only talking about another 600-800 units. That would imply that between the US and Europe, Tesla is down about 4,400 to 4,600 units for the first two months of Q4 across its three lines as compared to Q3. You might also think China was a little weaker early in Q4 as consumers waited on Shanghai produced Model 3 units.

Now, there is some good news so far in December. The changing tax structure in the Netherlands that will result in reduced EV incentives has helped sales in that country as expected. Through the first half of the month, if we use the data provided by EU EV stats, for the three countries it tracks, Tesla has gained about 2,450 units over the same 15-day period from Q3. I would expect that gap to increase further by the month's end thanks to the strength of the Netherlands, potentially offset by some softness in Norway and Spain. I will caution, however, that a majority of the Netherlands Model 3's being registered now are the cheapest variant, the SR+, so that will hurt average selling prices and perhaps margins as well.

That gets us back to the United States for a minute. InsideEvs estimated over 19,000 Model 3 units for September, finishing a quarter that was down about 10,000 units over the same time frame for 2018 which was estimated at 54,300. That site estimated that deliveries rose to 61,650 in Q4 2018, helped by the launch of the mid range version plus consumers rushing to buy before the first rollback of the EV tax credit, which was a $3,750 cut. This year, the end of year tax cut is only half of that amount, and while Model 3 leasing is now available, there was no new variant launched like the mid range one that came at much lower prices. Additionally, Tesla faces another large headwind from its home state that cut EV incentives a few days into December, which likely will hurt demand in the final 4 weeks of the year.

Should Tesla see the same 55% rise from November to December that it was estimated to have seen from August to September, that would imply 16,275 units for December, but that means another 3,000 units lost from Q3 to Q4. That likely would take away any further gains from the Netherlands during the final few weeks of December, putting Tesla back about 2,000 or more units below Q3, especially when including China ex-Shanghai. Any additional non-Netherlands weakness in Europe would likely wipe out any gains from new smaller markets that are getting the Model 3 for the first time.

So that brings us back to China, which is going to likely be the major decider of whether or not Tesla hits its guidance. The company needs to increase deliveries by about 7,500 units sequentially to meet the lower end of its yearly guidance. While there has been increased activity at the factory in recent weeks, getting several thousand deliveries by the end of the year may prove to be difficult. We don't even know if Tesla will hit that 7,500 mark for Model 3 Shanghai production by the end of the year.

In the end, the latest sales estimates for Tesla have to be seen as a bit of a negative for those watching Q4 data. While CleanTechnica seems to have been a little conservative as compared to InsideEvs, even making a necessary small adjustment doesn't get us to spectacular numbers. While the Netherlands will help fill some of the gap, California's incentive change may provide enough of a headwind for Tesla to miss its guidance. While I previously thought Tesla could beat its guidance by over 1,000 units and approach 106,000 deliveries for Q4, the data we have in now would seem to suggest that 103k-105k is a more reasonable estimate range for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.