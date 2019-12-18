TripAdvisor: Losing Traction

Still, shareholders would do well to reconsider this investment, even as TripAdvisor has fallen significantly in price.

Google's SEO continues to cause headwinds for TripAdvisor, as Google gives preferential treatment to its own inventory of hotel ads.

TripAdvisor has a huge platform with 460 million MAUs, but they are not being well monetized.

Investment Thesis

TripAdvisor (TRIP) is a fallen angel. But not every fallen angel makes for a rewarding investment.

Investors need to be selective and seek out opportunities with positively skewed risk-reward profiles. With a $4 billion market cap, this investment opportunity is too expensive and is best avoided until cheaper prices prevail.

Source: TripAdvisor.com

Fact-based Investing Wins Out

The most frustrating thing to read is some analyst talking down a stock, which has clearly fallen in price.

The first argument the mind conjures up is ''tell me something I don't know''. But here's the thing, TripAdvisor has fallen in value, and currently it does trade near to all-time lows.

The arguments from bullish shareholders will range from: I'm a long-time buy-and-hold investor, to I'm holding on to this stock until I breakeven and then, I'll call it a day here.

Both of these arguments explain the feeling of the shareholder, they don't address the fundamental question of whether TripAdvisor offers the investor a compelling investment opportunity, right?

Don't shoot the messenger, I'm simply highlighting the facts.

Source: nhsreality.wordpress.com

A Huge Platform Isn't Everything

TripAdvisor ended Q3 2019 with a net cash position of $933 million; with no debt. Since the quarter ended, after the special cash dividend was paid out earlier this month, TripAdvisor now has $490 million less to play with.

TripAdvisor's trailing nine months free cash flow hit approximately $304 million, but then we should factor in its $91 million of stock-based compensation which implies TripAdvisor's actual ''real'' free cash flow approximates $213 million.

Accordingly, even though there is less cash available than this time last year, it is safe to conclude that TripAdvisor is a strong cash flow generating company.

However, what investors need to consider is when paying $4 billion market cap for the stock, are they being presented with a bargain opportunity? Will TripAdvisor's free cash flow hit $280 million in 2019? Is it a compelling enough risk-reward investment when paying up roughly 13x free cash flow? Here the thesis starts to break down. Why?

Source: TripAdvisor.com

TripAdvisor points to its huge 460 million monthly unique visitors, but ''eyeballs'' will only drive its business model so far. What TripAdvisor is struggling with is to fully engage and monetizing its platform.

Source: author's calculations

At the start of 2019 TripAdvisor was viewed as a stable enterprise. What it lacked in revenue growth, but it made up by being a high-margin advertising asset. But with less leverage to spread over its cost base, this will ultimately dampen its bottom line EBITDA prospects in 2020.

TripAdvisor CFO Ernst Teunissen notes that a decline in TripAdvisor's click-based auction continues to plague the company. The cause, as is well known, is Google's (GOOGL)(GOOG) SEO promoting its own hotel products in search results.

Hence, this particular headwind is not likely to lessen in time. Consequently, TripAdvisor is attempting to reignite its revenue growth by instead focusing on its non-auction revenues.

Here, it is still early days to know whether TripAdvisor is gaining any traction by leveraging its influence with travelers, but investors should watch this space.

Valuation - Weak Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

The table above is a reminder that investors are decidedly bearish on the OTA sector. None of TripAdvisor's peers trade at a premium, and neither does TripAdvisor.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, with the exception of Travelzoo (TZOO) which investors have largely left for dead, the whole sector has underperformed the S&P500 in 2019.

The Bottom Line

Typically, a fertile investment ground is found by going after a sector where investors have become overly bearish.

If TripAdvisor succeeds in proving that it successfully mitigate current SEO headwinds from Google, TripAdvisor may end being a compelling investment opportunity.

However, I believe that TripAdvisor needs to prove itself first, and only then, once it can show that it can reignite its top line, at that point investors should reconsider this investment. For now, this is a stock best avoided.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though TripAdvisor is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the market with widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt. Sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS! Always know which stocks I'm LONG and why.

Regular updates.

Honest service aimed at both novices and professional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.