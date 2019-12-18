Invesco Mortgage Capital: A Holiday Gift That Keeps On Giving

Back in the summer, we were looking at Invesco Mortgage Capital and opined this was a buy around $15 but became more neutral due to valuation in the fall.

Back in the summer, we were looking at Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and opined this was a buy around $15 and sure enough that buy target was achieved and the stock has rallied about 10% since then, in addition to paying its bountiful dividend. We then got a bit more neutral on the name last month because of the rally, saying that we liked the yield and it was safe, but was pricey relative to the book value.

The reason we liked the name at the right price was because operationally, the company was improving. Although the pressure on the sector has been strong over the last five years with rates rising and now falling, the sector has seen some stabilization. Although rate cuts are usually a boon for mREITs (depending on their positioning), we believe that income should be stable for Invesco Mortgage moving forward. We stated income investors can comfortably hold with the stock around $16.30. But now, the company has just given common stock investors a raise. We think shares could rally off of this move. We think the stock is now a hold in the medium term, allowing you to collect a nice dividend. In this column, we discuss key performance metrics which justify owning the name here, and we discuss why the company was able to give investors a raise.

Although rates are volatile, Invesco is improving earnings

Recall that we saw a flattening of the yield curve over the last five years and even some inversion which can be detrimental to mREITs in many cases without careful balancing and diversification. We have long held that companies with more diversification generally hold up better in a volatile rate environment. We still believe that Invesco's portfolio mix and competent management have delivered improvement and will continue to deliver strength in the major critical metrics we follow for mREITs.

This really is an income name. We love to buy it when it is on sale like it was just a few months ago, and either sell for capital gains when it is overvalued or at least hold it. Here, we think a hold is appropriate, but are a bit more bullish with the dividend news now. Invesco's results in Q3 once again reflected the impact of ongoing portfolio repositioning, though there were slightly lower yields this quarter versus Q2. That was offset by big reductions in the cost of funds which led to expanded earnings power in Q3, and good dividend coverage.

The all-important core earnings rose nicely. Here is the recent history of core income per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Why does this figure matter? Well, core earnings are a strong proxy for dividend coverage. In Q3, core income was $63.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million or 7.8% from the sequential quarter's $59.1 million. Higher core earnings were driven by portfolio benefits from an active management strategy that helped mitigate the impacts of prepayment risk. We were looking for around $0.46 per share in core earnings. We were impressed by the core income result, but not necessarily surprised. That said, this core income in addition to recent spillback coverage justified the company raising its dividend from $0.42 to $0.45 earlier in the year. This was the 4th quarter in a row the dividend was more than covered. With the $0.47 in core income per share brought in, the company was able to raise it again. We were certainly surprised to see the raise to $0.50, because core earnings per share is well below this level. We felt $0.46 or $0.47 per share in dividends might be paid.

All-important book value still a concern

Book value drives the share price of mREITs, in addition to the dividend and its coverage. So with the higher dividend, we expect a share price to hold up better. That said, examining book value helps us decide if an mREIT stock is trading at a discount (undervalued) or at a premium (overvalued).

Obviously, a good chunk of this depends on momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future, when deciding on a possible purchase of common shares of an mREIT, examining this metric is critical because we like to buy mREITs when there is a large discount-to-book. This is because the larger the discount an mREIT is offering, the larger the margin of safety will be if you make a purchase.

Book value rose in Q3 slightly, and given that the current share price is rising to now $17.00, we are trading at a premium. While we are thrilled with the dividend, buying at a premium is risky. Book value is $16.31 so investors buying here are not getting a great deal, paying a $0.69, or 4.2% premium. We prefer to wait for a discount before putting new capital to work, but those who have held, what an early Christmas gift.

Final thoughts

We saw a great quarter from one of our favorite mREITs. The company has really turned it around, and now has raised its dividend back to levels 5 years ago. It was painful, but those who held on, have been rewarded, and the income has been stellar. We do think that it is expensive to buy new shares right now, but the dividend hike is fantastic news. Now, we have to watch for coverage going forward. We admit, the level of the increase surprised us, but investors holding for income can celebrate the raise.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha, so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow."

Your Last Chance To Be A Winner Before Prices Rise This is it. If you want to be a winner, you should immediately join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise and free trials end. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis.

Start winning today. CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.