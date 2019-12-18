Royal Bank Of Canada - Balance Sheet Strength To The Fore

RBC isn't the cheapest of the Canadian banks. But with balance sheets and capital positions starting to come under the spotlight it's a premium worth paying.

RBC's growth is also less capital intensive than peers meaning it has more surplus capital available to support EPS via repurchases if profits dip.

Tightening the screw

The bad news for Canadian banks keeps coming. Following a poor 4Q earnings season that saw sharp share price drops, there has been a succession of additional blows recently, including:

Consumer solvency. Consumer bankruptcies reached a decade-high in October according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy (here).

Higher capital requirements. In a significant move, the Canadian Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions increased the "Domestic Stability Buffer" (DSB) requirement for all Canada's banks by 25bps to 2.25% on 10 December.

This is a capital buffer above minimum requirements that banks are required to hold in times of elevated systemic risks. The OSFI justified the move on the basis that:

Key vulnerabilities to Canada’s Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) remain elevated, and in some cases show signs of increasing. The key vulnerabilities include Canadian household indebtedness, asset imbalances and institutional indebtedness. In addition, global vulnerabilities related to ongoing trade tensions and rising leverage are growing, which could increase the chance of a spillover of external risks into the Canadian financial system.

This means Canada's banks are now subject to the highest DSB buffer requirement stipulated under international capital rules and it means the common equity tier 1 requirement for larger banks now stands at 10.25%.

Source: Financial Post

I'm cautious on Canadian banks near term

Regular readers of my articles will know I'm cautious on Canadian banks, at least in the near term. I've written recently on the downside earnings risks at BMO (here) as well as the tail-risks for CIBC of a more severe correction in the domestic consumer market (here).

My main fear is that the slowdown in earnings in 2020 will be sharper than the market currently anticipates. All the talk in 4Q among company managements was of the growing headwinds they face, including slowing loan demand, lower margins because of lower rates, cost pressures from IT investments and "normalization" of credit quality after several years of extraordinarily benign conditions.

It's therefore surprising that the market doesn't seem to have taken the message on board. The table below encapsulates the problem, showing that although median underlying EPS growth for the big five in 2019 was only 3%, and in spite of all the cautionary messaging from managements, growth in 2020 is expected to actually be higher at 4% and higher again in 2021 at 5%.

Source: company data, consensus data from Thomson Reuters

I think these numbers will almost certainly have to be cut and until we get to a more realistic level of expectations, share prices will remain under pressure.

It is interesting to note that their recent downgrade report, Citigroup analysts cut their expected EPS growth to an average of 2% for 2020.

Balance sheet quality will become a key differentiator

In times of heightened uncertainty investors logically start to think defensively. In a banking context, "defensiveness" means balance sheet quality. I think this will become a key differentiator for Canadian banking share prices in 2020 as investors seek out the banks with the best capital positions that are best positioned to absorb any deterioration in credit quality and best able to protect payouts to shareholders if profitability comes under pressure.

I've written positively about Toronto-Dominion (NYSE: TD) in this respect and I'd encourage readers to revisit that article. It focused mainly on the credit quality aspects of TD's superior balance sheet.

But if we think balance sheet strength will be the name of the game in 2020 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) also deserves a mention.

I'll spend the remainder of this article explaining why I think RBC's balance sheet strength is worth paying for.

1. RBC has a peer-leading regulatory capital position

The first and most obvious point is that RBC (alongside TD) has the highest regulatory common equity starting point. CET1 was 12.1% at 4Q19 and has been consistently peer-leading since early 2018.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

This is especially relevant in the context of the Canadian regulator turning the screw in terms of capital requirements.

Relative to the new 10.25% minimum required CET1 level, RBC enjoys c.15% surplus capital, the biggest buffer of peers. This gives management options if the operating environment deteriorates. It can be use the surplus to sustain payouts and EPS growth through shares repurchases.

The company repurchased 10.3m shares in FY19 for $1bn. Although this is less than 1% of shares outstanding it's worth reflecting that the current CET1 surplus is equivalent to closer to 10% of shares outstanding.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

2. RBC is growing its balance sheet "efficiently"

As capital requirements increase, and if profitability wanes in 2020, it will be important to grow "efficiently". Rapid loan growth has been a hallmark of Canadian banks in recent years. Indeed RBC has led the pack, growing earning assets by 26% since 2017.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

However, the key point in terms of RBC's capital position is that this rate of balance sheet growth has not required huge additional quantities of regulatory capital.

The company has posted the highest pace of earning asset growth but also the second lowest rate of risk-weighted asset (RWA) growth. RWA is the denominator for calculating the common equity tier 1 ratio so it is this metric that is key to a bank's ability to generate surplus capital over time.

In banking jargon this is referred to as "risk density": the average regulatory risk-weighting of assets. Banks with low risk density need less regulatory capital to grow than do banks with higher risk density.

RBC has the second lowest risk-density of peers and has enjoyed the biggest decrease in risk-density over the last couple of years. Partly this is because a big slug of its asset growth has been domestic mortgages, which require relatively little regulatory capital.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Partly it also reflect the fact that RBC is less balance sheet-driven than other Canadian banks. It has large private banking and capital markets businesses that are more fee-driven than interest income-driven and that often use less balance sheet than pure lending activities.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

3. RBC is generating the most "free capital" that can be returned to shareholders

RBC also enjoys higher than average profitability. Return on common equity tier 1 in 2019 was 21%, second highest after TD.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Combined with the fact it's growth requires relatively less common equity tier 1 than peers, this means RBC is generating more "free capital". This is capital that isn't required to fund growth (i.e. additional regulatory capital that has to be held to back new loans). It is "free" in the sense it can be used for other purposes, acquisitions, dividends, share repurchases etc.

My estimates suggest RBC generated almost $11bn of "free" capital in 2019, equivalent to 8% of market cap. and well above the 4% dividend the company is expected to pay for 2019.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Conclusions: RBC is more expensive than others but it's a premium worth paying

Having a big pot of surplus capital, and generating more "free" capital than peers at this point in the cycle is a nice combination.

It gives RBC greater capacity to absorb unexpected "hits" without endangering payouts to shareholders. The most obvious risk on this front is a possibly faster deterioration in credit quality than investors currently anticipate.

It also gives management more options than peers to sustain EPS growth if net profit growth slows by accelerating share repurchases. This has obviously been an extremely important element in the continued surge in US bank share prices over the last year or so.

RBC isn't the cheapest option in the Canadian peer group. In fact on PE, it is the most expensive, currently trading on 11x 2020 consensus. It also has the lowest yield (3.9% based on expected 2019 DPS).

And in a broader context, my preference for all the Canadian banks is to be on the sidelines for the time being until we see how credit quality develops over the next few quarter.

But for the many investors already invested in this space who want to stay put and continue to collect the +4% dividend yields on offer, I think defense is the best course of action. That means sticking to the banks with the best balance sheets. RBC fits the bill and I'd happily accept paying the valuation premium to own it.

Valuation metrics

Source: author's calculations based on company data / Thomson Reuters consensus data

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.